TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2994

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, and ATW Tech Inc.'s (the "Company") press release dated July 4, 2024, effective at the close of business on Friday, October 11, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2995

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM") ("OMM.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each (1) share held. Each right entitles the holder to purchase one-third (⅓) of one (1) unit of the Company. Three rights and $0.04 are required to purchase one unit, where each unit consists of 1 share and 1 share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into 1 share at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for up to 36 months from issuance. The rights offering will expire on November 20, 2024 at 5:00 pm (Toronto Time). As at October 9, 2024 the Company had 180,084,575 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, October 15, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: Three (3) rights exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.04 per unit.



Record Date: October 15, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: October 15, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: October 15, 2024 Rights Trade for Cash: November 20, 2024 - Trading in the rights shall be cash same day settlement on the expiry date. Rights Expire: November 20, 2024, at 5:00pm (Toronto Time) Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at noon (Toronto Time), on November 20, 2024 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

November 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE - November 20, 2024

On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol: OMM.RT

Rights CUSIP Number: 68216T 13 7

Subscription Agent and Trustee: Alliance Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces and Territories in Canada as defined as an Eligible Jurisdiction in the Rights Offering Circular

A TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin will be issued to list and trade the Share Purchase Warrants upon expiry of the Rights Offering and upon evidence that satisfactory distribution has been filed with the Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2996

RESOLUTE RESOURCES LTD. ("RRL.H")

[formerly Resolute Resources Ltd. ("RRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 25, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Resolute Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Resolute Resources Limited, on October 4, 2024 (the "Disposition").

As consideration for the Disposition, the Purchaser paid the Company $75,000 in cash.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

As a result of the transaction and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 11, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX and resume trading on NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 11, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RRL to RRL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2024 and October 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2997

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI") ("WI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each one (1) common share held. One right and $0.40 are required to purchase one share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is November 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm (Calgary time). As at October 9, 2024, the Company had 55,401,678 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.40 per Share



Record Date: October 15, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: October 15, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: October 15, 2024 Rights Trade for Cash: November 29, 2024 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date.



Rights Expire: November 29, 2024, 4:00 pm (Calgary time) Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at noon (Calgary time), on November 29, 2024 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

November 29, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 29, 2024

On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 11:00 am (Vancouver time), 12:00 pm (Calgary time) and 2:00 pm (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol: WI.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 95846L 13 5 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Odyssey Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated October 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2998

BETTERU EDUCATION CORP. ("BTRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, October 11, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of Betteru Education Corp. will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from rading.

_______________________________________

24/10/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2999

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company







Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $481,000

Offering: 9,620,000 flow through common shares with 9,620,000 warrants







Offering Price: $0.05 per common shares







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per common shares for a two-year period







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 19, 2024, September 11, 2024 and October 1, 2024.







_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3000

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,040,000.01



Offering: 29,714,286 Listed Shares with 29,714,286 warrants











Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a five-year period











Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,040,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a five-year period











Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 9, 2024, September 11, 2024, September 18, 2024 and October 1, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3001

LARA EXPLORATION LTD. ("LRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, Oct. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3002

LARA EXPLORATION LTD. ("LRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3003

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,075,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 17, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 17, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,150,000 shares with 2,075,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3004

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,770,600



Offering: 11,066,250 Listed Shares with 11,066,250 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.24 per Listed Share for a two-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) NA 732,638









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a two-year period.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 18, 2024, May 3, 2024, and May 9, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3005

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,819,350











Offering: 14,275,000 Flow-through Listed Shares with 14,275,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.09 per Flow-through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a three-year period











Offering: 7,637,143 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 7,637,143 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.07 per Non Flow-through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a three-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,330,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a three-year period







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 7, 2024, June 6, 2024, June 12, 2024, and June 24, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3006

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $571,550 Offering: 686,666 flow-through shares with 686,666 warrants

1,353,888 non-flow-through shares with 1,353,888 warrants Offering Price: $0.30 per flow-through share

$0.27 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 2, 2024, July 8, 2024, October 3, 2024 and October 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3007

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3008

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

