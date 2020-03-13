TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 13, 2020, 17:56 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")
[formerly Blue Sky Energy Inc. ("BSI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of March 17, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from BSI to BSI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 10, 2017, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
_______________________________________
NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
[formerly EMERALD BAY ENERGY INC. ("EBY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) fifteen old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening on March 17, 2020, the common shares of Nexera Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
23,606,891 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil Shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NGY
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65344H 10 0
|
(new)
________________________________________
HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated March 11, 2020, effective at market open on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 13, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125
Payable Date: April 30, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
MBMI RESOURCES INC. ("MBR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the common shares of MBMI Resources Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.
For further information, please refer to the Company's comprehensive news release dated March 13, 2020.
________________________________________
20/03/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,080,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,080,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
250,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Axino Finance AG - $2,400.00
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,960 and 15,000 units with the same terms as
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated March 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
24,029,750
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 22, 2020 and March 29, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 22, 2021 and March 29. 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 50,000,000 shares with 25,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2018.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and amending the exercise price of the following warrants of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,055,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 16, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 16, 2021
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, an accelerated expiry period will automatically commence seven (7) calendar days thereafter (the "Commencement Date"), following which the holder will have the right to exercise the warrants until the earlier of the Time of Expiry on the Expiry Date, and the date which is thirty (30) calendar days following the Commencement Date
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.45
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,798,000 shares with 6,798,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 20, 2018.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing proposed amended and restated loan agreement dated March 4, 2020, between the Company and an arm's-length party (the "Lender"), whereby the Lender may advance a loan (the "Loan") of $50,000.00 to the Company. The Loan matures on May 20, 2020. The loan is unsecured and will not bear interest, but the Lender is entitled to receive a financing fee of $3,000.00 upon the maturity of the loan.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 1,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 per share within twelve (12) months from the issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 10, 2020.
_______________________________
FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
1,875,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 21, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 21, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 3,750,000 common shares and 1,875,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on April 27, 2017.
FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. («FLX»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 mars 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
|
Nombre de bons :
|
1 875 000
|
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
|
Le 21 avril 2020
|
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
|
Le 21 avril 2021
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 3 750 000 actions ordinaires et 1 875 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 27 avril 2017.
___________________________________________________________
FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2020, February 7, 2020 and February 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,700,332 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
24,700,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,700,332 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
72 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Alan Carter
|
Y
|
166,667
|
Blaine Monaghan
|
Y
|
416,667
|
Dennis Moore
|
Y
|
416,667
|
0923383 B.C. Ltd
|
(Paul Hansed)
|
Y
|
83,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
4,300,000
|
[12 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$22,456 cash and 374,267 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc
|
$44,450 cash and 740,833 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc
|
$7,714 cash and 128,567 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp
|
$1,680 cash and 28,000 warrants payable to Pollitt & Co. Inc
|
$7,280 cash and 121,333 warrants payable to Lafina Investment AG
|
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for 12 months
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, March 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 19, 2017, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced January 28, 2020. The amendment extends the maturity date and the term of the underlying warrant.
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$150,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 150,000 common share and 150,000 common share purchase warrant at $1.00 of principal outstanding
|
Maturity date:
|
July 13, 2020
|
Warrants
|
Each warrant will have a term of two years expiring January 13, 2022 and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.50
|
Interest rate:
|
Prime plus 8%
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 28, 2020 confirming the extension.
________________________________________
HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
5,436,834 flow-through common shares
|
300,000 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow-through common share
|
$0.05 per non flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercice Price:
|
$0.10 per share until December 30, 2021
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Martin Nicoletti
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Five finders received a total cash commission of $19,550 and 329,345
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2020.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 mars 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
5 436 834 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
300 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,06 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
0,05 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
300 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 300 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 30 décembre 2021
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
6 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Marin Nicoletti
|
Y
|
600 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 19 550 $ et 329 345 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 329 345 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ jusqu'au 30 décembre 2021
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus warrants exercisable at a price of $0.40 until March 9, 2021 to the following insider: Southern Arc Minerals Inc. in consideration of a $1,000,000 unsecured loan.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 9, 2020.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,666,670
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 26, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 26, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,340 shares (adjusted pursuant to the share consolidation effective May 4, 2018) with 1,666,670 share purchase warrants (adjusted pursuant to the share consolidation effective May 4, 2018) attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2018.
________________________________________
RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 07, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.10 for an 18 month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Franz Kozich
|
Y
|
200,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, March 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an option purchase agreement dated February 6, 2020, between the Company and Glenn Griesbach (the Vendor) whereby the Company has acquired 8 mining claims comprising the Opinaca River Gold Property in the Province of Quebec. Consideration is $20,000 in cash and an aggregate 600,000 units which are payable over a 3 year period. Each unit is one common share and one purchase warrant where one warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.60 for 24 months from the issue date. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR of which the Company may purchase half for $1,000,000 which is subject to the Exchange's approval.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2019 and January 13, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$150,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.05 of principal outstanding.
|
Maturity date:
|
November 30, 2020.
|
Warrants
|
Each warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a five year term into one common share from the date of issuance of the notes.
|
Interest rate:
|
15% per annum.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Debenture amount
|
InCoR Holdings PLC
|
Y
|
$150,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2018, a convertible debenture in the combined principal of $850,000 has been extended on the same terms as above.
________________________________________
SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,040,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,150,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ningtao (Bill) Zhang
|
Y
|
160,000
|
1151152 B.C. Ltd.
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Vling E. Business Ltd.
|
Y
|
432,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[1 placee]
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 7, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,992,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,992,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,992,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a six month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ningtao (Bill) Zhang
|
Y
|
160,000
|
1151152 B.C. Ltd.
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Vling E. Business Ltd.
|
Y
|
432,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on January 8, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 common share units ("Units")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for up to 24 months from date of closing
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated October 18, 2019 (the "Agreement") between VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. ("Vanadium") and 11626191 Canada Inc. (the "Optionee").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee may earn a 100% interest in Vanadium's Iron-T property, Quebec (the "Property").
The Agreement contains a three-stage earn-in, where the Optionee will have the right to:
- Earn a 75% interest on completion of US$5 million of exploration expenditures and $1 million of cash and payments to Vanadium within the 4th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement;
- Earn an additional 10% interest on completion of preliminary economic assessment; and
- Earn an additional 15% interest on completion of a positive feasibility study.
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 30, 2019 and March 11, 2020.
______________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Brock Daem
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Raphael Danon
|
Y
|
58,823
|
John MacPhail
|
Y
|
166,177
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $1,610 was payable to PI Financial and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
