TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

[formerly Canadian Energy Materials Corp. ("CHEM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated December 17, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening February 3, 2020, the common shares of Gambier Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canadian Energy Materials Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,905,016 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GGAU (new) CUSIP Number: 364603100 (new)

________________________________________

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 6, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated December 4, 2019 and December 18, 2019, effective at the open on Monday, February 3, 2020, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

___________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

[formerly Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("SRES.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement – Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated January 24, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Monday, February 3, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

Pursuant to the purchase agreement dated November 14, 2019, Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of the REIT has acquired from an arm's length vendor, Westdale Galesi Partners LLC (the "QT Property Vendor"), a 51% membership interest in Westdale Evergreen Southwood, LLC (the "QT Property Owner"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the QT Property Vendor, which owns the property located at 2221 Orange Ave. East, Tallahassee, FL 32311, USA (the "QT Property") for the purchase price of approximately US$11.0 million.

The REIT is classified as a Real Estate Issuer (NAICS Number: 531111).

For further information, please refer to the REIT's Filing Statement dated January 24, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement and completed immediately prior to closing the QT:

Number of Trust Units: 102,048,130 trust units



Purchase Price: $0.115 per trust unit



Number of Placees: 102 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Industrial Alliance Inc. cash commission payment of $1,173,554.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and completed immediately prior to closing the QT:

Number of Trust Units: 46,290,869 trust units



Purchase Price: $0.115 per trust unit



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Goodall Y 1,500,000 Daniel Argiros Y 869,565 Robert C. Wetenhall, Jr. Y 869,565 Dynamic Alternative Yield Fund Y 17,310,072 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund Y 12,211,667





Finder's Fee: Nil



The REIT has confirmed the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement – Brokered/Non-Brokered via a press release dated January 28, 2020.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the REIT has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective February 3, 2020, the REIT's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated January 27, 2020, trading in the securities of the REIT will resume at the opening on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of trust units with no par value of which

203,338,999 trust units are issued and outstanding Escrow: 39,540,000 trust units



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: SRES (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)



CUSIP Number: 86687A106 (unchanged)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Gordon Wiebe, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee Company Address: 901 - 1 King Street West

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 1A1 Company Phone Number: 416-729-7592 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company website: https://sunresreit.com/

____________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 3, 2020, the securities of Richmond Road Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on January 29, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 13, 2017. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

20/01/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Purchase Agreement dated January 16, 2020 between the Company, Strikepoint Gold Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mount Rainey Silver Inc. whereby the Company has acquired 45 Crown Grants known as the Glacier Creek Claims that are located in the Stewart area, British Columbia. Consideration is $50,000 and 3,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,588,978 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 21, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 21, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 New Exercise price of Warrants: $0.36

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,588,978 shares with 4,588,978 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 24, 2019.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 291,393 units (the "Unit") at a price of $0.173 per unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $50,411. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.225 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length

Party = NP / ProGroup

= P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number

of

shares Number

of

warrants Aspri Pharma

Canada Inc. (Sybil

Dahan) NP $50,411 $0.173 291,393 291,393

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 29, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. («GSD»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 291 393 unités (l'« Unité ») au prix de 0,173 $ par Unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 411 $. Chaque Unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « Bon de Souscription »). Chaque Bon de Souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,225 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :

Nom Personne ayant un

lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant

dû Prix

réputé

par

action Nombre

d'actions Nombre de

bons de

souscription Aspri Pharma Canada

Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 50 411 $ 0,173 $ 291 393 291 393

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 29 janvier 2020.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,713,666 shares at a deemed value of $0.29 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,816,963.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Emerald Health Sciences Inc. Y $2,816,963 $0.29 9,713,666

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated December 19, 2019 between the Company and Timothy Young, a Control Person of the Company, for the purchase of an additional 19% interest in the Block A property in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Ontario (the "Property"). The consideration issued to Mr. Young consisted of 5,750,000 shares of the Company. Following the transaction, the Company now owns a 49% interest in the Property and Mr. Young owns 51%.

The transaction was a non-arm's length transaction under MI 61-101 and disinterested shareholder approval was received for the transaction. There were no finders fees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Mr. Young received 5,750,000 shares.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

___________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,092,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 4,546,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,546,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months Number of Placees: 21 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares DCT Holdings Ltd.

(Alistair MacLennan) Y 74,000

Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corp $6,999.30 cash; 63,630 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 24, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,926,400 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 685,346 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$68,534.59.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Carrington Consulting Corp. Y $68,534.59 $0.10 685,346 (Robert Carrington)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019 and December 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,175,926 non flow-through units ("Non FT Unit"). Each Non FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")





3,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant





12,017,338 flow-through shares ("FT Share")



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Non FT Unit, $0.07 per FT Unit and $0.06 per FT Share



Warrants: 9,337,963 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,337,963 shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 for a period of 24 months after closing



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Russell Richards Y 2,175,926 Non FT

Finder's Fee: $15,000.00 cash commissions paid to GloRes Capital Inc.

$25,000.00 cash commissions paid to Leede Jones Gable

$9,453.00 cash and 157,547 finder's warrants paid to Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. Each finder's warrants is exercisable for $0.10 for a period of 24 months after closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 9, 2019 and December 17, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Royalty Purchase Agreement dated Jan 23, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company"), Pine Point Mining Ltd. ("Pine Point") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko Royalties"), whereby the Company has completed the sale of a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's 100%-owned Pine Point Project to Osisko Royalties.

Consideration under the Agreement ,the Company has received a cash consideration of $C6.5M and has granted to Osisko Gold Royalties a right of first offer on any future sales by the Company of any additional royalties, streams or similar interests on the Pine Point Project.

Further information on the transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in news releases dated December 3, 2019 and January 28, 2020.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.52 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 14,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 20, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired 160 gaming contracts and associated skill-based digital gaming terminals from Shivbhakti, Inc. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$32,500,000 cash payment to the Vendor.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2019 and January 29, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,233,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $111,666.65.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Clark Public Affairs Ltd. Y $36,666.65 $0.05 733,333 Golden Oak Corporate Services Ltd. Y $75,000.00 $0.05 1,500,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,974,598 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2020 (2,783,333 warrants)

March 14, 2020 (1,070,000 warrants)

April 8, 2020 (11,121,265 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2022 (2,783,333 warrants)

March 14, 2022 (1,070,000 warrants)

April 8, 2022 (11,121,265 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,974,598 shares with 14,974,598 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 9, 2019.

________________________________________

