TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")

[formerly ALTURA ENERGY INC. ("ATU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 7, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the common shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Altura Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 272,900,974 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TNZ (new) CUSIP Number: 88304V 10 6 (new)

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated October 14, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")

[formerly Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("GAME")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 9, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the common shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Engine Media Holdings, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Gaming and Entertainment' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 15,543,309 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 10,350 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GAME (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29287W102 (NEW)

NEX COMPANY:

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the common shares of Point Loma Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. ("VMY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at market open on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made regarding the termination of the proposed Reverse Takeover with VM Agritech Ltd.

Please refer to the Company's news release of October 13, 2021 for further details.

21/10/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 29, 2021 between CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Company") and Durama Enterprises Limited (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire 100-per-cent interest in Durama's Key Extension project in the Southeast Athabasca basin region. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $50,000, will issue a total of 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.52 per share to Vendors and $850,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the fourth anniversary of the effective date. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR and 1.5% uranium royalty in favour of the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021 and October 6, 2021.

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

Tranche 1

# of Warrants: 8,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

Tranche 2

# of Warrants: 2,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 6, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 6, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 12,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 17, 2020.

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 94,150 shares at a deemed price of $0.2565 per share and 94,150 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to settle outstanding debt for USD$18,952.50 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to a legal services agreement dated April 13, 2020 between the Company and Nox Law Corporation. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.3135 for a two year period from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CROSSOVER ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CRSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 13, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business October 14, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on October 15, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $1,250,000 (12,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares



Iain Brown Y 150,000



Alexander Strategy Corp.



(Alexander Pannu) Y 62,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. ("FA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,088,835 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSXV during the period from October 20, 2021 to October 19, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share

Warrants: 1,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $32,000 cash and 266,666 finder's warrants.



Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 11, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in a previously undiscovered and prospective spodumene and lepidolite-bearing pegmatite lithium property located 250km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

In order to exercise the option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of $210,000 and issue an aggregate 658,000 common shares over a 4-year period. The Company must also fulfill $750,000 in work expenditures. In addition, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the property, 1% of which can be purchased by the Company for $1,250,000, and has a right of first refusal on the remaining 1%. The Vendor is entitled to a $12,000 per annum pre-production payment on the 2nd anniversary of the option being exercised.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 5, 2021.

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 28, 2021 between LaSalle Exploration Corp. (the "Company') and Robert LaViolette and John Der Weduwen (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire 100% interest in a block of 30 mining claims called Bradley Lake Property located in the Egan Township, Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $15,000 and will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to Vendors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favor of the Vendors, of which the Company may repurchase half for $1,000,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2021.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 1, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $8,291,280 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $8,291,280.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

Offering: 837,596 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with an average sale price of $9.90 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $207,282 in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, October 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, October 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TUDOR GOLD CORP ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an assignment and assumption agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") dated September 30, 2021 between the Company and Matthew Mason, Timothy Young and Sotet Capital Limited (collectively, the "Assignors"), whereby the Company acquired all of the Assignors rights and interest in an amended and restated purchase agreement dated April 11, 2016 (the "Royalty Agreement") between the Assignors and American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek").

Under the terms of the Assignment Agreement, the Company acquired the Assignors interest in the Royalty Agreement for issuing 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Share").

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") dated September 30, 2021 between the Company and American Creek Ltd. whereby the Company and American Creek Ltd. terminated the Royalty Agreement.

Under the terms of the Termination Agreement, the Company issued 100,000 Shares to American Creek Ltd.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2021 and October 13, 2021.

