TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM") ("ECOM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 3, 2022, to a Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 8, 2022, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 8, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was also deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on November 24, 2022, for gross proceeds of $2,781,000.

Offering: 2,781 Debenture Units at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.



Unit Price: Each Debenture Unit will consist of one 10.0% senior unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $1,000 (each a "Convertible Debenture") and 4,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each a "Warrant"). The Convertible Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash, and will mature thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the offering (the "Maturity Date").





The principal amount of each Convertible Debenture will be convertible, for no additional consideration, at the option of the holder in whole or in part at any time and from time to time into common shares of the Company prior to the earlier of: (i) the close of business on the Maturity Date, and (ii) the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Company for redemption of the Convertible Debentures upon a Change of Control (as defined in the Prospectus Supplement), at a conversion price equal to $0.20, subject to adjustment in certain events. For greater clarity, any accrued and unpaid interest on the Convertible Debentures will be settled through cash payment only.





Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Agent(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James

Ltd., Gravitas Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $222,480.00 and 1,112,400 non-transferable broker warrants payable to the Agents. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the offering.



Over-allotment Option: The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Debenture Units pursuant to the offering. This over-allotment option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days following the closing date.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "Advertising And Related Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: up to 18,400,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 11,124,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ECOM.WT CUSIP Number: 29104G132

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated November 24, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 3, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 until November 24, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 3, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated November 1, 2022, November 21, 2022 and November 24, 2022.

22/11/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:37 p.m. PST, Nov. 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Limited Partnership Unit Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 18, 2022, among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the limited partnership units in Norvista Capital I Limited Partnership, a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario, which holds cash and equity assets in a number of natural resource mining companies. (the Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 10,373,961 common shares as consideration for the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2022.

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A







The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NEX COMPANY:

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,840 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,840 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,000,000



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

