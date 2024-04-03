VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0961

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ.H")

[formerly Canasil Resources Inc. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Canasil Resources Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, April 5, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of April 5, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CLZ to CLZ.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued December 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0962

COBRA VENTURE CORPORATION ("CBV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.027

Payable Date: May 2, 2024

Record Date: April 16, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 15, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0963

MAYFAIR ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("MFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Mayfair Acquisition Corporation ("Mayfair") announced on April 3, 2024 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Mayfair and Boa Gold Corp. ("Boa"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Mayfair of all the shares of Boa pursuant to an amalgamation agreement.

The letter of intent was initially announced on September 18, 2023.

Effective at the market open Friday, April 5, 2024 the common shares of Mayfair Acquisition Corporation will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0964

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP. ("ORCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening on Friday April 5, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Investment Issuer' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

98,349,527 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 42,069,617 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: 'ORCL' CUSIP Number: 68405F104

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 28. 2024, and News Release dated April 3, 2024, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

In connection with the new listing, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023, as amended February 29, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 15,120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 40,600 Shares 40,600 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Company Contact: Anthony Garson Company Address: Suite 1610 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: +1 (604) 569-3661 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/04/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0965

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 352,942 shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to settle a severance payment of $30,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $30,000 $0.085 352,942 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 11, 2024, and April 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0966

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length earn-in disposition of 35% of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Camino Resources S.A.C. ("Camino Peru"), which holds 100% interest in certain mining claims comprising the Los Chapitos property (the "Property"). The arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser") made a total cash payment of $1,100,000 CAD ($100,000 CAD paid February 2023 and $1,000,000 CAD paid June 2023), to the Company and will incur up to $9,000,000 CAD in expenditures over 3 years in the Property.

2,235,295 shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.085 CAD per share to an arm's length finder (the "Finder"). An additional 882,352 shares at a deemed price of $0.085 CAD per share can be issued to the Finder in May 2024, if an additional $1,500,000 CAD of expenditures are incurred by the Purchaser.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2023, January 11, 2024, and April 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0967

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0968

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 01, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,218,420 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from April 08, 2024, to April 07, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated April 03, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0969

KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 23,157,692 Units



Purchase Price: $0.065 per unit



Warrants: 23,157,692 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,157,692 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placee: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 1 N/a 69,230 N/a









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/a 1,346,154 1,346,154

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.10 per unit for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 28, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0970

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered,

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 26, 2024:

Number of Units: 23,809,522 units



Purchase Price: $ 0.5625 per unit



Warrants: 23,809,522 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,809,522 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.075 for a period of 5 years



Number of Placees: 5 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 12,797,618 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 08, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0971

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonus

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,742,857 common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") at an exercise price of $1.00 per common share to an arm's length party in consideration of the initial loan advance of $40,000,000. The Bonus Warrants will be exercisable until December 29, 2028.

Please refer to the Company's February 8, 2024, and March 25, 2024 news releases for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0972

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 12, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on August 12, 2022. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the securities regulators in Alberta and Nova Scotia. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 25, 2024.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 28, 2024, for gross proceeds of $23,011,788 including the full exercise of an over-allotment option.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp.



Offering: 8,515,000 units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company.



Unit Price: $2.35 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $3.00 per share for 36 months from closing.



Agents' Warrants: 170,127 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $2.35 per share for 36 months from closing.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been fully exercised for 1,277,250 Units.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 25, 2024, and the news releases dated March 21, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0973

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,425,400 shares to settle outstanding debt for $92,651.45.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 10 $81,684.07 $0.065 1,256,678 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $3,516.63 $0.065 54,102

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0974

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST, April 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0975

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated October 30, 2023 (the "Amending Agreement") for the Nuevo Taxco property (the "Property"), Mexico between the Company, Impact Silver Corp. ("IPT") and MINERA AGUILA PATEADA S.A. DE C.V, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPT (collectively with IPT, the "Vendor"). The Amending Agreement amended the terms of the original property acquisition agreement dated November 12, 2020, whereby the Company may earn 100% interest in the Property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 1,500,000 common shares to the Vendor in lieu of a final cash payment of $150,000. For the final payment of 2,000,000 shares due on October 30, 2024, the Vendor has the option to either accept 2,000,000 common shares of the Company or a combination of $150,000 cash and 500,000 common shares. The deadline to complete the final work commitment, valued at $800,000, has been extended to October 30, 2025.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2023 and April 3, 2024, and the Exchange's bulletin dated March 9, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0976

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024, and March 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,217,815 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,217,815 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,217,815 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 3, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0977

SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 1, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 705,294 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of April 8, 2024 to April 7, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0978

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated March 15, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 2,928,589 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement announced on March 10, 2022:

Number of Amended Warrants: 2,928,589 Original Expiry Date: April 6, 2024 New Expiry Date: April 6, 2025

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]