VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.015

Payable Date: January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021, March 31, 2021

Record Date: January 5, 2021, February 5, 2021, March 5, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 4, 2021, February 4, 2021, March 4 2021

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday December 9, 2020, under the symbol "KNT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "KNT" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 8, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

20/12/ 07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020 and November 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,494,960 shares







Purchase Price: $0.129 per share







Warrants: 6,494,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,494,960 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1725 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 11 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





William T. Heenan Y 59,302 Ryan James Smith Y 7,752 Playford Family (Canada) Limited



Partnership (Gilbert Earl Playford) Y 872,093 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $37,332 and 289,395 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.1725 per share for a 36-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated November 19, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on November 27, 2020, for gross proceeds of $46,230,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Eight Capital led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included Desjardins Capital Markets, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. ("Underwriters")



Offering: 15,410,000 common shares (Including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option as defined below)



Share Price: $3.00 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $2,773,800



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 2,010,000 shares at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option exercised in full concurrent with the closing of the Offering.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 30, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,003,683 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 10, 2020 to December 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Convertible Debenture US$2,000,000 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 224,719 common shares at US$8.90.



Maturity date: 24 months from issuance.



Warrants 224,719 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of US$15.00.



Interest rate: 5% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2020, September 15, 2020 and November 20, 2020.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$1,000,000 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 128,205 units consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant at US$7.80.



Maturity date: 24 months from issuance.



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of US$15.00.



Interest rate: 5% per annum.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2020, September 15, 2020 and November 20, 2020.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Dec. 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:48 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,266,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 4,266,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,266,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 2, 2020, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated October 30, 2020 was accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement to the Prospectus, dated November 13, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus Supplement offering (the "Offering") and private placement occurred on November 20, 2020, for proceeds of $12,542,500.

PI Financial Corp. as lead agent and Cantor Fitzgerald as co-bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") had an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,297,500 shares at the Offering price of $1.45 per share. The over-allotment option was exercised in full, generating additional proceeds of $1,881,375. Total proceeds raised were $14,423,875.

Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on November 20, 2020.

Agents: PI Financial Corp. as lead agent and Cantor Fitzgerald as co-bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc.



Offering: 9,947,500 shares



Share Price: $1.45 per share



Agents Fee: Pursuant to the Offering, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering, other than proceeds received from purchasers on a president's list comprised of investors introduced by the Company to the Agents, for which the Agents received a cash commission of 3%.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 593,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Otso Gold Corp's (the "Company") proposal to issue an aggregate of 2,976,660 common shares (the "Finder Shares") that are payable to non-arm's length finders, B&A Wesson Pty Ltd. (Brian Stanley Wesson) and C&C Wesson Pty Ltd. (Clyde Wesson) (together "the Finders"), pursuant to a Services Agreement dated July 02, 2019 between the Company, Lionsbridge Pty Ltd and Westech International Pty Ltd. The Finder Shares are issuable to the Finders as consideration for arranging CDN$1,190,670 in debt financing pursuant to a consent and agreement dated October 7, 2019, between the Company and PFL Raahe Holdings LP.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 07, 2019 and December 04, 2020.

_______________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Otso Gold Corp's (the "Company") proposal to issue an aggregate of 14,759,033 common shares (the "Finder Shares") that are payable to non-arm's length finders, B&A Wesson Pty Ltd. (Brian Stanley Wesson) and C&C Wesson Pty Ltd. (Clyde Wesson) (together, "the Finders"), pursuant to a Services Agreement dated July 02, 2019 between the Company, Lionsbridge Pty Ltd and Westech International Pty Ltd. The Finder Shares are issuable to the Finders as consideration for arranging CDN$6,188,878 in debt financing pursuant to a maintenance loan agreement dated April 30, 2019, between the Company and PFL Raahe Holdings LP.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 04, 2020.

_______________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 14, 2020, June 24, 2020, July 28, 2020 and September 29, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that additional finders' fees in the aggregate of 6,067,004 common shares (the "Finder Shares") are payable to non-arm's length finders - B&A Wesson Pty Ltd. (Brian Stanley Wesson) and C&C Wesson Pty Ltd. (Clyde Wesson) (together "the Finders") in relation to certain recently completed Non-Brokered Private Placements (debt and equity financings) of the Company, as more particularly described below. The Finder Shares are issuable to the Finders pursuant to a Services Agreement dated July 02, 2019 between the Company, Lionsbridge Pty Ltd and Westech International Pty Ltd.

Convertible Debentures

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 14, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that additional finders' fees of 4,671,250 Finder Shares are payable to the Finders.

Unit Offering

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that additional finders' fees of 394,736 Finder Shares are payable to the Finders.

Unit Offering

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that additional finders' fees of 546,473 Finder Shares are payable to the Finders.

Unit Offering

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that additional finders' fees of 454,545 Finder Shares are payable to the Finders.

For further details, please refer to the Company's a news release dated December 04, 2020.

__________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,538,461 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,944,444 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.72 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: $200,000 payable to DDM Game Studio Representation LLC

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases dated November 5, 2020 and December 4, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,568,016 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,657.53 interest due on a convertible debenture issued March 6, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiary and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire indirectly 65 mineral claims comprising the property located in Central Newfoundland (the "Property"), along with all related permits and technical data (collectively, the "Purchased Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of $100,000 in cash and issue up to 2,435,000 common shares for the Purchased Assets. The Vendor has also retained a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty from any future mineral production at the Property (the "NSR"), of which 0.5% can be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2020 and October 29, 2020.

________________________________________

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended and Restated Royalty Purchase Option Agreement dated November 11, 2020 between Exploraciones Mineras Del Bajio S.A. de C.V. ("EMBSA", the "Optionor") and Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company") via its Mexican subsidiary, Obras Mineras El Pinguico, S.A. de C.V. (the "Optionee"), whereby the Company has acquired the right and option to purchase certain underlying royalties encumbering the Company's El Pinguico project located in the south of Guanajuato, Mexico for the aggregate sum of $1,680,000 over three years ($530,000 in the first year) and the issuance of 3,750,000 units with each unit consisting of one share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.175 per year for five years. There is a common director between EMBSA and the Company.

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, Dec. 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

