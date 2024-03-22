VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0865

CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP. ("CHY.H")

[formerly Cypress Hills Resource Corp. ("CHY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Cypress Hills Resources Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday March 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 26, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CHY to CHY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0866

URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. ("UIG")

[formerly Deal Pro Capital Corporation ("DPCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction – Completed/ New Symbol, Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Name Change and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Deal Pro Capital Corporation's (the "Company") qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") described in its filing statement dated February 14, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction proceeded by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which Urban Utilities Contractors Inc. ("Urban"), amalgamated with 1000773456 Ontario Inc., to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The name of the amalgamated subsidiary corporation is "Urban Utilities Contractors Inc." (the "SubCo").

The Company issued 83,000,000 common shares of the Company and 17,000,000 Class B Shares in the capital of SubCo to the existing shareholders of Urban (not including the securities issued in the private placement, as disclosed in the next section).

In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 4,357,920 common shares to an arm's length party as a finder's fee.

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, Urban completed a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2023 and February 12, 2024, which have been exchanged into the following securities in the capital of the Company:

Number of Shares: 8,947,995 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 4,473,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,473,998 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per share until March 18, 2026. Number of Placees: 64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 160,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,240 N/A 269,866 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at the price of $0.15 per Unit until March 18, 2026. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share, at a price of $0.25 per common share, at any time until March 18, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement and the Transaction. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders in a Special Meeting of Shareholders on January 16, 2024, the Company has changed its name from Deal Pro Capital Corporation to Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the common shares of Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Deal Pro Capital Corporation will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a "Residential Building Construction" company (NAICS 2361).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 104,512,916 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 88,700,001 common shares and 17,000,000 Subco Class B Shares

Escrow term: Except for 5,700,001 common shares which are subject to an 18-month escrow period, all the escrowed securities are subject to a 36-month escrow period.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading symbol: UIG (new)

CUSIP number: 917031106 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 14, 2024.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday March 26, 2024, trading will resume in the common shares of the Company.

Company Contact: Mr. Gary Alves, Chief Operating Officer

Company Address: 106 East Drive, 2nd floor, Brampton, Ontario, Canada L6T 1C1

Company Phone Number: 647.391.8190

Company Email: [email protected]

Company Website: www.urbaninfrastructuregroup.com

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0867

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0868

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated March 5, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/03/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0869

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:20 a.m. PST, March 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0870

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,238,881



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2023, extended to April 1, 2024 (as to 9,681,189

warrants) April 26, 2023, extended to April 26, 2024 (as to 557,692

warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 1, 2025 (as to 9,681,189 warrants) April 26, 2025 (as to 557,692 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.23 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,238,881 shares with 10,238,881 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0871

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,985,752



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 30, 2023, extended to March 30, 2024 (as to 6,316,405

warrants) April 26, 2023, extended to April 26, 2024 (as to 669,347

warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 30, 2025 (as to 6,316,405 warrants) April 26, 2025 (as to 669,347 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.23 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,985,752 shares with 6,985,752 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0872

LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 21, 2024:

Number of Units: 10,000,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of two years.



Number of Placee: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/a 400,000 400,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 12, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0873

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:43 p.m. PST, March 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0874

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0875

OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,949,152 common shares



Purchase Price: £0.0295 (CAD 0.0502) per common share



Warrants: 16,949,152 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,949,152 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD 0.0558 (CAD 0.0758) for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Agent's Fee: Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd will receive: a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (£30,000), a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross value received by the Company from the exercise of the warrants described above, and 1,694,915 agent's warrants. Each agent's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of £0.0295 (CAD 0.0502) for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 21, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0876

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated February 16, 2024 ("Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length Party ("Assignee"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to assign to the Assignee its rights, interests and obligations in an underlying Option Agreement dated Jan 25, 2022, for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Robber Gulch project, located in Nevada ("Assignment"). In consideration of the Assignment, the Assignee has paid to the Company a cash payment of $50,000 USD, and 200,000 common shares of the Assignee at a deemed price of $0.50 USD.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2024, and March 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0877

RIVALRY CORP. ("RVLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $14,000,000 principle amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,000,000 common shares at $1.40 purchase price until Maturity.



Maturity date: November 14, 2027



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 31, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0878

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 380,804 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1772 per common share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated February 9, 2024.

Number of Service Providers: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0879

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,748,631 shares at a deemed price at $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,349,726.20.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $415,450.96 $0.20 2,077,255 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0880

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, March 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

