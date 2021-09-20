VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.2016

Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 28 2021

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC ("GOFL")

[formerly Typhoon Exploration Inc. ("TYP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 27, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Typhoon Exploration Inc. to Goldflare Exploration Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the common shares of Goldflare Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Typhoon Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Support activities for mining, and oil and gas extraction" company (NAICS Number: 21311).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

63,592,007 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: GOFL (NEW) CUSIP Number: 38150E107 (NEW)

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC (« GOFL »)

[Anciennement Exploration Thyphon Inc. (« TYP »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 27 août 2021, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Exploration Typhon Inc. à Exploration Goldflare Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Exploration Goldflare Inc.seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi 22 septembre 2021 et les actions ordinaires de Exploration Typhon Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Activités de soutien à l'extraction minière, pétrolière et gazière » (numéro de SCIAN : 21311).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 63 592 007

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : GOFL (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 38150E107 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

21/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST ("RCR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:22 p.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:17 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:22 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, September 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Gatling Exploration Inc. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exploration agreement effective January 1, 2019 and amended by an amending agreement dated January 11, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the Matachewan & Wahgoshig First Nations (collectively, the "First Nations"), whereby the Company has agreed to work with the First Nations to establish a long-term relationship and engage in negotiations toward an impact benefit agreement regarding the Company's exploration and development of the Company's Larder property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will (i) make certain cash payments, (ii) issue 100,000 shares and (iii) issue 100,000 convertible securities to the First Nations.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2021.

________________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 21, 2021, between Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition by Black Swan of certain strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology (the "Assets") from the Vendor, an arm's length party to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Black Swan acquired the Assets through the issuance of 3,875,000 common shares in its capital stock representing 33.33% of Black Swan's issued and outstanding share capital and the payment of GBP3,000,000 to the Vendor, leaving Black Swan with approximately $2.5M in working capital. As a result of the Agreement, the Company will hold a 66.67% interest in Black Swan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 2, 2021.

MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 21 juillet 2021, entre la Black Swan Graphene Inc. (« Black Swan »), une filiale détenue en sa totalité par la société, et Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (le « vendeur »), concernant l'achat par Black Swan de certains actifs stratégiques reliés à une technologie de traitement de graphène brevetée (les « actifs ») du vendeur, une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société.

Conformément à la convention, Black Swan acquit les actifs par l'émission de 3 875 000 actions ordinaires de son capital-actions, représentant 33,33 % des actions émises et en circulation de Black Swan, ainsi que le paiement de 3 000 000 GBP au vendeur, laissant Black Swan avec approximativement 2,5M $ en fonds de roulement. Suite à la convention, la société détiendra un intérêt de 66,67 % dans Black Swan.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 septembre 2021.

___________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 31, 2021 between Pathway Health Services Corp. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathway Health Corp. (the "Company"), O Cannabis We Stand on Guard for Thee Corp. (the "Vendor") and CannTrust Inc. and Morgan Toombs (collectively, the "Vendor's Shareholders"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all or substantially all of the assets of the Vendor for a total consideration of $400,000. The purchase price consists of: (i) a cash payment of $150,000 (ii) the issuance of 300,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share at closing of the transaction, unless the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the shares preceding the date that is four months after the closing date of the transaction is less than $0.50, then the Company will either pay (a) cash, in an amount equivalent to the lesser of $30,000, or the product of the VWAP and 75,000 or (b) issue common shares of the Company equivalent to the lesser of 75,000, or the quotient of $30,000 and the VWAP, and (iii) a performance bonus up to a maximum aggregate amount of $100,000, payable in either cash or issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price per share which shall be the greater of: (a) $0.40, (b) the five-day VWAP with reference to the five trading days immediately preceding the issuance date, or (c) the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange on the date on which the transaction is publicly announced.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 7, 2021.

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 7, 2021 between the Company and two arm's-length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in the Mystery, Till and Marilyn properties located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland. As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of $615,000 cash, 10,000,000 common shares and incur a minimum of $1,500,000 expenditures on the properties over a period of five years. The Vendors will reserve, retain and hold a 2% net smelter return royalty on the properties and the Company shall be entitled to buy back 1% of the net smelter return royalty for $2,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 14, 2021.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated September 14, 2021 between Solstice Gold Corp. (the Company) and Perry V. English, 1544230 Ontario Inc., Michael M. Frymire, Pamela Misener and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (collectively the Vendors) whereby the Company will acquire a portfolio of mineral claims and royalty interests. Consideration is $3,800,000 cash and 400,000 common shares.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021.

________________________________________

SPECTRA 7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 253,600 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 24, 2021 to September 23, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (John Kutzschan)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC. ("VUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. will receive $15,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s

________________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2021:

Number of Shares:



\ 3,625,000 shares

5,000,000 flow-through shares

6,250,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

$0.10 per flow-through share

$0.105 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 7,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,437,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is

greater than $0.20 for 20 or more consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Steve Burleton Y 300,000 Daniele Spethmann Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $6,000.00 and 60,000 Broker Warrants

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.



Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,440.00 and 18,000 Broker Warrants

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.



Fosters & Associates - $9,600.00 and 120,000 Broker Warrants exercisable into

common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.



GloRes Securities Inc. - $7,500.00 and 75,000 Broker Warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.



Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. - $1,200.00 and 15,000 Broker Warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.



PI Financial Corp. - $600.00 and 7,500 Broker Warrants exercisable into

common shares at $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 16, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,989,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 22, 2021 to September 21, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by TD Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

