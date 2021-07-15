VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business July 16, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on CSE under "AQUA."

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, July 19, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced July 12, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors dated May 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 19, 2021, the shares of District Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,944,162 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DCOP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25484L204 (new)

FIFE CAPITAL CORP. ("FFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 13, 2021, effective at market open on July 19, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on July 15, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $322,500 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 13, 2021, effective at the open of market July 19, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 10, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 19, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 19, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: MIZA.P CUSIP Number: 60700R107 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 30 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 8 2021.

Company Contact: Azim Dhalla Company Address: 1510-789 W. Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 Company Phone Number: 604-728-7715 Company Email Address: [email protected]

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba Securities Commissions effective June 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, July 19, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SAWC.P CUSIP Number: 805841 10 3 Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Options: 500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2021.

Company Contact: Rick Manhas, President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director Company Address: 1900, 520 - 3 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0Z3 Company Phone Number: (403) 510-2423 Company Email Address: [email protected]

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: August 16, 2021

Record Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: July 29, 2021

21/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, July 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a lease agreement dated March 8, 2021 (the "Lease Agreement") between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Minera BMR SpA ("Minera BMR") and Minera Altos de Puniqui Limitada ("MAP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xiana Mining Inc. ("Xiana"), whereby the Company acquired a 99-year leasehold interest in the Punitaqui Mine Complex (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company paid approximately USD$8,450,000 to MAP on closing and will pay deferred consideration of approximately USD$9,450,000 over 23 quarterly installments. The Company also acquired a call option pursuant to which it can convert its leasehold interest in the Property into a direct ownership interest, for no consideration other than any outstanding quarterly instalments, at any time within 15 years following closing.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a loan purchase agreement (the "Loan Purchase Agreement") dated March 8, 2021 between the Company, Minera BMR and Bluequest Resources AG ("Bluequest"), whereby the Company acquired US$11,506,559.39 of secured indebtedness owed by Xiana to Bluequest (the "Indebtedness").

Under the terms of the Loan Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 10,000,000 shares to Bluequest at a deemed price per share of USD$0.50 in order to complete the acquisition of the Indebtedness. An additional USD$5,000,000 may become payable in cash or shares (at current market prices at the time of issuance, subject to a floor price of USD$0.41) if certain milestones are met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 8, 2021, March 18, 2021, May 4, 2021, May 12, 2021 and May 28, 2021.

Private Placement Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2021 and May 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,625,398 shares



Purchase Price: CAD$0.65 per share (or USD$0.52 per share)



Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Weston Energy LLC (Bryan Lawrence) Y 1,538,462 Martin Kostuik Y 92,307 Lazaros Nikeas Y 59,817 NUMIS Consulting Inc. (Jack Cartmel) Y 59,817







Agents' Fee: EAS Advisors, LLC (Edward A. Sugar) – $751,215 cash.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $1,560 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,625 cash.

Sprott Securities Inc. – $500 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on May 28, 2021, June 18, 2021 and July 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,069,138 shares at a deemed price of USD$0.52 per share to settle outstanding debt of USD$555,952 owed by Minera Altos de Punitaqui Limitada to Weston Energy LLC, which amount the Company was obligated to pay to Minera Altos de Punitaqui Limitada on closing of the Punitaqui acquisition as described above.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Weston Energy LLC Y USD$555,952 USD$0.52 1,069,138

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$1,830,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.185 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: July 02, 2023



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($) Lassonde Industries Inc. Y $1,160,000 Oakwest Corporation



Limited (Austin Beutel) Y $600,000 J. Murray Souter Y $50,000 Ryan Conte Y $20,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to agreement and plan of merger dated June 16, 2021, (the "Agreement"), between Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of Sideqik, Inc. (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sideqik, Inc. (the "Target"), an Atlanta, Georgia, USA-based influencer marketing platform that offers tools to discover, connect and execute marketing campaigns with content-creating influencer.

As consideration, the Company will issue 410,523 common shares to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 16, 2021 and July 06, 2021.

FIFE CAPITAL CORP. ("FFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2021 and June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,653,081 common shares



8,791,667 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share



$0.12 per flow-through share



Warrants: 26,444,748 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,444,748 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,427,777 3 placees











Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $4,176 cash.



Ascenta Finance Corp. - $157,119 cash and 1,511,323 compensation options.

Raymond James Ltd. – 192,000 finder's units.

CIBC Wood Gundy – 40,000 finder's units.





Each non-transferable compensation option is exercisable into one unit of the Company for a two-year period. 807,989 compensation options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per unit and 703,334 compensation options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 per share for a two-year period.





Each finder unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HANSA RESOURCES LIMITED ("HRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,192,322 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 1,316,000 expiring on July 13, 2021;

3,876,322 expiring on October 9, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 13, 2022 (as to 1,316,000); and October 9, 2022 (as to 3,876,322) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 and $0.50 respectively

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of (i) 2,632,000 shares with 1,316,000 share purchase warrants attached and (ii) 7,752,645 shares with 3,876,322 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 15, 2019 and April 16, 2019 respectively.

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated July 12, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in 10 mineral tenures (the "Natlan Property"), located 30 km northeast of Hazelton, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $1,000,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares over a five-year period and by incurring $300,000 of cumulative exploration expenditures over a two-year period.

The Property is also subject to a 2% NSR royalty, which may be purchased at any time for $5,000,000 adjusted for inflation to 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2021.

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, July 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SONORA GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("SOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Change of Business.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, July 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a lease agreement dated March 8, 2021 (the "Lease Agreement") between the Xiana Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Minera Altos de Punitaqui ("MAP") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Battery Mineral Resources Corp.("BMR"), BMR Chile, whereby BMR will acquire a 99-year leasehold interest and call option ("the "Punitaqui Acquisition") over the assets of a producing copper-gold operation located in Northern Chile (the "Punitaqui Mine Complex"). In consideration, BMR will make an initial payment of approximately USD$7.6 million on closing followed by 23 equal quarterly payments for a total amount of USD$8.4 million.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement dated June 25, 2021 and June 29, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Classic Financial Corp., Mike Kennedy, Ray Morton, Paul Ransom, Torrey Fredlund and The Fredlund Group (together as "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 139 mineral claims covering 12,767 hectares located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Division, British Columbia, known as the Wild Horse Creek property (the "Property"). In consideration, the Company will issue 3,455,000 shares to the Vendors.

The Vendors will retain a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property, which can be purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2021.

