TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0172

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed by the Directors' of the Company on January 9, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 20, 2025, the common shares of Camino Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                           

Unlimited         shares with no par value of which

34,875,273     shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                       

Nil                   shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:                         

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                       

COR                 (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number:                         

138050307        (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0173

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.045
Payable Date:  February 14, 2025
Record Date:  January 31, 2025
Ex-dividend Date:  January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0174

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Delist

Further to the news release of Golden Share Resources Corporation (the "Company") dated January 14, 2025, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company is completed at the request of the Company.

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated January 14, 2025.

Remain Halted

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending completion of the Company's delisting.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0175

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013
Payable Date: February 18, 2025
Record Date:  January 31, 2025
Ex-distribution Date:   January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0176

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 20, 2025, under the symbol "NOU".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NOU" on TSX Venture Exchange after Friday, January 17, 2025 and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Migration
DATE DU BULLETIN :  Le 16 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi, 20 janvier 2025, sous le symbole « NOU ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « NOU » à la Bourse de croissance TSX après le vendredi, 17 janvier 2025 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0177

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.13
Payable Date:  February 14, 2025
Record Date: January 31, 2025
Ex-dividend Date:  January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

25/01/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0178

AUMEGA METALS LTD ("AUM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$16,037,593


Offering:                                   

74,495,370 common shares, 34,299,666 flow-through shares and 150,393,630 premium flow-through shares


Offering Price:                         

$0.05 per common share, $0.06 per flow-through share and $0.06825 per premium flow-through share


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                                Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                   N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 17, 2024, October 21, 2024, November 4, 2024, December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0179

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled:                           

$85,000


Securities Issued:                     

3,400,000 Listed Shares


Issue Price:                               

$0.025 per Listed Share


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0180

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 42 mineral claims known as the Harvest Claims (the "Property"), located in the Yukon Territory.

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)

 

CONSIDERATION

$150,000

147,888 Common Shares

N/A


The Property is subject to NSRs of 0.5% on base metals and silver, and 2% on gold. The Company can buy-back 50% of the NSRs with a $1,000,000 payment to the vendor. No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0181

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$1,546,809.99


Offering:                                   

28,123,818 Listed Shares with 28,123,818 warrants


Offering Price:                         

$0.055 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.07 per Listed Share for a 5-year period


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A              98,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a 5-year period


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated April 4, 2024, May 17,2024, May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0182

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$200,005


Offering:                                   

1,538,500 Listed Shares with 1,538,500 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.13 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.30 per warrant for a 4-year period.


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 10, 2025 and January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0183

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,968,873 common shares and 17,968,873 share purchase warrants at a deemed price of $0.275 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $4,941,440.16.

Number of Creditors:               

1 Creditor


Warrants:                                 

17,968,873          share purchase warrants to purchase 17,968,873 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:           

$0.285 for a two-year period


For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2024.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 17 968 873 actions ordinaires et 17 968 873 bons de souscription à un prix réputé de 0,275 $ par action en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 4 941 440,16 $.

Nombre de créanciers :             

1 créancier


Bons de souscription :             

17 968 873 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 968 873 actions


Prix d'exercice des bons :         

0,285 $ par action pour une période de deux ans


Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0184

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Best Efforts Prospectus Offering


Gross Proceeds:                       

$2,999,999.80


Offering:                                     

8,571,428 Units with 8,571,428 warrants attached      


Offering Price:                         

$0.35 per Unit


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.50 per Listed Share until December 12, 2026.


Overallotment Option:               

NIL


Commission in Securities :   

                                                                          Shares                          Warrants

Research Capital Corporation (Lead)                NIL                                514,286



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Agent Warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a 2-year period.


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the prospectus dated December 4, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024, December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0185

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$500,000

Offering:                                   

10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.05 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0186

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG") ("MOG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, January 15, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0187

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG") ("MOG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0188

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$100,000


Offering:                                   

2,500,000 Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.04 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period.


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024 and January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0189

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, failure to maintain transfer agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0190

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, January 16, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0191

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$668,500


Offering:                                   

6,685,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 6,685,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.10 per Flow Through Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.15 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration right.


Commissions in Securities:   

                                           Shares                         Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)              0                                  394,450        



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 24 months


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release dated December 24, 2024.


PUMA EXPLORATION INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN :  Le 16 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement :               

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier


Produit brut :                             

668 500 $


Placement :                               

6 685 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 6 685 000 bons de souscription


Prix offert :                               

0,10 $ par action inscrite accréditive


Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription :             

0,15 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois, sous réserve du droit de devancer l'expiration des bons de souscription.


Commissions en titres :       

                                                       Actions                         Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total)                             0                                       394 450        



Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ pendant une période de 24 mois


Communication de

l'information :                           

Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 24 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0192

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0193

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD. ("VLV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Unsecured Loan Agreement dated December 19, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and various lenders of whom are arm's length and non-arm's length to the Company (collectively, the "Lenders"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lenders have issued an unsecured loan for $250,000 which bears no interest and is repayable in full on the date that is one year from the date of issuance. In consideration for providing the loan, the Company has issued to the Lenders an aggregate of 1,562,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 Warrant Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

For any further information, see the Company's press releases dated December 16, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0194

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 16, 2025
NEX Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$191,006.60

Offering:                                   

3,183,360 Listed Shares with 1,591,680 warrants


Offering Price:                         

$0.06 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                           Shares              Warrants



Finders (Aggregate)                                             72,000             134,669



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a one-year period


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 22, 2024 and January 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

