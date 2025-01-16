VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0172

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed by the Directors' of the Company on January 9, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 20, 2025, the common shares of Camino Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,875,273 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: COR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 138050307 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0173

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: February 14, 2025

Record Date: January 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0174

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Delist

Further to the news release of Golden Share Resources Corporation (the "Company") dated January 14, 2025, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company is completed at the request of the Company.

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated January 14, 2025.

Remain Halted

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending completion of the Company's delisting.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0175

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: February 18, 2025

Record Date: January 31, 2025

Ex-distribution Date: January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0176

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 20, 2025, under the symbol "NOU".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NOU" on TSX Venture Exchange after Friday, January 17, 2025 and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Migration

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi, 20 janvier 2025, sous le symbole « NOU ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « NOU » à la Bourse de croissance TSX après le vendredi, 17 janvier 2025 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0177

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.13

Payable Date: February 14, 2025

Record Date: January 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: January 31, 2025

_______________________________________

25/01/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0178

AUMEGA METALS LTD ("AUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $16,037,593



Offering: 74,495,370 common shares, 34,299,666 flow-through shares and 150,393,630 premium flow-through shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per common share, $0.06 per flow-through share and $0.06825 per premium flow-through share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 17, 2024, October 21, 2024, November 4, 2024, December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0179

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $85,000



Securities Issued: 3,400,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0180

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 42 mineral claims known as the Harvest Claims (the "Property"), located in the Yukon Territory.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $150,000 147,888 Common Shares N/A



The Property is subject to NSRs of 0.5% on base metals and silver, and 2% on gold. The Company can buy-back 50% of the NSRs with a $1,000,000 payment to the vendor. No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0181

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,546,809.99



Offering: 28,123,818 Listed Shares with 28,123,818 warrants



Offering Price: $0.055 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 98,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a 5-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 4, 2024, May 17,2024, May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0182

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $200,005



Offering: 1,538,500 Listed Shares with 1,538,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.13 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 4-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 10, 2025 and January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0183

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,968,873 common shares and 17,968,873 share purchase warrants at a deemed price of $0.275 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $4,941,440.16.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 17,968,873 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,968,873 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.285 for a two-year period



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2024.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 17 968 873 actions ordinaires et 17 968 873 bons de souscription à un prix réputé de 0,275 $ par action en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 4 941 440,16 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Bons de souscription : 17 968 873 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 968 873 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,285 $ par action pour une période de deux ans



Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0184

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $2,999,999.80



Offering: 8,571,428 Units with 8,571,428 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.35 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share until December 12, 2026.



Overallotment Option: NIL



Commission in Securities : Shares Warrants

Research Capital Corporation (Lead) NIL 514,286





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Agent Warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated December 4, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024, December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0185

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0186

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG") ("MOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, January 15, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0187

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG") ("MOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0188

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,000



Offering: 2,500,000 Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024 and January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0189

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, failure to maintain transfer agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0190

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, January 16, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0191

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $668,500



Offering: 6,685,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 6,685,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 394,450





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 24 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 24, 2024.



PUMA EXPLORATION INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 668 500 $



Placement : 6 685 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 6 685 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,10 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,15 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois, sous réserve du droit de devancer l'expiration des bons de souscription.



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 394 450





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ pendant une période de 24 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 24 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0192

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, January 16, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0193

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD. ("VLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Unsecured Loan Agreement dated December 19, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and various lenders of whom are arm's length and non-arm's length to the Company (collectively, the "Lenders"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lenders have issued an unsecured loan for $250,000 which bears no interest and is repayable in full on the date that is one year from the date of issuance. In consideration for providing the loan, the Company has issued to the Lenders an aggregate of 1,562,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 Warrant Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

For any further information, see the Company's press releases dated December 16, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0194

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2025

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $191,006.60 Offering: 3,183,360 Listed Shares with 1,591,680 warrants



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 72,000 134,669





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a one-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 22, 2024 and January 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]