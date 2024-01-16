VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0155

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO.H")

[formerly Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Kiaro Holdings Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 18, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KO to KO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0156

POWER ONE RESOURCES CORP. ("PWRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company. The NAICS number is 212299.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

33,218,597 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,507,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: PWRO CUSIP Number: 73930V103 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated January 11, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Karim Rayani, CEO & a director Company Address: Suite 1100 – 1111 Melville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V8 Company Phone Number: (604) 670-0019 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0157

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: February 21, 2024

Record Date: January 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0158

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: February 15, 2024

Record Date: January 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2024

________________________________________

24/01/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0159

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as announced on December 13, 2023 and January 4, 2024:

Number of Securities: 4,102,085 common shares Purchase Price: CAD$1.56 per common share Warrants: 2,051,042 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,051,042 shares Warrants' Exercise Price: CAD$2.05 for 2 years following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: USD$377,392 N/A 328,167 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of CAD$2.05 for 2 years following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0160

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,384,615 charity flow-through shares and 9,615,385 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per charity flow-through share and $0.08 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 4,807,693 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,807,693 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0161

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0162

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0163

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,599,966 Flow-Through (FT) shares

1,616,154 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per FT share

$0.26 per NFT share Warrants: 5,108,063 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,108,063 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.39 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 76,923 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $65,100 430,766 NFT shares 863,419



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.39 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 7, 2023, December 18, 2023, December 29, 2023, and January 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0164

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:47 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0165

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,833,333 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through common share Warrants: 916,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 916,667 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per common share for a period of two (2) years Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0166

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective December 20, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 20, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus occurred on December 22, 2023, for gross proceeds of $13,800,000.

Offering: 86,250,000 units ("Units"), including exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common share. Unit Price: $0.16 per Unit. Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.16 USD ($0.21 CAD) for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the offering Agent(s): Eight Capital Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $624,360 and 3,152,250 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant being exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.16 per Unit until December 22, 2025 Over-allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase an additional 11,250,000 Units, which was exercised in full.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 20, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated December 4, 2023, December 5, 2023, December 8, 2023, December 20, 2023 and December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0167

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0168

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0169

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:33 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0170

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0171

KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 100,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 7,759,587 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 8,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 875,000 Shares 875,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 22, 2023, and January 3, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0172

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 35% interest in the Trundle, Fairholme, Jemalong, Cundumbul and Condobolin licences located in central New South Wales, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated July 27, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor. Consideration is as follows:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 40,000,000 Common Shares at a

deemed price of $0.05 per share N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2023 and December 15, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0173

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 21, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 27, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 26,277,071 common shares at a price of $0.02 per common share was issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 28, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0174

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, January 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0175

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, January 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0176

LUMINE GROUP INC. ("LMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0177

LUMINE GROUP INC. ("LMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:20 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0178

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 05, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,091,993 common shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per share Warrants: 7,091,993 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,091,993 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 until January 4, 2027 Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 05, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0179

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,229,129 common shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per share Warrants: 4,614,564 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,614,564 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a 36-month period Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 295,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $96,288 N/A 275,108

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the

price of $0.35 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 and December 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0180

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 12, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Bulletin Type: Warrants for Bonuses

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 12,500,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a $2,500,000 loan.

The remainder of the bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]