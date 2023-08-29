TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on August 31, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
35,674,480 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
513,405 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
RARE
CUSIP Number:
87357T102
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.
Company Contact:
Matthew Chatterton
Company Address:
1055 West Georgia St., 1500 Royal Centre,
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7
Company Phone Number:
(778) 613-2068
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
23/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2023 and July 19, 2023:
Number of Shares –
Brokered:
|
16,112,500 shares
|
Number of Shares –
Non-Brokered:
|
7,637,500 shares
|
Warrants –
Brokered:
|
8,056,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,056,250 shares
|
Warrants –
Non-Brokered:
|
3,818,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,818,750 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.80 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
171 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
|
297,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
13
2,442,500
|
Agent's Fee:
Emerging Equities Inc. - $29,002.50 cash and 75,006 Compensation
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $32,317.50 cash and 80,794 Compensation
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $280 cash and 700 Compensation Options
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,000 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $101,757.50 cash and 254,394 Compensation
|
PI Financial Corp. - $177,670 cash and 444,175 Compensation Options
Research Capital Corporation - $39,960 cash and 102,900 Compensation
|
Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. - $2,000 cash and 5,000 Compensation
|
Cormark Securities Inc. - $7,645 cash and 16,113 Compensation Options
Haywood Securities Inc - $1,200 cash and 3,000 Compensation Options
|
Hampton Securities Limited - $600 cash and 1,500 Compensation Options
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $9,667.50 cash and 24,169 Compensation
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
|
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$63,240
|
N/A
|
158,100 Warrants
Agent's Option or Finder's Warrants Terms: Each option or warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on July 27, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Data Purchase Agreement dated August 16, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a database of historical information concerning the Nikolai project in Alaska. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Subsidiary will pay $1,050,000 and the Company will issue 2,000,000 shares, at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2023 and August 22, 2023.
________________________________________
ALITPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:
Number of Shares:
3,810,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
3,810,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,810,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
23 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
|
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
350,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
|
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,060
|
N/A
|
150,600
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,220,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 10, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 10, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50 (Unchanged)
These warrants were assumed by the Company following the completion of its qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2023. For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2023.
________________________________________
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2023.
Number of Shares:
6,263,112 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
$0.13 FT per share
|
Warrants:
3,131,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,131,556 non-flow
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
# of Placee (s)
|
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
|
615,800
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
|
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$44,952.28
|
N/A
|
345,787
Finder's Warrants Terms: 246,508 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance. 99,279 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023:
Number of Shares:
85,343,768 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per common share
|
Warrants:
85,343,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 85,343,768 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.09 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
130 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
200,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
|
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$112,134.75
|
140,000
|
1,865,150
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2023, and August 24, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
12,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
|
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
NA
NA
The Company issued a news release on August 28, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $400,000 for a term of three years, and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a three-year period.
________________________________________
MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, Aug. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Transfer Agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,772,727
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 1, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 1, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$1.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,454,455 shares with 4,772,727 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2021.
________________________________________
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment and Shares
for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment:
Further to convertible debentures pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective October 18, 2021, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Original Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):
Original Convertible Debentures
Maturity Dates:
|
July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023
|
Amended Convertible
Debentures Maturity Date:
|
December 1, 2023
|
Original Convertible Debentures
Conversion Period Expiry Dates:
|
July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023
|
|
|
Expiry Date:
|
December 1, 2023
The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,395,000 from the Original Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debentures.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2021, July 25, 2023, and August 28, 2023, and the Filing Statement dated September 21, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
Shares for Debt:
Pursuant to the press release dated July 25, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,755,173 units of the Company ("Units") at a deemed price of $0.04 per Unit to settle matured convertible debentures of $105,000 in principal, plus $5,207 of accrued interest, to arm's length parties for an aggregate amount of $110,207. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Whole Warrant may be exercised to purchase one additional Share for $0.08 per Share, for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby after four months and one day from the date of issuance, if the Shares trade or close on the Exchange at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company has the right to give notice to the Warrant holders by way of press release, that the Warrants expiry will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 25, 2023, and August 28, 2023.
________________________________________
RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Aug. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
