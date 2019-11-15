VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: December 13, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 28, 2019

19/11/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 298,222 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 298,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 298,222 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Boustead Securities LLC will receive a cash finder's fee of US$4,000.00 and 23,858 Broker Warrants that are exercisable at $0.225 per share for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.43 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 7, 2019, whereby the Company acquired 0854851 B.C. Ltd. (the "Target"), a corporation under the name of Northside Industries.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay a total of $12,237,541 as the base purchase price including adjustments in working capital and capital expenditures agreed by all parties in the Agreement. The consideration is broken down into $11,037,541 in cash and 316,539 common shares issued at a price of $3.791 per share. Additionally, the Company will have to pay an extra $4,000,000 contingent on reaching certain earnings targets during the next three years following the closing of the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2019.

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 78,602 common shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share and 39,301 common share purchase warrants to settle an outstanding debt of $28,008.56.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Warrants: 39,301 share purchase warrants to purchase 39,301 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.375 for a one year period

$0.375 in the second year

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,820,053 shares to an arm's length service provider, at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length sale and purchase agreement dated October 28, 2019, regarding the purchase by H2O Innovation Inc. (the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Genesys Holdings Limited, Genesys International Limited, Genesys Manufacturing Limited and Genesys North America, LLC., for a consideration of £ 16 947 000 in cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 28 and November 15, 2019.

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'une convention d'acquisition du 28 octobre 2019 négociée avec des personnes sans lien de dépendance relativement à l'acquisition par H2O Innovation inc. (la « société ») de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Genesys Holdings Limited, Genesys International Limited, Genesys Manufacturing Limited et Genesys North America, LLC., en contrepartie de 16 947 000 £ en espèces.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 28 octobre 2019 et 15 novembre 2019.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,500,000 shares to arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $175,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.10 p.m. PST, November 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 984,208 bonus shares and 1,696,385 non-transferable bonus warrants to Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Lender") in connection with the Tranche 1 Advance, as defined below, of the Loan Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 19, 2019, as amended on November 6, 2019, between the Company and the Lender, whereby additional CDN$4,000,000 principal amount (the "Additional Advance"), less 5% original issue discount (the "OID"), will be advanced to the Company via secured loan.

The Additional Advance will bear interest at 9.25% per annum and mature two years from the date of the advance, and shall have an arrangement fee of CDN$60,000. The Additional Advance will be provided in two tranches: i) $2,850,000, less the arrangement fee and the OID, on closing (the "Tranche 1 Advance") and ii) $1,150,000, less the OID, upon satisfying certain further conditions precedent of the amended Agreement (the "Tranche 2 Advance").

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.42 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2019.

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 28, 2019, between Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire up to an 80% interest in Temuulen-Orshikh LLC – a private company which owns a 100% interest in the Badrakh copper-gold porphyry project (the "Project"), located in southern Gobi, Mongolia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by providing funding of up to US$6,250,000 over a 5 ½ year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2019.

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,108,638 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,321,981 shares to settle outstanding interest of $695,588.20 due on a convertible debenture maturing Nov. 21, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Concept Capital Management Ltd. Y $625,000 $0.095 6,578,947 (Bernd Hogel)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 352,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$70,400.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,457,431



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 18, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 18, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,267,001 flow-through common shares and 7,778,665 non flow-through common shares; with 15,045,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 24, 2016.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated on November 7, 2019, whereby the Company will have the option to earn 100% interest on the Kon Kimberlite Property owned by the property vendor, Alan Kon ("Vendor") near Cobalt, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor $30,000 in cash and issue 250,000 Class A Common Shares on the closing date. On the first year following, the Company will pay $50,000 in cash and issue 250,000 Class A Common Shares to keep the Agreement in good standing. On the second-year anniversary, the Company will pay $100,000 in cash and issue 300,000 Class A common shares as final consideration to Vendor.

In the event that the option is fully exercised, the Vendor has been granted a 2% Gross Overriding Royalty ("GORR") on diamonds which may be purchased by the Company at a rate of $500,000 for every 0.5% up to 2%. A 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") will also be applicable to all other products other than diamonds except for one legacy unit reduced 1%. The NSR may be purchased by the Company at a rate of $250,000 for every 0.5% up to 2%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2019

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a loan in the principal amount of $200,000. The loan bears interest at 10% per annum for a term of one year. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a one year period..

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 404198 B.C. Ltd (Gary Schellenberg) Y 200,000 1175991 B.C. Ltd (Geof Schellenberg) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VGW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 7, 2019, between Nicholas Sutcliffe and Lindsay Sutcliffe (together, the "Vendors") and Valens GroWorks Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Southern Cliff Brands Inc. (d/b/a Pommies Cider Co.) ("Pommies") owned by the Vendors.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to purchase shares owned by the Vendors, the Company must pay $3,500,000.00 and issue 862,932 common shares to the Vendor, of which 258,880 common shares to be held in escrow for indemnity purposes. In addition, the Company shall place $500,000 and 345,172 shares into escrow pending achievement of earn-out milestones.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2019.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2019, the total issuance of shares should have been 141,974 common shares of the Company instead of 141,874 common shares

NEX COMPANIES

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remained Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 80,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

MUST CAPITAL INC. ("MUST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

