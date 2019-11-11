VANCOUVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOREAL METALS CORP. ("BMX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening November 19, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 21, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business November 21, 2019 .

TRADE DATES

November 19, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 20, 2019

November 20, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 21, 2019

November 21, 2019 - TO SETTLE - November 21, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00213

Payable Date: January 31, 2020; February 28, 2020 and March 31, 2020

Record Date: January 15, 2020; February 14, 2020 and March 16, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: January 14, 2020; February 13, 2020 and March 13, 2020 respectively.

________________________________________

19/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 16, 2019 between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and certain arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in R-14 Gold property ("the Property"), a mining property located in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of $175,000 in cash, issuance of 3,300,000 common shares, and the incurrence of $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a three year period.

Further, the Vendors will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2019.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.11 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares A2 Capital Management Inc. (Gino DeMichele) Y 1,250,000 Marceo Fonseca Y 700,000







Agent's Fee: Pollitt & Co. Inc. - $147,850 cash and 797,250 broker warrants

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. - $18,750 cash and 93,750 broker warrants

Scotia Capital Inc. - $5,000 cash

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 7, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.17 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Petroteq Energy Inc. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated November 8, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") as announced on November 01, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: USD$500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Reduced from USD$0.86 to USD$0.18 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from October 12, 2019 and October 15, 2019, to October 12, 2020

and October 15, 2020



Interest Rate: 10% per annum

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 08, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 01, 2019.

___________________________________

RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.34 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.22 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Unit Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 18, 2019, between the Company, Sangoma Technologies US Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding securities of VoIP Innovations, LLC, a Pennsylvania corporation (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay USD$30,000,000 in cash and issue 5,500,417 common shares on closing of the acquisition of the Target. Additionally, the Company will have to pay USD$6,000,000 in cash, if certain revenue milestone is achieved during the year following the closing of the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2019.

________________________________________

VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.27 a.m. PST, November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,379,323 shares



Purchase Price: $1.05 per share



Warrants: 3,189,662 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,189,662 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 174 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Zeina Gedeon Y 15,000 Joseph Acaro Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 322,500 [7 placees]











Finder's Fee: $28,350 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$28,350 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$7,560 cash payable to National Bank Financial Inc.

$11,984.99 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

$7,770 cash payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$210,210 cash payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

