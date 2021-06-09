VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

BRACHIUM2 CAPITAL CORP. ("BRCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 4, 2021, effective at market open on June 10, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 8, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

[formerly ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ETWO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since April 23, 2020, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 21, 2020, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 45674H 10 2) under the new symbol "INFD" on TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 14, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 10, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Infield Minerals Corp. in consideration of 35,606,477 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, Infield Minerals Corp. completed brokered and non-brokered private placements of an aggregate of 9,552,500 subscription receipts at $0.40 per receipt. Principals subscribed for 300,000 subscription receipts pursuant to these private placements. The Qualifying Property is located in Nevada, USA.

12,589,253 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 13,612,500 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 888,889 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Evandra Nakano Y 8,000,225 David Hladky Y 1,712,500 Richard Dufresne Y 1,181,250 Shervin Teymouri Y 1,150,000 Emprise Capital Corp. Y 562,500 (Scott Ackerman and Robert Chisholm) Robert Chisholm Y 157,778 Elizabeth McGregor Y 125,000

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.25 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Infield Minerals Corp."

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 10, 2021, the common shares of Infield Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ECC Ventures 2 Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 14, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,758,981 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 27,090,642 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: INFD (new) CUSIP #: 45674H 10 2

Company Contact: Scott Ackerman, Director Company Address: 1600 – 609 Granville Street

PO Box 10068 Pacific Centre

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8508 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening June, 14, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 16, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 16, 2021.

TRADE DATES

June 14, 2021 - TO SETTLE – June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 - TO SETTLE – June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 - TO SETTLE – June 16, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

[formerly Vangold Mining Corp. ("VGLD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated May 14, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 10, 2021, the common shares of Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Vangold Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

198,373,672 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GSVR (new) CUSIP Number: 40066W 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

21/06/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 7, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 7, 2021, and further amended on April 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,858,573 shares

Purchase Price: $0.45 per share

Warrants: 10,723,591 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,723,591 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for 24 months from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Black Y 222,225 Mark Wayne Y 222,225 Kevin B. Heather Y 444,445 Megan Cameron-Jones Y 55,555 Adam Greening Y 27,778 Stanford Foy Y 139,000 Route One Fund I L.P. Y 3,381,012 Route One Fund II L.P. Y 79,866 Route One Offshore Master Fund L.P. Y 5,039,122 Stillwater Canada LLC Y 4,150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 333,445 [ 5 placees]



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $20,925.00 in cash payment and 46,500 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $2,700.00 in cash payment and 6,000 Finder's Warrants

iA Private Wealth Inc. - $14,370.08 in cash payment and 31,934 Finder's Warrants

Echelon Capital Markets – $14,850.00 in cash payment and 33,000 Finder's Warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. – $75,003.30 in cash payment and 166,674 Finder's Warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $2,700.00 in cash payment and 6,000 Finder's Warrants

Sightline Wealth Management LP – $1,890.00 in cash payment and 4,200 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 until May 3, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,000,000 [11 placees]

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,100.00

Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,600.00

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $27,600.00

Odlum Brown Limited - $3,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 5, 2021 between the Company, First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining") and First Mining's wholly-owned-subsidiary Coastal Gold Corp. (collectively with First Mining, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire up to an 80% interest in First Mining's Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property").

The Company paid First Mining $500,000 and issued 11,5000,000 shares on closing. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company must issue 15,000,000 shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, and incur $10.0 million in exploration expenditures within three years in order to earn a 51% interest in the Property (the "Stage 1 Earn-in"). The Company must issue a further 10,000,000 shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, and incur additional exploration expenditures of $10.0 million within five years to earn an additional 29% interest in the Property. The Company must pay $2.0 million upon the commencement of commercial production. The Company and First Mining will enter into a joint venture agreement when the Stage 1 Earn-in is paid. At that time, the joint venture will grant First Mining a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $2.0 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2021, May 6, 2021 and June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

BRACHIUM2 CAPITAL CORP. ("BRCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, June 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, June 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,852,972 common share purchase warrants to acquire 2,852,972 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the issue date, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $270,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of

warrants KES 7 Capital Inc. P 2,852,972

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 26, 2021.

________________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted documentation dealing with the Company's interest in certain mineral claims and interests in leases in the Bullion mining district approximately 55 miles southwest of Elko, Nevada (the "Property").

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated May 17, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company, 1296067 BC Ltd. and the shareholders of 1296067 BC Ltd. (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1296067 BC Ltd. The Vendors consist of 2138807 Alberta Ltd. (William Thomas), Ioannis Iliopoulos, Crescent Valley Gold Inc. (Yoav Gueron), Anastasio Morfopoulos and Moshe Shtilman.

The principal asset of 1296067 BC Ltd. is a 100% interest in the Property. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Property by issuing 12,000,000 shares to the Vendors on closing. There are no further obligations under the Agreement.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, and pursuant to a mineral option agreement dated March 13, 2020, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), the Company already held an option to acquire the Property from Metals Exploration Inc. Metals Exploration Inc. assigned its interest in the option agreement to 1296067 pursuant to an assignment agreement dated May 5, 2021. As a result of the acquisition of 1296067 BC Ltd., the Option Agreement was terminated. A total of 4,000,000 shares were issued under the Option Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 17, 2021 and June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 12,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 12,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: the Private Placement $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $1,500

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 4, 2021.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 12 000 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 12 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 000 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 19 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 1 500 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juin 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated May 28, 2021, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on May 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on June 2, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriter: Canaccor Genuity Corp.

Offering: 14,375,000 shares, including 1,875,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

Share Price: $0.80 per Share

Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $660,000, plus 825,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") has been paid to the Underwriter. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share at a price of $0.80 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriter an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares at $0.80 per share. The Underwriter has fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 11,922 units by the Company in payment of accrued interest on its outstanding convertible promissory notes to Clifford M. Webb in accordance with the terms thereof.

Number of Shares: 11,922 Deemed Price Per Share: $1.48 Warrants: 5,961 sha re purchase warrants to purchase 5,961 shares. Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 per share until August 21, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 3.3, the Company shall issue a news release announcing the issuance of the securities.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 08, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2021 and May 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,533,645 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.40 per share

Warrants: 1,533,645 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,533,645 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.60 per share for a 36-month period

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Units OCIM Precious Metals SA (Laurent Mathiot) Y 625,000 Kevin Hart Y 362,000 EKelly Investments Ltd (Edward Kelly) Y 190,000 Rodney Stevens Y 139,645

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documents pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2021 between Liberty One Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and Victory Exploration Inc. ("Victory") and the shareholders of Victory (the "Shareholders") (together the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Victory. By way of Consideration, the Company will make an aggregate cash payment of $250,000 and issue 1,500,000 common shares to the Shareholders.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $5,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at the conversion price of $14.30 per share of principal outstanding until maturity.

Maturity date: April 22, 2023

Interest rate: 8% per annum with a 1.5% per annum standby interest rate on the remainder of the loan facility.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Gerald Carlson Y 48,000

Blaine Monaghan Y 100,000

Borden Putnam III Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to cancel 30,505,122 existing common share purchase warrants ("Old Warrants") with an exercise price of $0.235 and an expiry date of September 14, 2022 and issue 43,800,000 new common share purchase warrants ("New Warrants") to Prudential Capital Energy Partners L.P. ('the Lender") as consideration to the amended and restated loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated June 7, 2021 between the Company and the Lender. The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.16 and will expire at the earlier of the maturity date of the loan or 12 months after early repayment of the loan facility.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 7, 2021.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 7,777,778 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share

Warrants: 7,777,778 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,777,778 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.11 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee) P 70,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $2,000

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 4, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 7 777 778 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,09 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 7 777 778 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 777 778 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,11 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 70 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant $2,000

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juin 2021.

________________________________________

