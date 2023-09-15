VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.14

Payable Date: October 13, 2023

Record Date: September 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2023, effective at the open on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading; an announcement having been made on September 15, 2023.

_____________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0055

Payable Date: October 13, 2023

Record Date: September 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

23/09/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,869,247 units at a deemed price of $0.03 per unit, in settlement of arm's length debts having a deemed value of $446,077.40. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of two years from the date of the issuance.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated August 24, 2023.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 15 septembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 14 869 247 unités à un prix réputé de 0,03 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dettes total de 446 077,40 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un demi (1/2) bon de souscription, chaque bon de souscription entier permettant au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de deux ans suivant la date d'émission.

Nombre de créanciers : 6 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 août 2023.

________________________________________

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2023, the Finder's Warrants Terms should have been:

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, Sept. 15, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentur

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture US$25,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 396,402,646 common shares at A$0.0905 per share

Maturity date: Five years from issuance

Interest rate: 6.5% per annum

Establishment Fee: 4% of the gross issue proceeds payable to the noteholder

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on August 2, 2023, and August 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2023:

Number of NFT Shares: 1,400,000 non-flow through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one (1) non flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant")



Number of FT Shares: 700,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.10 per NFT Unit

$0.125 per FT Unit



Warrants: 1,400,000 whole NFT Warrants to purchase 1,400,000 shares

350,000 whole FT Warrants to purchase 350,000 shares



Warrant Price: Each NFT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance

Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,250 N/A 14,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 11, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated July 20, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,367 subordinate voting shares of the Company ("SV Shares") at a deemed price of $0.255 per SV Share to settle outstanding debt for $6,213.70.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 7, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11.400,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TRENCH METALS CORP. ("TMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 28, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Carter Lake Resource Corp. ("Carter Lake") and the sole shareholder of Carter Lake. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Carter Lake. Carter Lake is the beneficial owner of a series of mineral claims located in the Province of Saskatchewan and comprising a total land area of approximately 691 hectares. The claims are commonly known as the Carter Lake Uranium Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 0 2,600,000 Common Shares $0

Please refer to the Company's news release dated August 31, 2023 and September 14, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,750,000 bonus warrants in consideration of 3 loans totaling $450,000. The loans have a term of 16 months commencing from October 28, 2022, and bear interest at the Royal Bank of Canada prime rate plus 4%, compounded quarterly. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 until October 28, 2023.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Aggregate # of Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 2,500,000















For more details, please see the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022.

________________________________________

