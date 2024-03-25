VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0881

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV") ("DSLV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on March 26, 2024, the common shares and listed warrants of Denarius Metals Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated February 23, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 25, 2024.

The Company's common shares and listed warrants will continue to trade on the CBOE Canada commencing on March 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0882

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2024, the common shares of GameSquare Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company is completed at the request of the Company. The common shares of the Company trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "GAME".

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated March 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0883

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB.H")

[formerly Psybio Therapeutics Corp. ("PSYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 27, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PSYB to PSYB.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated December 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/03/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0884

AGEDB TECHNOLOGY LTD. ("AGET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0885

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,700,000 common share Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 4,700,000 Warrants to purchase 4,700,000 Common Shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 06 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 N/A 500,000 N/A Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, and on February 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0886

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 4, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debenture") as announced on December 6, 2022 and January 24, 2023:

Original Convertible $17,596,136 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible Debenture: Debenture Amended Convertible $20,484,195 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible Debenture: Debenture Original Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.55 per share Amended Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.50 per share Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2022 Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2024 Original Interest Rate: 7% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 8% per annum Original Warrants: 10,664,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,664,324 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.69 per share, expired on November 27, 2022 Replacement Warrants: 10,664,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,664,324 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share expiring on December 31, 2024 Number of Placees: 1 placee (unchanged)

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $20,484,195 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Debenture replaced the $17,596,136 secured convertible debenture, plus accrued interest, which was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally announced on November 18, 2020 and November 27, 2020, and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 4, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 18, 2020, November 27, 2020, December 6, 2022 and January 24 2023.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 mars 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 4 décembre 2020, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un remplacement de débenture (la « débenture ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 6 décembre 2022 et du 24 janvier 2023 :

Débenture convertible originale : 17 596 136 $ montant total du capital de la débenture convertible garantie Débenture convertible 20 484 195 $ montant total du capital de la débenture convertible amendée: garantie Prix de conversion original : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,55 $ par action Prix de conversion amendé : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,50 $ par action Date d'échéance originale : 31 décembre 2022 Date d'échéance amendée : 31 décembre 2024 Taux d'intérêt original : 7 % par année Taux d'intérêt amendé : 8 % par année Bons de souscription originaux : 10 664 324 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 664 324 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,69 $ par action, expiré le 27 novembre 2022 Remplacement des bons 10 664 324 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 664 324 de souscription : actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,65 $ par action jusqu'au 31 décembre 2024 Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur (inchangé)





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs: Montant total du principal de la

débenture convertible ($) Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 20 484 195 $ Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

La débenture a remplacé la débenture convertible garantie de 17 596 136 $, plus les intérêts accumulés, émis en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé originalement le 18 novembre 2020 et 27 novembre 2020, et a été accepté par la Bourse le 4 décembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 18 novembre 2020, le 27 novembre 2020, le 6 décembre 2022, et le 24 janvier 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0887

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE : March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 18, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debenture") as announced on December 6, 2022 and January 24, 2023:

Original Convertible $11,095,976 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible Debenture: Debenture Amended Convertible $11,770,710 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible Debenture: Debenture Original Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.40 per share Amended Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.36 per share Original Maturity Date: April 27, 2023 Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2024 Original Interest Rate: 8% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 9% per annum Original Warrants: 2,866,036 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,866,036 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.41 per share expiring on April 27, 2023 and 12,195,122 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,195,122 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.41 per share expiring on April 27, 2023 (separate bulletin dated April 7, 2022) Replacement Warrants: 15,061,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,061,158 shares exercisable at a price of $0.38 per share expiring on December 31, 2024 Number of Placees: 1 placee (unchanged) Insider / Pro Group Nil Participation:



The Debenture replaced the $11,095,976 secured convertible debenture, plus accrued interest, which was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally announced on April 7, 2022, and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 7, 2022, December 6, 2022 and January 24 2023.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 mars 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 18 avril 2022, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un remplacement de débenture (la « débenture ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 6 décembre 2022 et du 24 janvier 2023 :

Débenture convertible originale : 11 095 976 $ montant total du capital de la débenture convertible garantie Débenture convertible 11 770 710 $ montant total du capital de la débenture convertible amendée: garantie Prix de conversion original : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,40 $ par action Prix de conversion amendé : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,36 $ par action Date d'échéance originale : 27 avril 2023 Date d'échéance amendée : 31 décembre 2024 Taux d'intérêt original : 8 % par année Taux d'intérêt amendé : 9 % par année Bons de souscription originaux : 2 866 036 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 866 036 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,41 $ par action jusqu'au 27 avril 2023 et 12 195 122 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 195 122 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,41 $ par action jusqu'au 27 avril 2023 (bulletin séparé daté du 7 avril 2022) Remplacement des bons 15 061 158 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 061 158 de souscription : actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,38 $ par action jusqu'au 31 décembre 2024 Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur (inchangé) Participation d'initiés Aucun / Groupe Pro :



La débenture a remplacé la débenture convertible garantie de 11 095 976 $, plus les intérêts accumulés, émis en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé originalement le 7 avril 2022, et a été accepté par la Bourse le 18 avril 2022.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 7 avril 2022, le 6 décembre 2022, et le 24 janvier 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0888

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2024:

Convertible Debenture USD $1,000,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$4.40 per share for the principal amount outstanding. Maturity date: August 31, 2025 Interest Rate: 7% per annum Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 USD$1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0889

GETTY COPPER INC. ("GTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 8,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0890

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2024:

Number of Shares: 37,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per share Warrants: 37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N.A. N.A. 1,018,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0891

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of (a) Nelson Ridge Estates property and (b) Parsons Landing property (collectively, the "Properties") to a non-arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreements dated October 25, 2023 and October 5, 2023, respectively the company will sell all of its beneficial rights, titles and interests in the Properties to the Purchaser for aggregate consideration of $43,136,388 satisfied as follows:

(a) Nelson Ridge Estates property - aggregate consideration of $21,704,006 consisting of:

i. $20,000 in cash payments through deposits; and

ii. the assumption of $21,706,760 in mortgages on the Nelson Ridge Property

iii. an increase in the amount of $22,754 under the line of credit owed to a sister company of the Purchaser. (b) Parsons Landing property – aggregate consideration of $21,432,382 consisting of:

i. $20,000 in cash payments through deposits;

ii. the assumption of $35,301,788 in the mortgage on the Parsons Property;

iii. an increase in the amount of $13,889,406 under the line of credit owed to a sister company of the Purchaser.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2023, October 26, 2023 and March 15, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0892

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 29, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants, as announced on February 29, 2024 and March 25, 2024:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants to extend: 8,355,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 25, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 25, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company has added an accelerated clause to the warrants providing that the term of the warrants will be reduced to 30 days in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.19 for ten consecutive trading dates.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,355,000 common shares, with 8,355,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 29, 2024 and March 25, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0893

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 13, 2024, and amended on March 1, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $1,665,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.07 per share of principal outstanding until January 31, 2025 (year one), and at $0.10 per share from February 1, 2025 until January 31, 2026 (year two). Maturity date: January 31, 2026. The Company will have the option to extend the maturity date, subject to Exchange approval. Detachable Warrants: Each detachable warrant will have a term of 2 years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15. Interest rate: 7.50% per annum. Any settlement of interest in shares will be subject to Exchange approval. Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 85 ($85,000) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $71,040 N/A 916,875

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 5, 2024, March 14, 2024, and March 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0894

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 25, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,394,158 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 28, 2024 to March 27, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0895

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Property Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") with respect to the acquisition of 100% interest in certain mining claims located near Melchett Lake in Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $1,100 350,000Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 12, 2024 and March 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0896

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,118,750 shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per share Warrants: 25,059,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,059,375 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $72,555 N/A 1,813,875

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 4, 2024, and March 18, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

