VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3161

CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP. ("CCEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on October 29, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The reference price is $0.25 per share. The NAICS number is 211110. The Company is classified as an "oil and gas" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 99,146,700 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 7,433,700

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CCEC

CUSIP Number: 13740E107

Agent's Warrants: n/a

For further information, please refer to the Company's final prospectus dated September 27, 2024 filed on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Chris Cornelius, President and CEO

Company Address: Suite 650, 1231 Pacific Blvd. Vancouver, BC V6Z 0E2

Company Phone Number: 303-667-5101

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3162

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 26, 2024 and a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 6, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the common shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 38,032,970 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LOD (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 540196 20 1 (NEW)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3163

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL") ("LSL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures, Amendment, Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated May 23, 2024 and pursuant to the debenture indenture dated November 1, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca (the "Listed Debentures ("LSL.DB")"), the Exchange confirms that, effective on October 31, 2024, the Listed Debentures ("LSL.DB") will bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum payable in cash semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year.

Furthermore, this is a reminder that the annual interest rate will be recalculated twice every year on April 30th and October 31st of each year, starting April 30, 2025 (each an "Interest Rate Review Date") until the Maturity Date, and shall be equal to the Base Rate less 100 basis points (1.0%) for each Business Objective achieved. The interest rate will remain at 11% per annum until the Maturity Date, unless the Company issues a subsequent press release announcing a change to the interest rate pursuant to the achievement of a Business Objective. The Exchange will issue a subsequent bulletin in advance of any Interest Rate Review Date where an interest rate change takes effect. All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Bulletin dated May 23, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 24, 2024.

In connection with the interest rate change, the Exchange is implementing the following special trading and settlement rules for the Listed Debentures ("LSL.DB"), they will trade for cash on October 30, 2024.

MANDATORY TRADING AND SETTLEMENT RULES:

October 30, 2024 - TO SETTLE – October 30, 2024

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL ») (« LSL.DB »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription – Débentures, Modification, Règles de négociation etd20d de règlements obligatoires

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 23 mai 2024 et en vertu de l'acte de débentures daté du 1er novembre 2023 disponible sur www.sedarplus.ca (les « débentures inscrites (« LSL.DB ») »), la Bourse confirme que, en vigueur le 31 octobre 2024, les débentures inscrites (« LSL.DB ») porteront intérêt au taux de 11 % par année payable en espèces semestriellement le dernier jour d'avril et d'octobre de chaque année.

De plus, ceci s'agit d'un rappel que le taux d'intérêt annuel sera recalculé deux fois par an, le 30 avril et le 31 octobre de chaque année, à partir du 30 avril 2025 (chacune étant une « date de révision du taux d'intérêt ») jusqu'à la date d'échéance, et sera égal au taux de base moins 100 points de base (1,0%) pour chaque objectif commercial atteint. Le taux d'intérêt restera à 11 % par année jusqu'à la date d'échéance, à moins que la société émet un communiqué de presse annonçant un changement de taux d'intérêt en vertu de la réalisation d'un objectif commercial. La Bourse émettra un bulletin préalablement à une date de révision du taux d'intérêt où un changement de taux d'intérêt prendra effet. Tous les termes utilisés ci-dessous qui ne sont pas autrement définis, ont le sens qui leur est accordé dans le bulletin émis par la Bourse le 23 mai 2024.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 octobre 2024.

Dans le cadre du changement de taux d'intérêt, la Bourse implémente les règles de négociation et de règlements spéciales suivantes pour les débentures inscrites (« LSL.DB »), elles seront négociées en espèces le 30 octobre 2024.

RÈGLES DE NÉGOCIATION ET DE RÈGLEMENTS OBLIGATOIRES :

Le 30 octobre 2024 – RÈGLEMENT – Le 30 octobre 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3164

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 24, 2024 and the Company's press release issued October 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

24/10/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3165

BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC. ("BLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Limited Liability Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 23, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired all membership interest in Gemini Water, LLC (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target for a purchase price of US$5,050,000 million satisfied by: (1) US$3,000,000 cash payment; (ii) 2,352,500 common shares issuance; and (iii) $1,050,000 cash payment, payable in 3 equal instalments as an earn out subject to adjustment based on achieving net sale in each year equal to the 12-month period preceding the closing. Vendor is also entitled to additional consideration of US$50,000 for every US$1,000,000 in net revenue over US$7,000,000 up to US$3,000,000 achieved in the 3 years following the closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3166

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $274,200

Offering: 5,205,000 Non-Flow-Through Shares with 5,205,000 warrants attached

1,320,000 Flow-Through Shares with 660,000 Flow-Through warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.04 per Non-Flow-Through Share

$0.05 per Flow-Through Shares

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 3-year period

$0.10 per Flow-Through warrant for a 2-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 4, 2024, August 8, 2024, August 19, 2024, August 22, 2024, September 19, 2024 and October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3167

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $99,999.97

Offering: 1,428,571 Listed Shares with 1,428,571 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Warrant for a 5-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A













Commission Terms: N/A





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3168

M3 CAPITAL CORP. ("MCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, October 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3169

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 21, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 07, 2025

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 07, 2028

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.32

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 common shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 21, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3170

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s Amendment, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 14, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $2,650,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: convertible into 18,928,572 common shares at $0.14 per share

Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2023

Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025

Interest Rate: 6% per annum

Underlying Warrants: 9,464,286 warrants exercisable into 9,464,286 common shares at $0.20 per share

Original Underlying Warrant Term: December 31, 2023

Amended Underlying Warrant Term: December 31, 2025

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a $4,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 25, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3171

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, October 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3172

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: US$34,494,138

Offering: 19,163,410 Listed Shares with 19,163,410 warrants attached

Offering Price: US$1.80 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: US$3.00 per Listed Share until October 1, 2029

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 4, 2024, October 1, 2024, October 7, 2024, October 8, 2024, and October 14, 2024.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

Produit brut : 34 494 138 $ US

Placement : 19 163 410 actions inscrites et 19 163 410 bons de souscription

Prix offert : 1,80 $ US par action inscrite

Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 3,00 $ US par action inscrite jusqu'au 1 octobre 2029.

Commissions en titres: S.O.

Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 4 septembre 2024, 1 octobre 2024, 7 octobre 2024, 8 octobre 2024, et du 14 octobre 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3173

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $5,000,000.06

Offering: 22,727,273 Listed Shares with 11,363,636 warrants

Offering Price: $0.22 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 26, 2024 and October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3174

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 24, 2024, the company name should have read as follows:

Scandium Canada Ltd. ("SCD")

All other information remains unchanged.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Correction, Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX le 24 octobre 2024, la dénomination sociale de la société aurait dû se lire comme suit :

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

Toutes les autres informations restent inchangées.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3175

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company as a one-time severance payment for a former CEO.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3176

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,056,727

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 22, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2025, November 3, 2025 and November 22, 2025 (New)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,056,727 shares with 9,056,727 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2023.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3177

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), between the Company and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionor has agreed to grant an option (the "Option") to the Company to acquire a 100% interest in 26 mining claims in Queens County, south central New Brunswick, known as the Bald Hill Antimony Property (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company is required to pay $680,000 in cash through staged payments, issue up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor, and incur $4.6 million in exploration expenditures over five years to acquire the Property. The cash payments include in initial $60,000 upon the acceptance of the Exchange, followed by $75,000 on each of the first and second anniversaries, $150,000 on the third anniversary, and $320,000 on the fourth. The Company will issue 350,000 shares upon acceptance of the Exchange, an additional 350,000 shares on or before the first anniversary, 400,000 shares on or before the second and their anniversaries, and 500,000 on the fourth anniversary. Exploration expenses are staged, with $600,000 in the first year, $500,000 in the second, $750,000 in both the third and fourth, and $2 million by the fifth year.

The Optionor will be granted a 3.5 % gross metal royalty ("GMR") on the Property, with the Company having the right to buy back 0.5 % of this GMR for $500,000.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

