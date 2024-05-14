TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 14, 2024, 23:51 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1437
APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following Return of Capital Special Distribution:
Distribution per Common Share: $0.15
Payable Date: June 07, 2024
Record Date: May 28, 2024
Due-bill Period: May 28, 2024 to June 07, 2024 inclusively
Ex-distribution Date: June 10, 2024
Due-bill Redemption Date: June 10, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1438
EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 9, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated April 8, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1439
HOMELAND NICKEL INC. ("SHL")
[formerly Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("SHL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 8, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an internal reorganization whereby Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has completed a short-form, vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Homeland Nickel Inc., under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The name of the Company has also been changed to Homeland Nickel Inc. The Exchange has been advised that the amalgamation was effective as of May 10, 2024.
As a result of the amalgamation, effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, the common shares of Homeland Nickel Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
215,207,202 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SHL (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
43740Q107 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1440
VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
______________________________________
24/05/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1441
CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:07 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1442
FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1443
FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1444
FRASER MACKENZIE ACCELERATOR CORP. ("FMAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1445
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$3,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 18,180,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.165 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
36 months from date of issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
7.5% per annum
|
Detachable Warrants:
|
9,090,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a 36-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$750,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$102,722
|
N/A
|
622,545
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.165 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2024 and April 19, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1446
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 26, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $8,625,000.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$35,000
|
$0.12234
|
143,043
For further details, please refer to the company's news releases April 11, 2024, April 30, 2024, May 8, 2024, and the company's management information circular dated April 4, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1447
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2024, April 8, 2024 and April 12, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,666,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
1,761,666
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
162,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$211,438
|
N/A
|
56,383 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1448
PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1449
VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in a private company ("Privco"), which holds a 100% option to acquire a hard rock lithium property, Solonopole South, in Brazil from an underlying optionor (the "Underlying Optionor").
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$400,000 USD over
|
12,750,000 Common Shares
over 3 years.
|
N/A
Of the 12,750,000 shares to be issued; 6,000,000 shares are subject to TSXV Tier 2 value escrow requirements and will be issued to the owners of Privco upon Exchange acceptance. The remaining 6,750,000 will be issued to the Underlying Optionor over 3 years.
The issuance of shares will be subject to an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.35 and the shares will be issued at a deemed floor price at the greater of: $0.08 CAD per share and the value weighted average price of the Company in 10 days prior to issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2023, and April 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
