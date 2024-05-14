VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1437

APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Return of Capital Special Distribution:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.15

Payable Date: June 07, 2024

Record Date: May 28, 2024

Due-bill Period: May 28, 2024 to June 07, 2024 inclusively

Ex-distribution Date: June 10, 2024

Due-bill Redemption Date: June 10, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1438

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 9, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated April 8, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1439

HOMELAND NICKEL INC. ("SHL")

[formerly Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("SHL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 8, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an internal reorganization whereby Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has completed a short-form, vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Homeland Nickel Inc., under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The name of the Company has also been changed to Homeland Nickel Inc. The Exchange has been advised that the amalgamation was effective as of May 10, 2024.

As a result of the amalgamation, effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, the common shares of Homeland Nickel Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

215,207,202 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SHL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 43740Q107 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1440

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

24/05/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1441

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:07 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1442

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1443

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1444

FRASER MACKENZIE ACCELERATOR CORP. ("FMAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, May 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1445

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $3,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 18,180,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.165 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity



Maturity Date: 36 months from date of issuance



Interest Rate: 7.5% per annum



Detachable Warrants: 9,090,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $102,722 N/A 622,545

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.165 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2024 and April 19, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1446

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 26, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $8,625,000.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $35,000 $0.12234 143,043

For further details, please refer to the company's news releases April 11, 2024, April 30, 2024, May 8, 2024, and the company's management information circular dated April 4, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1447

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2024, April 8, 2024 and April 12, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,761,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 162,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $211,438 N/A 56,383 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1448

PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1449

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in a private company ("Privco"), which holds a 100% option to acquire a hard rock lithium property, Solonopole South, in Brazil from an underlying optionor (the "Underlying Optionor").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $400,000 USD over

3 years to the

Underlying Optionor 12,750,000 Common Shares over 3 years. N/A

Of the 12,750,000 shares to be issued; 6,000,000 shares are subject to TSXV Tier 2 value escrow requirements and will be issued to the owners of Privco upon Exchange acceptance. The remaining 6,750,000 will be issued to the Underlying Optionor over 3 years.

The issuance of shares will be subject to an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.35 and the shares will be issued at a deemed floor price at the greater of: $0.08 CAD per share and the value weighted average price of the Company in 10 days prior to issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2023, and April 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]