VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 7, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EDY 1 EDDY SMART HOME

SOLUTIONS LTD. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2022/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2022/12/31





Interim financial statements for the period. 2023/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements for

the period. 2023/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 07, 2023 and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (the "Company") press release dated July 06, 2023, effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated June 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, July 12, 2023, the common shares of G6 Materials Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,367,919 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 499,999 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: GGG UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 361333206 NEW

________________________________________

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE") ("HIVE.WT")

[Formerly HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE") ("HIVE.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on May 26, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of July 12, 2023, the common shares and warrants of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

84,254,061 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HIVE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 433921103 (NEW)

Warrants:





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: HIVE.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 433921111 (NEW)

________________________________________

MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P")

[formerly GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on June 16, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of July 12, 2023, the common shares of Monaghan Capital Fund Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gravitas III Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company.'

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,288,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 10,000,000 Shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: EIRE.P (NEW) CUSIP Number: 609002100 (NEW)

________________________________________

VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")

[formerly VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the reclassification of the Company from 'Oil and Gas Exploration' to 'Mining'.

Name Change

Pursuant to the resolution passed by directors on June 16, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the common shares of Visionary Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Visionary Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

127,820,047 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VIZ (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 92838G 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

23/07/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,545,452 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on July 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $650,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 8,125,000 common shares at $0.08 during the first year and at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity.



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,625,000

The Company issued a news release on July 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of

2,666,667 units of Hemlo Explorers Inc. ("Hemlo") for an aggregate consideration of $200,000.03. Each unit consists of one common share of Hemlo and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 18 months.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 4, 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 454,026 common shares at a deemed value of $6.74 per share to settle outstanding deferred payment in amount of US$2,250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2023.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,933,333 Expiry Date of Warrants: July 7, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 7, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,600,000 common shares with 3,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 9, 2020.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,812,500 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 flow through per share



Warrants: 2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 01 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 27,000,00 N/A 168,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 06, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,937,332 Variable Voting Shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.55 per Variable Voting Share



Warrants: 1,468,666 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 1,468,666 Variable Voting Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$2.15 until June 14, 2026



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Broker's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $78,640.23 in cash and 50,736 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $78,640.23 in cash and 50,736 broker warrants

Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. - $39,320.23 in cash and 25,368 broker warrants

Kilcona Capital Ltd. - $34,865.24 in cash and 22,493 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire unit at CDN$1.55 until June 14, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $203,800 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at a price of $0.05 in year one and $0.10 in year two



Maturity date: 24 months from the issuance, subject to an acceleration of maturity date in certain circumstances



Warrants: 4,076,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,076,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months



Interest rate: 20% per annum



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,310,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,698 N/A 33,960 Finder

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months from the issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 25, 2023 and June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]