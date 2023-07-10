TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
10 Jul, 2023, 20:12 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 7, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
EDY
|
1
|
EDDY SMART HOME
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2022/12/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2022/12/31
|
Interim financial statements for the period.
|
2023/03/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/03/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend, Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 07, 2023 and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (the "Company") press release dated July 06, 2023, effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution dated June 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, July 12, 2023, the common shares of G6 Materials Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
16,367,919
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
499,999
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GGG UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
361333206 NEW
________________________________________
HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE") ("HIVE.WT")
[Formerly HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE") ("HIVE.WT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on May 26, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of July 12, 2023, the common shares and warrants of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
84,254,061 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil Shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HIVE (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
433921103 (NEW)
|
Warrants:
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HIVE.WT (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
433921111 (NEW)
________________________________________
MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P")
[formerly GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change; Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on June 16, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of July 12, 2023, the common shares of Monaghan Capital Fund Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gravitas III Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company.'
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
12,288,000 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
10,000,000 Shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EIRE.P (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
609002100 (NEW)
________________________________________
VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
[formerly VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Change of Business
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the reclassification of the Company from 'Oil and Gas Exploration' to 'Mining'.
Name Change
Pursuant to the resolution passed by directors on June 16, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the common shares of Visionary Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Visionary Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
127,820,047
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VIZ (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92838G 10 9 (new)
________________________________________
23/07/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,545,452 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on July 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$650,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 8,125,000 common shares at $0.08 during the first year and at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity.
|
Maturity date:
|
2 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,625,000
The Company issued a news release on July 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of
2,666,667 units of Hemlo Explorers Inc. ("Hemlo") for an aggregate consideration of $200,000.03. Each unit consists of one common share of Hemlo and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 18 months.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 4, 2023.
________________________________________
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 454,026 common shares at a deemed value of $6.74 per share to settle outstanding deferred payment in amount of US$2,250,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2023.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
2,933,333
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 7, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 7, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,600,000 common shares with 3,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 9, 2020.
________________________________________
TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,812,500 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 flow through per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.32 for a two-year period from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
01 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 27,000,00
|
N/A
|
168,750
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on July 06, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 09, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,937,332 Variable Voting Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$1.55 per Variable Voting Share
|
Warrants:
|
1,468,666 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 1,468,666 Variable Voting Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$2.15 until June 14, 2026
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Broker's Fee:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $78,640.23 in cash and 50,736 broker warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $78,640.23 in cash and 50,736 broker warrants
|
Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. - $39,320.23 in cash and 25,368 broker warrants
|
Kilcona Capital Ltd. - $34,865.24 in cash and 22,493 broker warrants
Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire unit at CDN$1.55 until June 14, 2026.
The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:
|
Convertible Debentures
|
$203,800 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
convertible into common shares at a price of $0.05 in year one and $0.10 in year two
|
Maturity date:
|
24 months from the issuance, subject to an acceleration of maturity date in certain circumstances
|
Warrants:
|
4,076,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,076,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share for a period of 12 months
|
Interest rate:
|
20% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
2,310,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,698
|
N/A
|
33,960 Finder
Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months from the issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 25, 2023 and June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
