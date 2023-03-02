TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 02, 2023, 20:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, March 09, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 13, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 13, 2023.
TRADE DATES
March 09, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2023
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on March 6, 2023, under the symbol "ELO".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ELO" on TSX Venture Exchange after March 3, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 3, 2023, the common shares of ICPH (the "Common Shares") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Common Shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated December 9, 2022, as amended on February 10, 2023, whereby all Common Shares of ICPH were indirectly acquired by arm's length and non-arm's length parties.
The Arrangement was approved by ICPH shareholders on February 13, 2023, and approved by Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on February 22, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, ICPH shareholders, other than rolling shareholders with respect to certain of their Common Shares, will receive $4.00 for each Common Share held.
For further details, please refer to ICPH's Management Information Circular dated January 11, 2023 and news releases dated December 9, 2022, February 13, 2023, February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2023.
________________________________________
LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 16, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of March 6, 2023, the shares of Lion Rock Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining'.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
17,668,726 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ROAR (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
536250202 (new)
________________________________________
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0005
Payable Date: March 31, 2023
Record Date: March 7, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: March 6, 2023
________________________________________
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 5, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 2, 2022 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, March 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated January 3, 2023, between Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (the "Company") and 1000391399 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Co-operators Financial Services Limited, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").
The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 21, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on February 23, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on March 1, 2023. Under the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company is entitled to receive cash consideration of $0.30 per each share held. Additionally, all outstanding options and RSUs have been assigned to the Company and cancelled in exchange for a cash payment, if any, in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.
Delisting:
Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 3, 2023, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated January 18, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated January 3, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 8, 2023, February 21, 2023 and March 1, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BHK MINING CORP. ("BHK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
23/03/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 177,636 common shares (post consolidation) to settle outstanding debt of $319,745. The Company completed a 10 for 1 consolidation as announced in their January 11, 2023 and February 10, 2023 press releases.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
(post
|
Aggregate #
(post
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$319,745
|
$1.80
|
177,636
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2023.
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 2 mars 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 177 636 actions ordinaires (après regroupement), en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 319 745 $. La société a complété un regroupement de 10 pour 1 comme annoncé dans les communiqués de presse émis par la société le 11 janvier 2023 et le 10 février 2023.
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
|
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
|
Créanciers
|
# de
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par
(après
|
# total d'actions
(après
|
Participation total de
|
1
|
319 745 $
|
1,80 $
|
177 636
|
Participation total de
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 février 2023.
________________________________________
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $192,620 and 950,400 Broker Warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $48,155 and 237,600 Broker Warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 12,000 Broker Warrants
Brokers' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,189,136
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 5, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 5, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.86
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,189,136 shares with 4,189,136 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 5, 2021.
________________________________________
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,375,000 common shares at $0.0616 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.
Number of Creditors: 2
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.
________________________________________
MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 51% interest in the Tlamino project, located in Serbia (the "Property") from a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Acquisition, and in conjunction with the Company's previous interest in the Property, the Company will have a 100% interest in the Property post-closing.
Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Vendor will terminate the obligations owed to it under an option agreement entered into between the Company and the Vendor, dated Dec. 15, 2020, and grant 1% NSR royalty (the "Royalty") in the Property to the Vendor. The Company can purchase the Royalty at any time for a cash consideration of $3,000,000.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2022, November 24, 2022 and February 7, 2023 for further details.
________________________________________
NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment and assumption agreement dated December 6, 2022 (the "Assignment Agreement") between New Energy Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Altari Capital Corp. (the "Assignor"), an Arm's Length party, and an addendum dated February 7, 2023 to the Agreement whereby the Company will be assigned right, title and interest in and to 12 unpatented mining claims located 50 kilometers northeast of Nipigon, Northwestern Ontario, known as the Roslyn Lithium Property, pursuant to an underlying property option agreement dated November 28, 2022, between the Assignor and two Arm's Length Parties.
For consideration, the Company will pay $2,300,000 in cash and issue 2,230,000 shares to the Assignor over a period of three years.
The Assignor will retain a 3% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Roslyn Property of which 0.5% can be repurchased by the Company for $1 million.
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 6, 2022, February 14, 2023, February 17, 2023, February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023.
________________________________________
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
21,997,086 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
10,998,548 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,998,548 shares
|
Warrant Exercise price:
|
$0.30 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
41 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
Aggregate Existing insider Involvement [4 Placees]
|
Y
|
990,000 units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
282,391 units
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 9,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 06, 2023, and February 10, 2023, announcing the closing of the first and second and final tranche of the private placement, respectively and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term
________________________________________
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023 TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective December 19, 2022, the Company's Supplemental Prospectus dated December 13, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the first and second tranche closing of Series 3 senior secured green bonds (the Bonds) occurred on January 30, 2023, and February 28, 2023, respectively (each a Closing Date), for gross proceeds of CDN$7,074,000 and US$17,000.
|
Offering:
|
CDN$7,074,000 and US$17,000
|
Agent(s):
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Integral Wealth Securities Ltd.
|
Agent's Commission:
|
$495,180 and 330,913 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is
|
Details of the Bonds:
|
Maturity Date:
|
January 30, 2028
|
Redemption:
|
The Bonds will not be redeemable prior to the date that is six months
|
Interest:
|
9% per annum, payable quarterly.
|
Conversion:
|
The Bonds are non-convertible.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus supplement dated December 13, 2022.
________________________________________
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2023, February 2, 2023, February 16, 2023, and February 23, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,705,720 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
26,705,720 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,705,720 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
89 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
-Eight Capital $476,088.90 cash and 1,683,629 compensation warrants.
|
-Sub Agents received $51,743.62 cash and 169,563 compensation
The Company issued news releases on February 23, 2023, and February 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.175 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
226,250
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$18,865
|
N/A
|
188,650
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.175 for period of one year, subject to an acceleration clause, from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, March 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:20 a.m. PST, March 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions, on April 20, 2021. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,460,596.57 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 5, 2022, to December 22, 2022, as set out below.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $5,460,596.57 USD.
|
Agents:
|
B. Riley Securities Inc., as representatives for Spartan Capital Securities LLC.
|
Offering:
|
4,815,999 common shares ("Shares") in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, with an average sale price of $0.8972 USD per Share.
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None.
|
Agents' Commission:
|
3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $191,246.03 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2023, and the news release dated February 21, 2023, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
