VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2011

G.E.T.T. GOLD INC. ("GETT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the directors of G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (the "Company") on April 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, July 4, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS Number: 213119).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,404,631 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: GETT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 36167X209 (NEW)



G.E.T.T. OR INC. (« GETT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les administrateurs G.E.T.T. Or Inc. (la « société ») datée du 29 avril 2024, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 4 juillet 2024. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Autres activités de soutien à l'extraction minière » (numéro SCIAN : 213119).

Capitalisation après regroupement : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 21 404 631 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées : Aucune



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur GETT (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 36167X209 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

24/07/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2012

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,649,999.92



Offering: 21,875,000 flow-through shares and 1,071,428 non-flow-through shares with 11,473,216 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per flow-through share and $0.14 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 11, 2024 and June 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2013

ACKROO INC. ("AKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 17, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,765,248 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 8, 2024 to July 7, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2014

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 458,182 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,200.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024 and June 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2015

AU GOLD CORP. ("AUGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement, dated May 20, 2024, (the "Amending Agreement") amending the terms of an option agreement, dated April 5, 2019, and as amended on October 6, 2020 (the "Option Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company has extended the deadline to complete the $1,000,000 exploration work on the property by three years (the "Extension"). As consideration for the Extension, the Company issued 150,000 shares to the Optionor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2016

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 27, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has a right to purchase the Gold Creek Property, covering approximately 4,324 hectares in Duckworth and Lamport Townships, Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Target in exchange for 2,000,001 common shares and a cash payment of $300,000 to be issued and paid over the period of three years in equal installments. Additionally, the Company granted to the Optionor a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with the option to buy back a 1% NSR at any time for $1,000,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1% NSR in exchange for up to a maximum of $4,000,000. The Company also assumed the underlying agreements between the Optionor and previous vendors on three different portions of the Target, therefore retaining the right to buyback existing 0.75% NSR for $500,000, 0.5% NSR for $300,000 and 0.75% NSR for $200,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2017

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:59 a.m. PST, July 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2018

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, July 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2019

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $66,041.62 Offering: 3,302,081 Listed Shares with 3,302,081 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 7 and 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2020

EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 504,286 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $100,000 $0.1983 504,286



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2021

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,996,428 shares to settle outstanding debt for $209,750.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished. For more information, refer to the news release dated June 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2022

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:36 a.m. PST, July 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2023

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, July 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2024

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 9, 2024 between the Company and White Satin Investments (Private) Limited ("White Satin"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of White Satin, a private company incorporated in Zimbabwe. As consideration, the Company will provide US$50,000 in cash to be held in escrow, issue 19,000,000 common shares of the Company at CAD$0.05 per common share, issue 9,500,000 detachable warrants exercisable at CAD$0.05 per share for 5 years, issue 9,500,000 detachable warrants exercisable at CAD$0.10 per share for 5 years and provide USD$125,000 in exploration work commitments.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2023, March 5, 2024 and June 20, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2025

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 27, 2024 between the Company and Delta Resources Limited (the "Optionee"), whereby the Company granted the Optionee an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims and all associated mineral interests of the Company's Gold Creek property (the "Property"), located in Duckworth Township, Ontario.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionee will pay a total of $300,000 in cash and issue 2,000,001 shares of the Optionee, with 50% of the shares locked up for 12 months after issuance. These option payments will be distributed over a three-year period, detailed as follows:

$100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares of the Optionee upon the Exchange approval,

in cash and 666,667 shares of the Optionee upon the Exchange approval, $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares of the Optionee upon on the first anniversary, and

in cash and 666,667 shares of the Optionee upon on the first anniversary, and $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares of the Optionee upon on the second anniversary.

The Company retains a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), with the Optionee having the option to buy back 1% NSR for $1 million anytime and a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR, up to $4 million.

Upon exercising the Option, the Optionee will be assigned three underlying agreements on the Property and therefore will assume the underlying NSRS as follows: 1.5% NSR with a buyback of 0.75% NSR for $500,000, 1.5% NSR with a buyback of 0.5% NSR for $500,000 and 1.25% NSR with a buyback 0.75% NSR for $200,000.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2026

PREMIER AMERICAN URANIUM INC. ("PUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,767,253.45 Offering: 2,353,981 Listed Shares with 1,176,990 warrants attached



Offering Price: $2.45 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $3.50 per warrant for until May 7, 2026



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 49,143

PI Financial Corp. N/A 21,061





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $2.45 until May 7, 2026.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024, May 07, 2024 and April 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2027

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,537,550.00



Offering: 6,685,000 common shares on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares").



Offering Price: $0.23 per FT Share.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 11, 2024, and June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]