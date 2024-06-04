VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1678

CEAPRO INC. ("CZO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated December 14, 2023, as amended on January 16, 2024, between Ceapro Inc. ("Ceapro") and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. ("Aeterna"), pursuant to which Aeterna acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ceapro by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Ceapro shareholders received 0.02360 of an Aeterna share for each Ceapro share held. The transaction also provided that all outstanding options of Ceapro were exchanged into securities of Aeterna in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Ceapro shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 12, 2024, and that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on March 28, 2024. The Arrangement was completed on June 3, 2024.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the common shares of Ceapro will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to management information circulars dated March 12, 2024, and filed by Aeterna and Ceapro which are available under each company's profile on SEDAR+, and Ceapro's news releases dated December 14, 2023, February 15, 2024, February 23, 2024, February 26, 2024, March 12, 2024, March 28, 2024, May 17, 2024, and June 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1679

JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 6, 2024, the securities of Jesmond Capital Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated January 16, 2023, a news release was issued on May 31, 2024, and April 3, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1680

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX")

[formerly Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. ("SSX.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Non-Brokered –

Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 8, 2024, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 6, 2024, the common shares of Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SSX".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 28, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of non-operated working interests in certain oil and gas assets located in the Gilby, Rosebud, Niton, and Sylvan Lake areas within Alberta from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for consideration of 4,550,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 and cash payment of $175,000.

4,550,000 common shares issued to the Vendor pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,900,000 common shares and 780,000 stock options are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Company will continue as Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. and trade under the symbol "SSX".

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction has been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 28, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $66,899.85



Offering: 445,999 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Nil



Public Disclosure: For further information, please refer to the company's Filing Statement dated

May 28, 2024, which has been filed on SEDAR+. The Company issued a news

release on June 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 6, 2024, the common shares of Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "SSX".

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,795,999 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 7,450,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Symbol: SSX (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)

CUSIP #: 83126J 10 3 (unchanged)

The Company is classified as a "Oil and Gas Extraction (except oil sands)" company.

Company Contact: Terry Meek, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 4200, 888-3rd St SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5

Company Phone Number: 402-813-3244

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1681

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on April 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 6, 2024, the common shares of Trigon Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,574,720 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 89620A506 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/06/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1682

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, June 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1683

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:07 a.m. PST, June 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1684

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1685

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $10,000,000

Offering: 6,250,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $1.60 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 17, 2024 and May 24, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1686

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $300,000

Offering: 6,000,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 13, 2024, March 27, 2024 and May 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1687

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Australian Vaporizers Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the company.

As consideration, the Company will receive approximately $900,000, payable in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1688

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,750,000 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.00 per share and 18,750,000 common share purchase warrants at a price of USD$2.38 per share for a period ending at the earlier of the date upon which investors complete the financing relating to FID and five years from the date of issuance, with an aggregate value of US$37,500,000, in settlement of a debt relating unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party

Involvement (2 Placees) NP 18,750,000







TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 232,191 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.07 per share and having an aggregate value of US$480,635.37, in settlement of a debt relating to accrued interest under the Notes issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup =

P # of

shares Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party

Involvement (2 Placees) NP 232,191







For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated February 15, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 4 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 18 750 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 2,00 $US par action et 18 750 000 bons de souscription d'actions ordinaires au prix de 2,38 $ US par action pour une période se terminant à la première des dates suivantes - la date à laquelle les investisseurs finalisent le financement relatif au FID ou à cinq ans à compter de la date d'émission, pour un montant total de 37 500 000 $US, en règlement des billets convertibles non garantis (les « Billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance

= NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Participation totale de personnes ayant

un lien de dépendance

(2 souscripteurs) NP 18 750 000







Bourse de Croissance TSX a également accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 232 191 actions ordinaires à un prix de 2,07 $US par action pour un montant total de 480 635,37 $US, en règlement d'intérêts courus aux termes des Billets émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance

= NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Participation totale de personnes ayant

un lien de dépendance

(2 souscripteurs) NP 232 191

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 février 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1689

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, June 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1690

PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $519,999.99

Offering: 17,333,333 Listed Shares with 8,666,665 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 255,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 12, 2024 and May 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1691

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 31, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,624,847 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 7, 2024 to June 6, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1692

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,908,333

Expiry Date of Warrants: February 23, 2025

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,908,333 flow-through and non-flow-through shares with 12,908,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1693

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 457,942 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $38,925.08.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $38,925.08 $0.085 457,942 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 28, 2024.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 457 942 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 38 925,08 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personne ayant un lien de

dépendance: 3 38 925,08 $ 0,085 $ 457 942 Participation total de

Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 mai 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1694

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,347,500

Offering: 26,950,000 Listed Shares with 26,950,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions

Agents

Units



Warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Lead)

1,000,000 1,854,000

Commission Terms: Each Unit is comprised of one Listed Share of the

Company and one warrant attached, with each warrant entitling the holder to

purchase one Listed Share at a price of $0.075 for a 3-year period. Each

finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 3-year period, subject to an

acceleration right.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 17, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]