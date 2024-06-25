VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

AC/DC BATTERY METALS INC. ("ACDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares, Halt:

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Thursday, June 27, 2024 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of

which

51,885,044 common shares are issued and

outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: ACDC CUSIP Number: 000801100

For further information, please refer to the Company's Form 2B dated June 18, 2024 available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Tim Fernback, President & CEO Company Address: 3028 Quadra Court, Coquitlam, BC, V3B 5X6



Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1930

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, July 02, 2024, the Company's convertible debentures (FCA.DB) will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to the redemption of the convertible debentures.

Effective at the opening on July 02, 2024, the Company's convertible debentures will be halted.

The following mandatory settlement rules will apply:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates

June 28, 2024 June 28, 2024

The Company's trust units ("FCA.UN" and "FCA.U") will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release(s) dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1931

CANPR TECHNOLOGY LTD. ("WPR")

[formerly General Assembly Holdings Limited ("GA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Thursday June 27, 2024, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume. The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since November 21, 2023, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over. The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO"), which includes the following transactions:

Reverse Takeover-Completed

As detailed in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CANPR Technology Inc. ("CANPR") pursuant to a merger agreement dated March 25, 2024, as amended from time to time. As consideration for the acquisition of CANPR, the Company issued 35,383,714 common shares (which includes shares issued for the subscription receipt financing referenced below). The Company following closing of the RTO (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to operate CANPR's business of a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada.

Finder's Fee: N/A

In connection with the RTO, CANPR raised gross proceeds of $2,924,000 in a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,641,265 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at $0.63 per Subscription Receipt. The Subscription Receipts automatically converted in connection with the closing of the RTO, with each Subscription Receipt holder ultimately receiving 1.483517 common shares of the Resulting Issuer for each Subscription Receipt.

The Exchange has been advised that the RTO transaction was completed on June 24, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement and the Company's news release(s) dated November 30, 2024, March 25, 2024, May 30, 2024 and June 24, 2024, all of which are available on SEDAR+.

Name Change

In connection with the RTO and pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday June 27, 2024, the common shares of CANPR Technology Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of General Assembly Holdings Limited will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'software publisher' company (NAICS #: 511211).

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

38,925,993 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 26,655,827 common shares and 1,493,159 options. Of these, 21,522,859 common shares and 1,209,066 options are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow and 5,132,968 common shares and 284,093 options are subject to contractual restrictions consistent with Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: WPR (new) CUSIP Number: 13805R100 (new)



Company Contact: Akshat Soni (CEO) Company Address: 90 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 1202, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 3C2, Canada Company Phone Number: 647-692-3846 Company Website: https://www.canpr.io/ Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1932

INVENTRONICS LIMITED ("IVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: July 11, 2024

Record Date: July 3, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 3, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1933

MEMEX INC. ("OEE.H")

[formerly Memex Inc. ("OEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of June 27, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OEE to OEE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated February 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1934

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUGR")

[formerly Sucro Limited ("SUG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 27, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("SUG") to ("SUGR"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Food Manufacturing' company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1935

SEASIF EXPLORATION INC. ("SAF")

[formerly WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on June 19, 2024, the Company has changed its name to: SEASIF EXPLORATION INC. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 27, 2024, the common shares of Seasif Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Western Atlas Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

123,153,398 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SAF (new) CUSIP Number: 812539104 (new)

_______________________________________

24/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1936

AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1937

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1938

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 9, 2024, the Company has closed its U.S. prospectus offering via the Prospectus Supplement dated May 6, 2024, to Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2023 and declared effective on February 2, 2024. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement.

The Exchange has been advised that on May 9, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 1,500,000 units pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated May 6, 2024, for gross proceeds of US$2,325,750 (including gross proceeds from the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Offering: 1,500,000 Units



Unit Price: US$1.55 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of three years until May 10, 2027, and is exercisable into one common share at US$1.82.



Underwriter: Maxim Group LLC



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of US$162,802.50 in cash



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 5% of the Offered common shares and/or warrants sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 45 days following the execution date of the underwriting agreement. The Over-Allotment Option has been partially exercised for 75,000 warrants.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 6, 2024, and the news releases dated May 6, 2024 and May 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1939

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Pact of Partners agreement (the "Agreement"), between HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company") and three arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall retain a 20% stake in Novacium SAS, a French company.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 6,898,140 common shares with

3,449,070 warrants attached N/A

Warrant terms: $0.30 per warrant for a period of 4 years

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 juin 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention de pacte d'associés (la « convention ») entre HPQ Silicium Inc. (la « société ») et trois personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société conservera une participation de 20% dans Novacium SAS, une société française.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE N/A 6 898 140 actions ordinaires

avec 3 449 070 bons de

souscription attachés S/O

Warrant terms : 0,30 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 4 ans

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 5 juin 2024 et le 21 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1940

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, June 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1941

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Association Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 04, 2024, between Neolit Minerals Participações Ltda. (the "Subsidiary") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Ionic Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will have the option to acquire the remaining 15% of select Salinas properties, located within the Curralinho Pegmatite Field of the lithium-rich Araçuaí Pegmatite District, in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the "Property").

As consideration on closing, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of USD $2,000,000 in cash and the issuance of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company. The Company now owns 100% of the Salinas group of properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2024 and June 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1942

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,058,621.04 Offering: 33,821,842 Flow-Through (FT) Shares



Offering Price: $0.12 per FT Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 20, 2024, and June 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1943

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 19, 2024, the content of the bulletin should have read as follows:

Offering: $342,750 Listed Shares

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1944

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $437,235



Offering: 2,439,954 Non-Flow-Through Shares with 2,439,954 warrants attached

1,206,000 Flow-Through Shares with 603,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.11 per Non-Flow-Through Share

$0.14 per Flow-Through Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 177,520





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 7, 2024, May 31, 2024 and June 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1945

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in eight mineral claims located in the Port Alberni Mining Division, BC.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $300,000 2,500,000, plus $175,000 worth

of shares issued at a value of no

less than $0.05 per share. N/A

The property is subject to a 2% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase 1% at any time for $250,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1946

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, June 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1947

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,250,000 shares at $0.01 to settle outstanding debt for $192,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $85,000.00 $0.01 8,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2024

_______________________________________

