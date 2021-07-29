VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to majority of minority shareholder approval obtained July 7, 2021, effective at the close of market July 29, 2021 the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The shares of the Company will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange at open of market on July 30, 2021.

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

[formerly RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, CPC – Filing Statement, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 2, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 30, 2021, the common shares of Bitcoin Well Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BTCW".

CPC – Filing Statement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Bitcoin Well Inc. for consideration of 157,104,500 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25.

73,992,161 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 25,567,413 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,500,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam O'Brien Friends and Family Trust (Adam O'Brien) Y 65,985,800 Adam O'Brien Y 6,783,004 Kristina O'Brien (Adam O'Brien) Y 9,167 Cha Boyz LP (Adam O'Brien) Y 467,290 David Bradley Y 280,233 Carman McNary Y 233,334 Eric Sauze Y 233,333

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 30, 2021, the common shares of Bitcoin Well Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Red River Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021, which

is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

162,879,500 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 102,059,574 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: BTCW (new)

CUSIP #: 09173W 10 1 (new)

Company Contact: Adam O'Brien, CEO

Company Address: 10142 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4

Company Phone Number: 1-888-711-3866

Company Email Address: [email protected]

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("CLAS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 05, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 09, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 09, 2021.

TRADE DATES

August 05, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 06, 2021

August 06, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 09, 2021

August 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 09, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter, except with permission of the Exchange.

EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP. ("EDDY")

[formerly Edison Cobalt Corp. ("EDDY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated July 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 30, 2021, the common shares of Edison Battery Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Edison Cobalt Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

114,881,311 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: EDDY (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 28085A106 (new)

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated July 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed on July 26, 2021 with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Prospectus was also filed in Ontario, and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. The receipt for the Prospectus also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission issued a receipt and that a receipt is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering will be $20,020,000, comprising 3,080,000 Units (the "Offering Units") at $6.50 per Offering Unit. Each Offering Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire, one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $10.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) before August 4, 2023.

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, July 30, 2021 , the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,367,392 common shares are issued and outstanding



Offering Price: $6.50 per Offering Unit.



Escrowed Shares: 1,620,003 common shares, 600,000 Performance Share Units, 100,000 Restricted Share Units and 14,500 Deferred Share Units will be subject to an 18-month NP 46-201 Escrow

Additional securities are subject to a Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement. Please see the Prospectus dated July 26, 2021 for further information regarding the Voluntary Lock-Up Agreements.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: EVGN

CUSIP Number: 30008P301

Underwriters: Desjardines Securities Inc, Clarus Securities Inc, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., ( the "Co-Lead Underwriters") together with Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

Greenshoe Option: The Company has granted a Greenshoe Option entitling the Underwriters to purchase a total of up to 462,000 Offering Units at a price of $6.50 up to 30 days following the closing date.

Underwriters Fee: Up to a maximum $1,201,200 cash fee (including over-allotment)

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Mischa Zajtmann

Company Address: 390-1050 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 2W9

Company Phone Number: (604) 202-7004

Company Email Address: [email protected]

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, August 05, 2021 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 09, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 09, 2021.

TRADE DATES

August 05, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 06, 2021

August 06, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 09, 2021

August 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 09, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter, except with permission of the Exchange.

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved Renaissance Oil Corp.'s ("Renaissance") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") with Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica"), pursuant to which ReconAfrica acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares and convertible securities of Renaissance by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Renaissance security holders on July 13, 2021 at an annual general and special meeting of security-holders. Renaissance received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 15, 2021 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement each Renaissance shareholder will receive 0.046 of a common share of ReconAfrica for each one Renaissance share held.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Renaissance's Information Circular dated May 27, 2021 and the supplement to the Information Circular dated June 25, 2021.

In addition, please refer to Renaissance's news releases dated May 19, 2021, June 25, 2021, July 7, 2021, July 12, 2021, July 15, 2021, July 26, 2021 and July 27, 2021.

Delist:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Thursday, July 29, 2021 the common shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. will be delisted.

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business July 29, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange for failing to maintain Exchange Requirements.

21/07/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus shares and 1,500,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of a debt restructuring of a line of credit in the amount of US$3,553,428. The term has been extended 36 months from July 1, 2020 and the rate of interest reduced from 15% per annum to 10% per annum. The bonus warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.475 per share to July 1, 2023.

Shares Warrants

Estrategica Corporativa

en Finanzas SAPI de CV

(Roberto Guzman) 500,000 1,500,000

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021, April 28, 2021, May 31, 2021, June 10 and 22, 2021.

Number of Shares: 3,173,435 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 3,173,435 share purchase-warrants to purchase 3,173,435 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 22, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Churchill Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length party - Altius Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mining claims comprising the Florence Lake Property ("the Property"), a nickel and copper mining property located in east-central Labrador, Canada.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company issued 1,373,946 common shares to the Vendor on signing of the Agreement. Further, in order to exercise its option, the Company may issue an additional up to 7,000,000 common shares to the Vendor, over a two (2) year period. In addition, the Company must complete an equity financing on a private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of at least $4 million, within a two (2) year period. Additionally, the Company is required to incur CDN$1,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a two (2) year period.

The Vendor will retain a 1.6% gross sales royalty on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company. In addition, the Vendor has been provided certain board nominee and future financing participation rights by the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2021 and July 23, 2021.

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 313,587,558 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.28975 per share, to settle outstanding principal amount of $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

The Baupost Group, L.L.C. Y $10,450,000 $0.28975 36,065,565

Electrum Global Holdings L.P Y $9,271,000 $0.28975 31,996,548

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Y $26,100,000 $0.28975 90,077,647

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 27, 2021, June 24, 2021 and July 02, 2021.

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase-warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,000,000

[1 Placee]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp - $7,500 cash; and

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,500 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,432,915 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,775,051.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Nexvu Capital Corp. Y $36,000 $0.10 360,000

(Brian Leeners & Greg Pearson)

AE Financial Management Ltd. Y $145,000 $0.20 725,000

(Ed Low)

Global Link Capital Corp. Y $225,000 $0.20 1,125,000

(Greg Pearson)

Brian Leeners Y $225,000 $0.20 1,125,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,488,306 common shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to settle outstanding debt for $261,272.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Yves Gougoux Y $71,545 $0.105 681,381

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

