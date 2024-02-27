VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0617

NAVION CAPITAL II INC. ("NVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated January 10, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective January 11, 2024, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 29, 2024. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, February 29, 2024, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending the closing of the public offering that is scheduled to occur on February 29, 2024. Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,600,000 common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares Transfer Agent:

Trading Symbol:

CUSIP Number:

Sponsoring Member: Odyssey Trust Company

NVN.P

639354 10 9

PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Options: 250,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 10, 2024.

Company Contact: Peter Hughes Company Address: 1250, 639 – 5th Ave. S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9 Company Phone Number: 604-802-7372 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/02/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0618

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 165,257 common shares at a deemed value of $0.81 per share to settle outstanding debt for $133,857.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0619

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0620

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per flow-through share Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,500.00 70,000 70,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 until December 28, 2025 from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024, February 12, 2024 and February 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0621

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,658,912 shares to settle outstanding debt for $414,727.89.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $40,000 $0.25 160,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0622

ORECAP INVEST CORP. ("OCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Call Option Agreement dated October 11, 2022, between Orecap Invest Corp. (the "Company") and American Eagle Gold Corp ("American Eagle"), pursuant to which American Eagle exercised its option to re-acquire a 20% interest in the NAK copper-gold porphyry project in exchange for 6,976,744 common shares of American Eagle issued to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 9, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0623

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,570,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Warrants: 2,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,570,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 3 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 75,000 N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0624

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,999,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 21, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0625

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Amending Agreement dated November 20, 2023 (the "Agreement"), as well as, the third amended on February 27, 2023, second amended on October 31, 2022, first amended on November 20, 2020 (collectively, the "Amended Agreements") of the original Option and Purchase Agreement dated November 20, 2019, between Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors") with respect to the purchase of 100% interest in the Melchett Lake mineral property located in the Thunder Bay Mining District, Northern Ontario (the "Property").

The Company has already paid to the Vendors, $100,000 in cash, issued 3,000,000 shares and committed $300,000 in exploration expenditures, and paid $11,850 staking costs towards the purchase of the Property. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay a final payment to the Vendors of $20,000 in cash and issue 10,000,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to earn 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors continue to retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty of which 1% can be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000 and the remaining 1% at market price.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated November 25, 2019 and February 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0626

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") dated effective February 13, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between TDG Gold Corp. (the "Company"), TDG BC Assets Corp ("TDG BC") a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest"), whereby the Company and TDG BC will acquire 100% interest in certain mineral claims known as the Oxide Peak property (the "Property") located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. (the "Transaction")

As consideration, upon the Exchange approval, the Company will pay ArcWest $100,000 in cash and issue 412,031 common shares of the Company. Additionally, ArcWest will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Property with an option for the Company to buy back 1% of this royalty for $2,000,000.

According to the Acquisition Agreement, upon closing the Transaction, the Company, TDG BC and ArcWest will concurrently terminate their previous option and joint venture agreement dated December 22, 2019, pursuant to which ArcWest granted TDG BC an option to acquire up to an 80% aggregate ownership interest in the Property.

This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]