Jul 30, 2024, 19:57 ET
VANCOUVER, BC , July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0679
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT") ("ELVT.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 30, 2024, and the Company's press release issued July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
24/07/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0700
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$243,000
|
Offering:
|
2,430,000 Listed Shares with 2,430,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-Year Period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate):
|
N/A
|
135,100
|
Commission Terms: Each finder warrant is non-transferable with an expiry date
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 15, 2024, June
BULLETIN V2024-1032
EASTFIELD RESOURCES LTD. ("ETF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$150,000.00
|
Offering
|
6,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and July 30, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-2310
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT") ("ELVT.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-2311
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
BULLETIN V2024-2312
RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,188 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,700.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$35,700
|
$0.96
|
37,188
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
BULLETIN V2024-2313
SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION. ("SDCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,010,750.00
|
Offering:
|
10,107,500 Listed Shares with 10,107,500 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 12, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-2314
SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,229,159.79
|
Offering:
|
3,674,571 flow-through shares with 1,837,284 warrants
|
2,541,666 non-flow-through shares with 1,270,831 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.21 per flow-through share
|
$0.18 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
283,248
|
Commission Terms: 204,653 finder's warrants are non-transferable and
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 12, 2024,
BULLETIN V2024-2315
VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:08 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-2316
VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-2317
ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,348,647.00
|
Offering:
|
13,486,470 Units with 13,486,470 Warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
530,600 Finder Warrants
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each Finder Warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one Finder
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 6, 2024, June 25, 2024, July
