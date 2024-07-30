VANCOUVER, BC , July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0679

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT") ("ELVT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 30, 2024, and the Company's press release issued July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

24/07/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0700

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $243,000

Offering: 2,430,000 Listed Shares with 2,430,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-Year Period

Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants Finders (Aggregate): N/A 135,100

Commission Terms: Each finder warrant is non-transferable with an expiry date

of 12 months. 23,100 warrants exercisable at $0.10, 70,000 warrants

exercisable $0.16, and 42,000 warrants exercisable at $0.145.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 15, 2024, June

26, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 26, 2024 and July 29, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1032

EASTFIELD RESOURCES LTD. ("ETF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $150,000.00



Offering 6,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0 Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and July 30, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2310

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT") ("ELVT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2311

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2312

RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,188 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,700.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $35,700 $0.96 37,188 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2313

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION. ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,010,750.00 Offering: 10,107,500 Listed Shares with 10,107,500 warrants Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2314

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,229,159.79



Offering: 3,674,571 flow-through shares with 1,837,284 warrants





2,541,666 non-flow-through shares with 1,270,831 warrants











Offering Price: $0.21 per flow-through share





$0.18 per non-flow-through share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 283,248

Commission Terms: 204,653 finder's warrants are non-transferable and

exercisable at $0.21 for a two-year period, and 78,595 finder's warrants are

non-transfer and exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 12, 2024,

July 17, 2024 and July 24, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2315

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:08 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2316

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2317

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,348,647.00 Offering: 13,486,470 Units with 13,486,470 Warrants attached Offering Price: $0.10 per Unit Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Warrant for a 2-year period Non-Cash Commissions: 530,600 Finder Warrants Commission Terms: Each Finder Warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one Finder

Unit at an exercise price of $0.10 per Finder Unit for a 2-year period from the

date of issuance. Each Finder Unit consists of one common share of the

Company and one Warrant. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 6, 2024, June 25, 2024, July

8, 2024, and July 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]