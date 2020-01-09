TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 09, 2020, 17:36 ET
VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
[formerly ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated January 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening January 13, 2020, the common shares of ALX Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ALX Uranium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration and development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
131,306,045
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AL
|
Unchanged
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00165X108
|
New
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
[formerly GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated December 12, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday January 13, 2020, the common shares of GR Silver Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldplay Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining, Gold, Silver, Coal, Coal Bed Methane' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
68,699,391
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
3,892,701
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GRSL
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
36258E102
|
(new)
________________________________________
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
New Listing - Warrants
Effective at the opening January 13, 2020, the 1,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' or 'Life Sciences' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
1,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding, authorized by a
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GRN.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
395332125
1,000,000 warrants were issued pursuant the conversion of special warrants issued in connection with the Company's offering of 41,965,225 subscription receipts as its concurrent financing related to its Qualifying Transaction. The concurrent financing closed on May 30, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.26 per share and will expire on June 3, 2021.
_______________________________________
HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, January 13, 2020 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
TARGETED MICROWAVE SOLUTIONS INC. ("TMS.H")[formerly Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. ("TMS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
aTSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2019 and May 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
Shares for Debt:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
Per Share
|
# ofShares
|
Clarendon Capital Corp
|
Y
|
$500,000
|
$0.05
|
10,000,000
|
(Gurminder Sangha)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from to NEX.
As of Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from TMS to TMS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
20/01/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary, Alberta to Montreal, Quebec.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
21,411,430
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 1, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 1, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
0.375
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,000,000 pre-split shares with 12,000,000 pre-split share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 1, 2018.
________________________________________
AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,189,365 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.66 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Jacques Simoneau
|
Y
|
23,000
|
Michel Brunet
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Angelina Mehta
|
Y
|
22,700
|
Jean-Marc Lulin
|
Y
|
25,620
|
Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees)
|
P
|
225,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Three finders received a total cash commission of $21,697
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.
EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. («AZM»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
1 189 365 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,66 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
31 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Jacques Simoneau
|
Y
|
23,000
|
Michel Brunet
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Angelina Mehta
|
Y
|
22,700
|
Jean-Marc Lulin
|
Y
|
25,620
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (7 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
225,500
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totale de 21 697 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 5, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
120,000 flow-through common shares
|
120,000 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per flow-through common share
|
$0.10 per non flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 120,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercice Price:
|
$0.18 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Ann Levasseur
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Patrick Levasseur
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 3, 2020.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
120 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
120 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,15 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
0,10 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
5 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ann Levasseur
|
Y
|
40 000
|
Patrick Levasseur
|
Y
|
40 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 janvier 2020.
________________________________________
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 48,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,400,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Pro-group=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Kopple Family
|
Partnerships, LP
|
(Robert Kopple)
|
Y
|
$2,370,096
|
$0.05
|
47,401,928
|
EL II Properties Trust
|
(Robert Kopple)
|
Y
|
$29,904
|
$0.05
|
598,072
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 27, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,725,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $545,000 of outstanding management and consulting fees.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
8 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y/
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
C. Fraser Elliott
|
Y
|
$51,500
|
$0.20
|
257,500
|
John Frostiak
|
Y
|
$51,500
|
$0.20
|
257,500
|
Peter Quintiliani
|
Y
|
$51,500
|
$0.20
|
257,500
|
Larry Phillips
|
Y
|
$51,500
|
$0.20
|
257,500
|
Yungag Wu
|
Y
|
$51,500
|
$0.20
|
257,500
|
Meirong Yuan
|
Y
|
$45,000
|
$0.20
|
225,000
|
Demin Huang
|
Y
|
$42,500
|
$0.20
|
212,500
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Issuer Bid Circular dated June 3, 2019, available on SEDAR, Input Capital Corp. (the "Company") has completed its substantial issuer bid ('the "Bid") which expired at 5:00 p.m. on July 11, 2019. Pursuant to the Bid, the Company has purchased for cancellation 16,088,083 of its common shares at a purchase price of $0.82 per share. A total of 65,933,877 common shares were issued and outstanding on a post-bid basis.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2019.
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Fundamental Acquisition; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective December 20, 2019, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated December 20, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on December 27, 2019, for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.
BMO Capital Markets has an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,000,000 shares at the Offering price of $0.25 per share.
Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on December 11, 2019 and December 27, 2019.
|
Underwriter:
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Offering:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Underwriters' Fee:
|
The Underwriter received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of
________________________________________
VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 2, 2020 between Volt Energy Corp. (the "Company"), Drakensberg Capital Ltd. and 1213690 BC Ltd. whereby the Company acquires the Lac Roy property comprised of 23 claims located in the Saguenay-Côte Nord region of Quebec. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
RBI VENTURES LTD. ("RBI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
