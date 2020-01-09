VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

[formerly ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated January 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 13, 2020, the common shares of ALX Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ALX Uranium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration and development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

131,306,045 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AL Unchanged CUSIP Number: 00165X108 New

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

[formerly GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated December 12, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday January 13, 2020, the common shares of GR Silver Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Goldplay Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining, Gold, Silver, Coal, Coal Bed Methane' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,699,391 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,892,701 shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GRSL (new) CUSIP Number: 36258E102 (new)

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening January 13, 2020, the 1,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' or 'Life Sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 1,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding, authorized by a

warrant indenture dated May 30, 2019



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GRN.WT CUSIP Number: 395332125

1,000,000 warrants were issued pursuant the conversion of special warrants issued in connection with the Company's offering of 41,965,225 subscription receipts as its concurrent financing related to its Qualifying Transaction. The concurrent financing closed on May 30, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.26 per share and will expire on June 3, 2021.

_______________________________________

HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, January 13, 2020 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

TARGETED MICROWAVE SOLUTIONS INC. ("TMS.H")[formerly Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. ("TMS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

aTSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2019 and May 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Shares for Debt:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing Per Share # ofShares Clarendon Capital Corp Y $500,000 $0.05 10,000,000 (Gurminder Sangha)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from to NEX.

As of Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TMS to TMS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

20/01/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary, Alberta to Montreal, Quebec.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,411,430 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 1, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 1, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.375

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,000,000 pre-split shares with 12,000,000 pre-split share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 1, 2018.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,189,365 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.66 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jacques Simoneau Y 23,000 Michel Brunet Y 50,000 Angelina Mehta Y 22,700 Jean-Marc Lulin Y 25,620 Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees) P 225,500

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $21,697

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. («AZM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 189 365 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,66 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 31 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jacques Simoneau Y 23,000 Michel Brunet Y 50,000 Angelina Mehta Y 22,700 Jean-Marc Lulin Y 25,620 Ensemble Groupe Pro (7 souscripteurs) P 225,500

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totale de 21 697 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 5, 2019:

Number of Securities: 120,000 flow-through common shares

120,000 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 120,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.18 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Ann Levasseur Y 40,000 Patrick Levasseur Y 40,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 3, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 120 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

120 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,10 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ann Levasseur Y 40 000 Patrick Levasseur Y 40 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 janvier 2020.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 48,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,400,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Pro-group=P Owing per Share # of Shares Kopple Family







Partnerships, LP







(Robert Kopple) Y $2,370,096 $0.05 47,401,928









EL II Properties Trust







(Robert Kopple) Y $29,904 $0.05 598,072

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,725,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $545,000 of outstanding management and consulting fees.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y/ Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares C. Fraser Elliott Y $51,500 $0.20 257,500 John Frostiak Y $51,500 $0.20 257,500 Peter Quintiliani Y $51,500 $0.20 257,500 Larry Phillips Y $51,500 $0.20 257,500 Yungag Wu Y $51,500 $0.20 257,500 Meirong Yuan Y $45,000 $0.20 225,000 Demin Huang Y $42,500 $0.20 212,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Issuer Bid Circular dated June 3, 2019, available on SEDAR, Input Capital Corp. (the "Company") has completed its substantial issuer bid ('the "Bid") which expired at 5:00 p.m. on July 11, 2019. Pursuant to the Bid, the Company has purchased for cancellation 16,088,083 of its common shares at a purchase price of $0.82 per share. A total of 65,933,877 common shares were issued and outstanding on a post-bid basis.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2019.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Fundamental Acquisition; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 20, 2019, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated December 20, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on December 27, 2019, for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

BMO Capital Markets has an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,000,000 shares at the Offering price of $0.25 per share.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on December 11, 2019 and December 27, 2019.

Underwriter: BMO Capital Markets



Offering: 20,000,000 shares



Share Price: $0.25 per share



Underwriters' Fee: The Underwriter received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of

the Offering (other than from the issue and sale of shares to certain purchasers on a

president's list, for which a 2% cash commission was paid)

________________________________________

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 2, 2020 between Volt Energy Corp. (the "Company"), Drakensberg Capital Ltd. and 1213690 BC Ltd. whereby the Company acquires the Lac Roy property comprised of 23 claims located in the Saguenay-Côte Nord region of Quebec. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

RBI VENTURES LTD. ("RBI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, January 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

