Apr 30, 2020, 18:15 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Monday, May 4, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated March 6, 2020 and April 24, 2020.
________________________________________
NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Newtopia Inc.'s ("Newtopia" or the "Company") Final Prospectus dated March 30, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission and Manitoba Securities Commission on March 30, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.
The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of 14,422,822 common shares (the "Qualifying Shares") in the capital of Newtopia and 7,211,411 common share purchase warrants of Newtopia (the "Qualifying Warrants" and, together with the Qualifying Shares, the "Qualifying Securities"). The Qualifying Securities were issued for no additional consideration upon exercise or deemed exercise of 14,422,822 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company, details of which are in the next section.
Private Placement- Brokered
Newtopia completed the following Brokered Private Placement completed prior to listing:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,422,822 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,211,411 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,211,411 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.0 until September 3, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
84 placees
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
184,793
|
Agents:
|
Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
Agents warrants:
|
An aggregate of 184,793 special warrants (converted into 184,793 common shares and 92,396 warrants) and 768,695 agent's option to acquire 768,695 common shares were issued to the Agents. Each Agent Option is exercisable at $0.70 per share until May 3, 2022.
|
Commence Date:
|
Effective at the opening on Monday, May 4, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Other Personal Care Services' company. (NAICS number 812190)
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 90,717,100 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
26,010,492 common shares and 8,297,539 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NEWU
|
CUSIP Number:
|
653226100
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated March 30, 2020 and news release dated March 30, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Company Contact: Mr. Jeff Ruby, CEO
Company Address: 706 – 4101 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M2P 1N6
Company Phone Number: 416 223-0212
Company Email Address: [email protected]
__________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Rover Metals Corp. ("Rover") announced on April 30, 2020 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced letter of intent to acquire the Toquima property, Nevada.
The letter of intent was initially announced April 10, 2019.
Effective at the open, Monday, May 4, 2020 the common shares of Rover Metals Corp. will resume trading.
________________________________________
STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
Standard Uranium Ltd. (the "Company") has raised $815,500 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 5,436,670 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at an issue price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt.
Each Subscription Receipt has converted into one share and one warrant of the Company. The warrants are exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 48 months.
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Monday, May 4, 2020 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
44,577,193 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
21,499 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
STND
|
CUSIP Number:
|
85422Q 10 3
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 27, 2020 available on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer and President
|
Company Address:
|
220-550 Denman Street
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(604) 375-4488
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
20/04/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 9, 2020 and March 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Forbes & Manhattan
|
Y
|
1,400,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$17,500.00 cash
|
Hampton Securities
|
$28,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases dated April 23, 2020 and April 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 28, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,394,400 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 6, 2020 to May 5, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Calvin Buchanan)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 27, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,344,700 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period May 9, 2020 to May 8, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Mackie Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 09, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,100,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,550,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Darren Morcombe
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Maurice Tagami
|
Y
|
900,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 25, 2020 and January 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,070,396 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.67 per share
|
Warrants:
|
535,197 share purchase warrants to purchase 535,197 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.90 for a two (2) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]
|
P
|
149,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,020 in cash to Cormark Securities Inc.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercice Price:
|
$0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Noëlle Drapeau
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash payment of $12,000 and 240,000 common share purchase warrants to acquire 240,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until April 29, 2023.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 23, 2020.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
10 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,10 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
10 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
18 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Noëlle Drapeau
|
Y
|
100 000
|
Patrick Levasseur
|
Y
|
40 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une compensation en espèces de 2 000 $ et 240 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 240 000 actions au prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 29 avril 2023.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 avril 2020.
________________________________________
INFORM RESOURCES CORP. ("IRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 2, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Andrew Cheshire
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
988,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
37,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.12 for five (5) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RAINY HOLLOW VENTURES INC. ("RHV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
