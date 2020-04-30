VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ -

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, May 4, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated March 6, 2020 and April 24, 2020.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Newtopia Inc.'s ("Newtopia" or the "Company") Final Prospectus dated March 30, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission and Manitoba Securities Commission on March 30, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

The Final Prospectus qualified the distribution of 14,422,822 common shares (the "Qualifying Shares") in the capital of Newtopia and 7,211,411 common share purchase warrants of Newtopia (the "Qualifying Warrants" and, together with the Qualifying Shares, the "Qualifying Securities"). The Qualifying Securities were issued for no additional consideration upon exercise or deemed exercise of 14,422,822 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company, details of which are in the next section.

Private Placement- Brokered

Newtopia completed the following Brokered Private Placement completed prior to listing:

Number of Shares: 14,422,822 common shares Purchase Price: $0.70 per share Warrants: 7,211,411 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,211,411 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.0 until September 3, 2022 Number of Placees: 84 placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

Six (6) Pro Group placee(s) P 184,793

Agents: Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Agents warrants: An aggregate of 184,793 special warrants (converted into 184,793 common shares and 92,396 warrants) and 768,695 agent's option to acquire 768,695 common shares were issued to the Agents. Each Agent Option is exercisable at $0.70 per share until May 3, 2022. Commence Date: Effective at the opening on Monday, May 4, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Other Personal Care Services' company. (NAICS number 812190) Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 90,717,100 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 26,010,492 common shares and 8,297,539 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NEWU CUSIP Number: 653226100 Sponsoring Member: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated March 30, 2020 and news release dated March 30, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.



Company Contact: Mr. Jeff Ruby, CEO

Company Address: 706 – 4101 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M2P 1N6

Company Phone Number: 416 223-0212

Company Email Address: [email protected]

__________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Rover Metals Corp. ("Rover") announced on April 30, 2020 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced letter of intent to acquire the Toquima property, Nevada.

The letter of intent was initially announced April 10, 2019.

Effective at the open, Monday, May 4, 2020 the common shares of Rover Metals Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Standard Uranium Ltd. (the "Company") has raised $815,500 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 5,436,670 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at an issue price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt.

Each Subscription Receipt has converted into one share and one warrant of the Company. The warrants are exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 48 months.

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, May 4, 2020 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

44,577,193 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 21,499 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

23,533,334 common shares subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: STND CUSIP Number: 85422Q 10 3

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 27, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer and President Company Address: 220-550 Denman Street

Vancouver, British Columbia Company Phone Number: (604) 375-4488 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 9, 2020 and March 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Forbes & Manhattan

(Stan Bharti) Y 1,400,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $17,500.00 cash Hampton Securities $28,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases dated April 23, 2020 and April 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).



________________________________________

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 28, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,394,400 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 6, 2020 to May 5, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Calvin Buchanan)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 27, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,344,700 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period May 9, 2020 to May 8, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Mackie Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,100,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 3,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,550,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Darren Morcombe Y 500,000 Maurice Tagami Y 900,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 25, 2020 and January 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,070,396 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.67 per share Warrants: 535,197 share purchase warrants to purchase 535,197 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.90 for a two (2) year period Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 149,500

Finder's Fee: $4,020 in cash to Cormark Securities Inc.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares Warrants Exercice Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Noëlle Drapeau Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash payment of $12,000 and 240,000 common share purchase warrants to acquire 240,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until April 29, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 23, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 avril 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 10 000 000 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 10 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 18 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Noëlle Drapeau Y 100 000 Patrick Levasseur Y 40 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une compensation en espèces de 2 000 $ et 240 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 240 000 actions au prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 29 avril 2023.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 avril 2020.

________________________________________

INFORM RESOURCES CORP. ("IRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Cheshire Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 Placees] P 988,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 37,500,000 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per share Warrants: 37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 for five (5) year period Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RAINY HOLLOW VENTURES INC. ("RHV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

