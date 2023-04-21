TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,859,862
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 5, 2023
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
Not applicable, as the warrants expire in less than 30 days,
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.90
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.32
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,719,723 shares with 3,859,862 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 26, 2021.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Micon Industries Ltd. ("Micon"). In accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated April 5, 2023, the Company will acquire Micon in return for an aggregate purchase price ("Purchase Price") of $3,304,167, subject to customary adjustments including a cash holdback escrow amount, and out of which $379,167 will be satisfied through the issuance of 55,434 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price equal to $6.84 per common share to the vendor.
In connection with the transaction, the Share Consideration will be subject to a time-based escrow with one-third (1/3) of the common shares released to the vendor on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the closing date of the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.
________________________________________
Fobi AI Inc. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of of Passworks S.A. ("Passworks") pursuant to a share purchase agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company (i) issued 1,674,264 common shares and (ii) will issue an additional number of shares having a value of €50,000 if certain earn-out criteria are met.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 13, 2022, November 29, 2022, February 27, 2023, April 11, 2023 and April 19, 2023.
________________________________________
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2023 and March 2, 2023:
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,389,076 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,694,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,694,538 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a three-year period
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,250,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per flow-through share
|
Charity Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,369,231 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1866 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,684,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,684,615 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
276,923
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
80,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$11,194.80
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023 and April 5, 2023
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,419,220 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,209,610 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,209,610 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,070,423 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.195 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
10,535,211 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,535,211 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
59 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
1,194,853
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
8
|
1,612,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$373,552.92
|
N/A
|
2,076,617
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.17 until April 13, 2025.
The Company issued a news release on April 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
5,180,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
2,590,000 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,590,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
520,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,000.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on April 4, 2023 and April 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 145,597 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,671.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
1
|
Y
|
$35,671
|
$0.245
|
145,597
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROTON CAPITAL CORP. ("PTN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, April 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:
|
Number of Securities:
|
6,180,000 flow-through common shares
|
3,093,000 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per flow-through common share
|
$0.10 per non flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,273,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,273,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 per share until December 20, 2025
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / Pro Group = P
|
Number
of Shares
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement
|
P
|
1,638,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Finders received a total cash commission of $47,400 and 384,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 384,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share until December 20, 2027
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 24, 2023 and April 3, 2023.
The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,022,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,022,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,022,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 per share until April 5, 2026
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received a total cash commission of $6,132 and 61,320 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 61,320 shares at a price of $0.20 per share until April 5, 2028
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 20, 2023.
________________________________________
