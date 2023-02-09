VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company dated January 25, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Monday, February 13, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Cannabis grown under cover" company (NAICS Number: 111412).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 87,748,132 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. - Vancouver (or the office of Globex Transfer,

LLC in Deltona, FL, USA as co-transfer agent) Trading Symbol: LOVE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 13765U200 (NEW)







CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société datée du 25 janvier 2023, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires lundi le 13 février 2023. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « culture de cannabis sous abri » (numéro SCIAN : 111412).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

87 748 132 actions sont émises et en circulation





Actions entiercées: Aucune



Agent des transferts: Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. - Vancouver

(ou le bureau de dépot de Globex Transfer, LLC a Deltona,

FL, E-U à titre de co-agent des transferts) Symbole au téléscripteur LOVE (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 13765U200 (NOUVEAU)

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: February 27, 2023

Record Date: February 15, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 14, 2023

NEX COMPANY:

YERBAÉ BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

[formerly Kona Bay Technologies Inc. ("KBY.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Warrant Term Extension, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Conversion to US$, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

NEX Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Kona Bay Technologies Inc.'s ("Kona Bay" or the "Company") reverse takeover transaction ("RTO") with Yerbaé Brands Co. ("Yerbaé"), as principally described in the Company's information circular dated November 13, 2022 and in its updating news releases dated February 3, 2023 and February 9, 2023.

The RTO involves the acquisition by Kona Bay of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Yerbaé pursuant to an arrangement agreement and plan of merger dated May 19, 2022, as amended, among the Kona Bay, its wholly-owned subsidiary 1362283 B.C. Ltd. ("FinCo"), Yerbaé and others.

In connection with the RTO, FinCo conducted a non–brokered private placement of 2,015,163 FinCo subscription receipts at US$1.23 per subscription receipt to raise gross proceeds of US$2,478,650. Each FinCo subscription receipt would convert immediately prior to closing of the RTO into one FinCo share and one FinCo common share purchase warrant.

Prior to closing the RTO, Kona Bay consolidated its share capital, issuing 1 new Kona Bay share for every 5.8 Kona Bay shares held, and changed its name to "Yerbaé Brands Corp.".

The RTO was effected by way of a court-approved arrangement pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (BCBCA). The arrangement involved (i) the amalgamation of Kona Bay and FinCo pursuant to the BCBCA, and (ii) the merger of a newly incorporated wholly–owned subsidiary of Kona Bay with and into Yerbaé pursuant to the Delaware General Corporations Law. Following completion of the arrangement, Yerbaé will continue as the operating subsidiary of the Company.

As consideration for the RTO, the Company issued 35,848,290 common shares to the former shareholders of Yerbaé, each at a deemed price of US$1.23 per share, for aggregate consideration of US$44,093,397. Additionally, the Company issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to parties involved in the RTO, which are to be held in escrow and released on certain performance-based milestones.

The Company also issued 507,662 shares to an arm's length party as a finder's fee for the RTO.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders of the Company on December 21, 2022, have been completed.

The Company is classified as a "soft drink manufacturing company" (NAICS: 312110)].

Company Contact: Todd Gibson Company Address: 18801 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Suite D-380,Scottsdale, Arizona 85255 Company Phone Number: +1 (480) 471-8391 Company Email Address: [email protected]



PRIVATE PLACEMENT-NON-BROKERED

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement by FinCo announced on May 24, 2022 and February 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,015,163 shares



Purchase Price: US$1.23 per share



Warrants: 2,015,163 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,015,163 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$1.50 for an eighteen month period, subject to an acceleration right







Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,221 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WARRANT TERM EXTENSION

In connection with the RTO, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 775,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 27, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 15, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 775,000 shares with 775,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 2, 2018.

NAME CHANGE AND CONSOLIDATION

In connection with the RTO and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 8, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5.8 old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Monday February 13,, 2023, the common shares of Yerbaé Brands Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Kona Bay Technologies Inc. will be delisted.

GRADUATION FROM NEX TO TSX VENTURE

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Monday February 13,, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Monday February 13, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from KBY.H to YERB.U. The Company is classified as a "soft drink manufacturing company" (NAICS: 312110).

CONVERSION TO US$

The Company has requested and the Exchange has agreed to trade the Company's shares in US$ and to cease trading its shares in Cdn$.

Effective at the opening on Monday February 13, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from KBY.H to YERB.U. All bids and offers will be quoted in US$, and all trades will be settled in US$. In addition, at the close of business on Friday February 10, 2023, the Company's symbol of KBY.H will be removed.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

54,493,953 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow 17,214,036 shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow

10,021,041 shares are subject to Tier 2 Value escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: YERB.U (new) CUSIP Number: 98582P104 (new)



RESUME TRADING

Effective at the opening on Monday February 13, 2023, common shares of the Company will resume trading.

23/02/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 3, 2023, with respect to the private placement of 17,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit, the finder's fee should have been as follows:



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,440.00 N/A 454,600 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at the price of $0.10 per Unit for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Each unit is exercisable into one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 per share for a three-year period.

AU GOLD CORP. ("AUGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 40% right and interest in and to the Ponderosa Claim located in the Nicola Mining Division, British Columbia. The Vendor will be granted a two percent (2%) net smelter returns royalty in relation to the Property



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 1,250,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2023.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:16 p.m. PST, February 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, February 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022, January 23, 2023, and January 27, 2023.

Number of Shares: 36,772,663 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 36,772,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,772,663 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 9,674,894 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $61,230.40 N/A 727,020 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry.

The Company issued a news release on February 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Quebec Pegmatite Corp. (the "Subsidiary"), a subsidiary of the Company, and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in 84 mineral claims in the Corvette lithium district in Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Subsidiary will pay $100,000 and issue 1,000,000 shares of the Subsidiary, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, to the Vendor. The Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty in favor of the Vendor that may be reduced to 1.5% if the Subsidiary makes a payment of $2,000,000 to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2022.

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022, and increased on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 33,242,184 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 33,242,184 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,242,184 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 8,128,571



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,770.20 N/A 411,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2022, January 30, 2023, and February 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a diamond business sale agreement dated November 28, 2022, between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party related to the disposition of all of the shares of Diamond Fields Namibia (Pty) Limited and Namibian Diamond Company (Pty) Limited as well as all tangible assets and a US$8.1 million intercompany receivable owing to the Company from Diamond Fields Namibia (Pty) Ltd. The Company will receive a cash payment of US$150,000 upon closing and annual payments of US$100,000 from 2023 to 2035, for an aggregate amount of US$1,300,000. Additionally, the Company will retain a 1% royalty from the net sale of diamonds from the properties, after selling costs, not exceeding 5% of sales.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 28, 2022, and February 8, 2023.

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2023, and increased on February 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,203,814 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 5,203,814 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,203,814 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $70,695.45 N/A 261,835



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.27 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,000,502 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,500,251 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,251 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 78 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $90,741.06 N/A 226,851



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on January 3, 2023, January 24, 2023, and January 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,192,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 12,192,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,192,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration expiry provision



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,025,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,850,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $55,440.00 N/A 294,700



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 and February 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LABRADOR RESOURCES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Joint Development Agreement dated October 20, 2022 (the "JDA") between two arm's length parties, and an Assignment Agreement dated November 29, 2022 between Pinedale Energy Limited (now MCF Energy Ltd.) and an arm's length party in connection with an acquisition of up to a 50% interest in Genexco GmbH's exploration rights in the Reudnitz Prospect in Germany (the "Agreements"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the exploration work requires Eur 1.98 million for Phase 1 and Eur 9 million for Phase 2 work. Any issuance of shares is subject to the Exchange's approval. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2023:

Convertible Debenture £452,500 (CDN$744,181) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,675,928 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.444) per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: 60 days following the earliest of:





(i) Two years following the date of the convertible loan;

(ii) The execution of definitive documentation for the financing, in whole or substantial part, for the development of Songwe Hill rare earths project;

(iii) The date that a party unaffiliated with the Company acquires, directly or indirectly, all or any material portion of the Songwe Hill;

(iv) The date of any agreement reached with any party pursuant to which such party is entitled to acquire greater than 50% of Songwe Hill; or

(v) The date that any party acquires greater than 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.



Conversion Option: If the holder of the convertible debenture subscribes for 10% of the shares of Maginito Limited (BVI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the holder may elect to convert the convertible debenture for shares of Maginito Limited (BVI), subject to Exchange acceptance.



Interest rate: 5% per annum, compounded annually.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2023 regarding closing of the private placement.

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 8, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 663,045 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 14, 2023 to February 13, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated February 8, 2023 for further details.

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,520,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and 0.875 of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.075 per unit



Warrants: 15,330,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,330,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, if the shares trade at $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision is triggered.



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a letter agreement dated November 30, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company will purchase from the Vendor the mineral rights and interests in the following properties located in Québec and Ontario: Bogside, Bogside NW, Cheechoo B East, Island 27, Matachewan, Munro, North Contact, Recession Larder, Riverside, Sharks, Smokehead and Titanic (together the "Golden Valley Exploration Portfolio") in consideration for which the Company will grant to the Vendor a net smelter return royalty of either 1% or 0.5% on each property comprising the Golden Valley Exploration Portfolio.

In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase from the Vendor the mineral rights and interests in all joint venture agreements that the Vendor is currently party to consisting of the Claw Lake, Cook Lake and Murdoch Creek properties in Ontario and the Perestroika Prospect in Québec (the "JV Exploration Portfolio") along with the assignment by the Vendor to the Company of all of the Vendor's interests under the Eldorado Option Agreement dated October 8, 2021. In consideration for the purchase of the JV Exploration Portfolio, the Company will assign to the Vendor three-quarters of the 2% NSR that the Company will be entitled to under the Eldorado Option Agreement, and also grant the Vendor a royalty interest ranging up to 1.5% in and to all the Company's working interests in the JV Exploration Portfolio including under the Eldorado Option Agreement.

The Company will also pay to the Vendor a portion of any consideration consisting of cash, shares or other securities of any entity received by the Company from a third party in consideration for any interest in, or otherwise in relation to, either the Golden Valley Exploration Portfolio or the JV Exploration Portfolio, as applicable, pursuant to any transaction, agreement or other arrangement entered into, agreed to or announced by the Company on or before December 31, 2023 in relation to any of such portfolios.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated December 2, 2022 and January 30, 2023.

NEX COMPANY:

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2023, the bulletin type should have been Resume Trading.

All other information remains unchanged.

