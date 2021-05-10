VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 07, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AMO 2 Altan Rio Minerals

Limited



AZN 2 AZN CAPITAL CORP.









Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2020/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2020/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) YDX 2 YDX Innovation Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2020/12/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2020/12/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/12/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: June 15, 2021

Record Date: May 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: May 28, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GBNK.H NEX Greenbank Ventures Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:21 a.m. PST, May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BAYSHORE PETROLEUM CORP. ("BSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 35,109,900 common shares at deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,755,495.00 from outstanding loans of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Ivan Po Kwong Chang Y $1,395,84 $0.05 27,916,980 Raymound Go Y $227,926 $0.05 4,558,520 Peter Ho Y $131,720 $0.05 2,634,400

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,170,835 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 1 placee









Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $38,460 cash and 160,250 finder's warrants.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $30,000.02 cash and 125,000

finder's warrants.







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.24 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated May 2, 2021, between the Company and Josh Delaney as the sole shareholder (the "Vendor") of Fab Nutrition, LLC. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase an 80% ownership interest in Fab Nutrition, LLC including a 3 year option ("Call Option") to acquire, at any time, the remaining 20% ownership interest of Fab Nutrition, LLC from the Vendor. In return, the Company will provide the Vendor a total consideration of approximately US$20.64 Million ("Total Consideration") to be satisfied as follows:

USD$12,561,798 in cash payments; and

in cash payments; and 15,154,109 common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.648 for an aggregate value of USD$8,078,202 .

In addition, as per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be entitled to receive an earn out bonus payment of US$612,000 to be satisfied in shares in compliance with Exchange Policy in the event that the gross revenue of Fab Nutrition, LLC is equal to or exceeds US$13,500,000 in the year 2021. The Company has also granted the Vendor an option ("Put Option") which will grant him the right to sell to the Company the remaining ownership interest of Fab Nutrition, LLC not held by the Company. The Put Option is exercisable for a period of two years following the one year anniversary after the closing of this transaction.



The Call Option and Put Option will be further subject to Exchange approval at the time of exercise.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Bayline Capital Partners Inc. have also been provided an advisory fee equivalent to 3% of the Total Consideration in connection with this transaction satisfied 50% in cash payments and 50% in common shares being 462,711 common shares in the capital of the Company.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2021 and May 10, 2021.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective April 20, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated April 20, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 5,833,500 common shares of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 28, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$20,125,575(including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 6,708,525 common shares (includes 875,025 common shares of

underwriter's over-allotment option).



Offering Price: CDN$3.00 per common share



Agents: Cormark Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Eight Capital and

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,157,534.55 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated April 20, 2021 and news releases dated April 07, 2021, April 28, 2021 and May 07, 2021.

________________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLATFORM 9 CAPITAL CORP. ("PN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 7, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PURE EXTRACTION CORP. ("PURX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Convertible Debentures $2,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half common

share purchase warrant at $0.40 of principal amount outstanding for a two year period.



Maturity date: Two years from issuance



Warrants Each whole warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the debentures

and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.90 for a two-year period.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: $160,000 in cash and 400,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity

Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.40 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE EXTRACTION CORP. ("PURX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees



Finder's Fee: $240,000 in cash and 600,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity

Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.40 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 29, 2021, between Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BankCard USA Merchant Services, Inc., an all-in-one merchant payment services provider incorporated under the laws of the State of California.

Aggregate consideration for the purchased shares will consist of US$100,000,000 in cash and the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing. Up to additional US$20,000,000 of contingent consideration in performance earn outs are payable (of which US$10,000,000 may be satisfied in common shares of the Company based on a 20-day VWAP) upon the achievement of certain financial thresholds during the two year period following closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021 and May 7, 2021, 2021.

___________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:39 a.m. PST, May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

SMALL PHARMA INC. ("DMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020 and January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 564,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 282,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 282,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





William Moure Y 134,000 F/T Gareth Mason Y 200,000 F/T

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated May 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

