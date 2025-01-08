VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0079

MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Consolidation, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") of Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which SUA Holdings Limited ("SUA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mawson, has been spun out from Mawson. Accordingly, each Mawson shareholder as of the closing date of the Plan of Arrangement will receive one SUA common share for each Mawson common share then held and SUA will cease to be a subsidiary of Mawson.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Mawson shareholders on November 7, 2024 at an Annual General and Special meeting of shareholders. Mawson received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 13, 2024 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Mawson is undertaking a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in Australia and the Plan of Arrangement as well as the consolidation (described below) form part of the Scheme. The Scheme has not yet closed.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, each Mawson shareholder will receive one share of SUA for each one Mawson share held.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Mawson's Information Circular dated October 1, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Consolidation and Halt:

Pursuant to resolutions passed by the directors of Mawson on July 30, 2024, the Company will consolidate

its capital on a 3.169432 old for one (1) new common share basis effective January 10, 2025.

Effective at the opening January 10, 2025, the consolidated common shares of Mawson Gold Limited will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

96,590,894 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: MAW (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 842685109 (new)

For further information, refer to the news release dated January 7, 2025.

A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing of the Scheme and the trading halt will be lifted.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0080

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK.H")

[formerly The Planting Hope Company Inc. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 10, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 10, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MYLK to MYLK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated July 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

25/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0081

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:08 p.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2025, trading in the Company's shares was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt was imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0082

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0083

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 7 and November 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0084

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2025, trading in the Company's shares was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt was imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0085

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,096,080



Offering: 18,268,000 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per Flow-Through Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,009,080

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.105 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0086

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $980,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $980,000 $0.20 4,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0087

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $508,502.45 Offering: 3,207,730 Flow Through Common Shares

5,000,000 Non-Flow Through Units with 5,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.065 per Flow Through Common Share

$0.06 per Non-Flow Through Unit Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0088

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. ("LVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Debt Settled: $40,278.25 Securities Issued: 223,768 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.18 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0089

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $140,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 933,333 Listed Shares with 933,333 warrants attached



Conversion Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 2 years from date of issuance



Interest rate: 18.00% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 13, 2024 and January 6, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0090

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length investment agreement (the "Agreement"), between Montage Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party: Sanu Gold Corp. ("Sanu"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 19.9% ownership interest in Sanu.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 2,337,921 common shares to Sanu.

Further, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") with Sanu, which includes certain Participation Rights, Board Nomination rights and Right of First Refusal over certain assets. The IRA will persist so long as the Company holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sanu, with the Right of First Refusal expiring when the Company holds no common shares of Sanu.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0091

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Debt Settled: $250,000 Securities Issued: 151,515 Listed Shares Issue Price: $1.65 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 31, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0092

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,200,000 Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, and November 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0093

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 118,501 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $45,148.88

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate

# of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $10,150.00 $0.3810 26,639

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

