BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM") ("BCM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a total of 27,200,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Up to 31,280,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated October 5, 2023, of which 27,200,000 warrants will be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.42 per common share and will expire on October 5, 2028.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BCM.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 07380N187 (NEW)

27,200,000 of the outstanding warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 2, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2023, October 5, 2023, and October 12, 2023, and the Prospectus Supplement dated October 2, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK.H")

[formerly Pontus Protein Ltd. ("HULK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 3, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% of the assets used in its aquaponics farming business ("Aquaponics Segment") to an arm's length party ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay to the Company a cash payment of $200,000 and the Purchaser shall assume up to $3,500,000 in liabilities and obligations of the Aquaponics Segment, including accounts payable, liabilities and obligations related to the Aquaponics Segment. The Company's shareholders have approved the transaction at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 23, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2022; December 3, 2022; January 3, 2023; and October 12, 2023.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 17, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HULK to HULK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued on June 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

[formerly Resouro Gold Inc. ("RAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 31, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Resouro Gold Inc. to Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the common shares of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Resouro Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

70,968,764 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 19,312,019



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: RSM (NEW) CUSIP Number: 76134C102 (NEW)

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective October 13, 2023, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 2, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 3, 2023, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 5, 2023, for gross proceeds of $9,520,000.

Offering: 27,200,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.35 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.42 for a period of 5 years from closing.



Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $571,200 cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter has notified the Company that it has elected not to exercise any of their Over-Allotment Option and it will expire.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2023, October 5, 2023, and October 12, 2023, and the Prospectus Supplement dated October 2, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2023, and increased on October 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,466,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 20,466,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,466,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $97,293 N/A 1,297,240

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on October 4, 2023, and October 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,832,621 flow-through shares and 1,031,425 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.877 per flow-through share and $2.70 per common share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $483,438.04 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,900,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 1,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,900,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Shares: 1,700,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,320 NA 136,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 3, 2023 and October 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:32 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 403,761 shares to settle outstanding debt for $169,580.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of S hares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 units



Purchase Price: $0.12 per unit



Warrants: 8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 174,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,646.08 N/A 272,050









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.12 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 13, 2023 and September 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 31,084,560 shares



Purchase Price: CAD$0.02 (AUD$0.023) per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: AUD$42,897 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated June 18, 2021, and amendments thereto ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Omega General Insurance Company, and Focus Group Inc. (together, "Omega") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Agreement, the Purchaser has paid to the Company a cash payment of approximately $13,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 21, 2021, and updated on October 21, 2021, January 25, 2022, August 23, 2022, December 15, 2022, February 23, 2023, August 4, 2023, October 5, 2023, and October 13, 2023.

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022, and March 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $4,997,037 of unsecured convertible notes ("Notes").



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at a conversion price of $0.12 of principal per Debenture.



Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance.



Warrants: Each Warrant shall have a term of 18 months from the date of issuance of the Debentures, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.17 per Share.



Interest rate: 15% per annum.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Finder's Fee: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news releases on November 16, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

