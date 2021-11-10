VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IOCASTE VENTURES INC. ("ICY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 9, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 12, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 9, 2021

Record Date: November 24, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 23, 2021

________________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a disposition agreement (the "Disposition Agreement") dated August 30, 2021, between Labyrinth Resources Canada Limited, Labyrinth Resources Limited (together with Labyrinth Resources Canada Limited, the "Purchasers") and Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (the "Company"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell all of its interests in the Denain and Rocmec 1 Projects.

The Disposition Agreement provides for a purchase price of $5,000,000, payable in three instalments, of which it received the first instalment payment of $2,000,000 on November 8, 2021, with the balance of $3,000,000 payable in two equal instalments over the course of one year, the second instalment being due on May 2, 2022 and the third and final instalment being due on November 7, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 8, 2021.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated August 30, 2021, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, November 12, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 28, 2021 and the press releases dated October 28, 2021 and November 8, 2021.

___________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ") ("TNZ.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each shares held. Eight rights and $0.18 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is at December 13, 2021. As at November 8, 2021, the Company had 272,900,974 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 12, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Summary:



Basis of Offering: Eight (8) Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at

$0.18 per Share.



Record Date: November 15, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 12, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: November 12, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: December 09, 2021 Rights Expire: December 13, 2021 (4:00 p.m. Calgary time)



Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

on December 13, 2021 and delisted at market close.

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two

trading days preceding the expiry date and for cash

same day on the expiry date.

TRADE DATES

December 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 13, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol: TNZ.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 88034V 11 4 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Odyssey Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 8, 2021 and Rights Offering Circular dated November 8, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com.

________________________________________

TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP. ("TBLZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated October 12, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 14, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open November 12, 2021 the Common shares will

be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 12, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,620,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TBLZ.P CUSIP Number: 892767104 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 36 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 12, 2021.

Company Contact: Grace Marosits Company Address: 918-1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Company Phone Number: 604-628-2669 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Equity Financing: 2,500,000 common shares of the Company



Share Price: $0.56 per common share



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Randall Abramson Y 370,357 Generation IACP



(Randall Abramson) Y 580,000





Finders' Fees: $112,000 Cash and 112,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Integral Wealth

Securities.

Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at $1.00 per share and will expire two years

from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,426,055 shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Warrants: 713,028 share purchase warrants to purchase 713,028 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Chantelle Collins Y 12,000 Conrad Swanson Y 20,000 Jeremy Yaseniuk Y 23,000 Taryn Downing Y 12,000





Finder's Fee:



$89,700 and 40,772 finder's warrants payable to Roche Securities Ltd. Each finder warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $1.25 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:26 p.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IOCASTE VENTURES INC. ("ICY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR") ("LHR.DB.C") ("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR") ("LHR.DB.C") ("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021; September 21, 2021; September 29, 2021; October 25, 2021; and November 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,755,063 common share units ("Units"), inclusive of 921,733 Units issued to a

Finder as stated below. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 21,755,063 Warrants to purchase 21,755,063 shares



Warrant Price: $ 0.09 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units LL & S Holdings Ltd.



(John and Sharon Niedermaier) Y 500,000 Lost In Space, Inc



(Dale Burstall) Y 420,000 Archibald J. Nesbitt & Company Ltd.



(Archie Nesbitt) Y 1,075,000 Hans George Koch Y 1,666,667 Investor Company ITF Peter Lacey



(Peter Lacey) Y 12,508,330





Finders' Fees: $ 3,360 Cash and 56,000 Broker Warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$ 70,183.98 ($ 55,303.98 paid by the issuance of 921,733 Units) and 1,169,733

Broker Warrants to Capital Find Partners Inc.

$ 480 Cash and 8,000 Broker Warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$2,400 Cash and 40,000 Broker Warrants to Richardson

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on October 25, 2021 and November 5, 2021.

__________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending October 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending October 31, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Glenn Nolan Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private placement – Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletins dated September 29, 2021 with respect to the replacement debentures (the "Debentures") as announced on press releases dated September 15, 2021 and November 4, 2021, the Debentures' principal amounts should have indicated $375,000 and $87,500, instead of $500,000 and $237,500 respectively. The other information in our bulletins dated September 29, 2021 remains unchanged.

_________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the termination of a non-arm's length joint venture agreement (the "Termination Agreement") dated July 7, 2021, between the Nippon Dragon Resources (the "Company") and Material Japan Inc. ("Material Japan"), to terminate the joint venture agreement dated March 15, 2019 and to reimburse the contribution of $2,500,000 of Material Japan in the Denain and Rocmec Projects.

The Termination Agreement provides for the reimbursement of the contribution of Material Japan as follows: (i) cash payment of $25,000; (ii) issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share; and (iii) issuance of a $1,975,000 36 months unsecured convertible debenture bearing an interest rate of 5% payable on a quarterly basis, and convertible into a maximum of 19,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.10.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 8, 2021.

___________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,700,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.111 to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 29, 2021, between the Company's subsidiary and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has agreed to sell 100% of the assets related to its legacy businesses Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity (the "Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to an aggregate US$8,628,000 cash payment as consideration for the Assets, payable over the period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 29, 2021.

________________________________________

