TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 30, 2025, 20:00 ET
January 30, 2025
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0309
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on February 6, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on February 6, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on February 6, 2025.
TRADE DATES
February 6, 2025 - TO SETTLE – February 6, 2025
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0310
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: February 26, 2025
Record Date: February 12, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: February 12, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0311
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS.H")
[formerly Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 3, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of February 3, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from MOS to MOS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated June 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS.H »)
(anciennement, Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. [« MOS »])
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Transfert et ajout à NEX, changement de symbole, maintien de la suspension
DATE DU BULLETIN : le 30 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Selon la Politique 2.5 de la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société n'a pas satisfait aux exigences relatives au maintien de l'inscription à la cote pour une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, l'inscription de la Société sera transférée à NEX à compter de l'ouverture le lundi 3 février 2025, la Société passera du groupe 2 à NEX, et le bureau de dépôt passera de celui de Montréal à celui de NEX.
À compter du 3 février 2025, la Société sera soumise à des restrictions prévues dans les politiques de NEX quant aux émissions d'actions et à certains types de paiements.
Le symbole de négociation de la Société passera de MOS à MOS.H. Aucun changement ne sera apporté à la dénomination sociale ou au numéro CUSIP de la société, et il n'y aura pas de consolidation de capital. Le suffixe du symbole différencie les symboles de NEX des symboles des groupes 1 ou 2 du marché de la Bourse de croissance TSX.
À la suite du bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 30 juin 2023, la négociation des actions de la Société demeurera suspendue.
Il est interdit aux membres de négocier les titres de la Société pendant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à nouvel ordre.
_______________________________________
25/01/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0312
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") over certain exploration licences and other forms of mineral tenure in Sweden. The Royalty was previously granted by the purchaser to the vendor pursuant to a NSR agreement dated January 15, 2024.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
500,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025.
___________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0313
FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$999,999.90
|
Offering:
|
2,222,222 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.45 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 20, 2024 and December 24, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0314
GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the interests owned by a group of arm's length creditors who own a loan facility pursuant to a debt purchase agreement dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length creditors. Advances to Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V. ("Apolo") were made under the loan facility and the loan facility is secured against the assets and shares of Apolo. Apolo has a 100% interest of the Pinos Project which is located 140 kilometers east of the capital Zacatecas in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico and consists of 30 mining concessions (the "Pinos Project").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will (i) issue a pro-rata of 50,000,000 common shares at the time the Company obtained full legal and equitable title and interest in and to the Pinos Project upon enforcement of the security underlying the loan facility by the Company; (ii) pay U.S. $500,000 within 18 months of closing, provided full legal and equitable title and interest in and to the Pinos Project is obtained by the Company upon enforcement of the security underlying the loan facility by the Company; and (iii) pay a contingent U.S. $1,500,000 upon the completion of certain criteria, including a positive pre-feasibility study on the Pinos mining and exploration concessions recommending the project to be advanced into production, the advancement of the Pinos Project into commercial production, publish an updated NI 43-101 with greater than 200,000 ounces of contained gold equivalent ounces for the Pinos Project or that the Company's owned interest in the Pinos project falls to less than 51%.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2024 and January 16, 2025.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0315
HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue to two non-arm's length parties an aggregate of 539,040 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 and 280,000 shares at a price of C$0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $ 81,904.
Number of Service Providers: 2
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$81,904
|
0.10
|
819,040
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0316
HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 1.25% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all minerals produced from the Company's Urasar gold-copper project located in northern Armenia (the "Royalty Asset") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated January 3, 2025 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") and EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX" and Franco-Nevada, each a "Purchaser").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company sold a 0.625% NSR on the Royalty Asset to
each of the Purchasers and issued 250,000 share purchase warrants to each of the Purchasers in exchange for U.S.$550,000 from Franco-Nevada and U.S.$450,000 from EMX. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 per Common Share for an eighteen-month period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 7, 2025 and January 22, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0317
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,106,681.25
|
Offering:
|
29,187,500 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
GBP 0.08 (approx. CDN$0.1407) per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Agents:
|
Jub Capital Management LLP (Lead) N/A 1,250,000
|
Alternative Resource Capital N/A 209,375
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at GBP 0.08 (approx. CDN$0.1407) for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated January 20, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0318
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,852,999.19
|
Offering:
|
26,471,417 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 13, 2024, November 29, 2024, December 9, 2024, and December 23, 2024.
RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
1 852 999,19 $
|
Placement :
|
26 471 417 actions inscrites accréditives
|
Prix offert :
|
0,07 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 13 novembre 2024, 29 novembre 2024, 9 décembre 2024, et du 23 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0319
THUNDERBIRD MINERALS CORP. ("BIRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,201,250 Non Flow Through ("NFT") Warrants
|
382,666 Flow Through ("FT") Warrants
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 9, 2025
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 9, 2026
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,402,500 NFT shares and 765,332 FT shares with 2,201,250 NFT and 382,666 FT share purchase warrants attached, which was completed on June 9, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0320
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$295,400
|
Offering:
|
1,846,250 Listed Shares with 1,846,250 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 116,550
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
[email protected]
