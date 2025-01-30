VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0309

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on February 6, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on February 6, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on February 6, 2025.

TRADE DATES

February 6, 2025 - TO SETTLE – February 6, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0310

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: February 26, 2025

Record Date: February 12, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 12, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0311

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS.H")

[formerly Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 3, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of February 3, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MOS to MOS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated June 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS.H »)

(anciennement, Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. [« MOS »])

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Transfert et ajout à NEX, changement de symbole, maintien de la suspension

DATE DU BULLETIN : le 30 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Selon la Politique 2.5 de la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société n'a pas satisfait aux exigences relatives au maintien de l'inscription à la cote pour une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, l'inscription de la Société sera transférée à NEX à compter de l'ouverture le lundi 3 février 2025, la Société passera du groupe 2 à NEX, et le bureau de dépôt passera de celui de Montréal à celui de NEX.

À compter du 3 février 2025, la Société sera soumise à des restrictions prévues dans les politiques de NEX quant aux émissions d'actions et à certains types de paiements.

Le symbole de négociation de la Société passera de MOS à MOS.H. Aucun changement ne sera apporté à la dénomination sociale ou au numéro CUSIP de la société, et il n'y aura pas de consolidation de capital. Le suffixe du symbole différencie les symboles de NEX des symboles des groupes 1 ou 2 du marché de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

À la suite du bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 30 juin 2023, la négociation des actions de la Société demeurera suspendue.

Il est interdit aux membres de négocier les titres de la Société pendant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à nouvel ordre.

_______________________________________

25/01/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0312

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") over certain exploration licences and other forms of mineral tenure in Sweden. The Royalty was previously granted by the purchaser to the vendor pursuant to a NSR agreement dated January 15, 2024.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES







CONSIDERATION N/A 500,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025.

___________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0313

FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $999,999.90



Offering: 2,222,222 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.45 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 20, 2024 and December 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0314

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the interests owned by a group of arm's length creditors who own a loan facility pursuant to a debt purchase agreement dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length creditors. Advances to Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V. ("Apolo") were made under the loan facility and the loan facility is secured against the assets and shares of Apolo. Apolo has a 100% interest of the Pinos Project which is located 140 kilometers east of the capital Zacatecas in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico and consists of 30 mining concessions (the "Pinos Project").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will (i) issue a pro-rata of 50,000,000 common shares at the time the Company obtained full legal and equitable title and interest in and to the Pinos Project upon enforcement of the security underlying the loan facility by the Company; (ii) pay U.S. $500,000 within 18 months of closing, provided full legal and equitable title and interest in and to the Pinos Project is obtained by the Company upon enforcement of the security underlying the loan facility by the Company; and (iii) pay a contingent U.S. $1,500,000 upon the completion of certain criteria, including a positive pre-feasibility study on the Pinos mining and exploration concessions recommending the project to be advanced into production, the advancement of the Pinos Project into commercial production, publish an updated NI 43-101 with greater than 200,000 ounces of contained gold equivalent ounces for the Pinos Project or that the Company's owned interest in the Pinos project falls to less than 51%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2024 and January 16, 2025.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0315

HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue to two non-arm's length parties an aggregate of 539,040 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 and 280,000 shares at a price of C$0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $ 81,904.

Number of Service Providers: 2

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $81,904 0.10 819,040 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0316

HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 1.25% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all minerals produced from the Company's Urasar gold-copper project located in northern Armenia (the "Royalty Asset") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated January 3, 2025 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") and EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX" and Franco-Nevada, each a "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company sold a 0.625% NSR on the Royalty Asset to

each of the Purchasers and issued 250,000 share purchase warrants to each of the Purchasers in exchange for U.S.$550,000 from Franco-Nevada and U.S.$450,000 from EMX. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 per Common Share for an eighteen-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 7, 2025 and January 22, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0317

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,106,681.25



Offering: 29,187,500 Listed Shares



Offering Price: GBP 0.08 (approx. CDN$0.1407) per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Agents:

Jub Capital Management LLP (Lead) N/A 1,250,000

Alternative Resource Capital N/A 209,375





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at GBP 0.08 (approx. CDN$0.1407) for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0318

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,852,999.19



Offering: 26,471,417 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.07 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 13, 2024, November 29, 2024, December 9, 2024, and December 23, 2024.



RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 852 999,19 $



Placement : 26 471 417 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,07 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 13 novembre 2024, 29 novembre 2024, 9 décembre 2024, et du 23 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0319

THUNDERBIRD MINERALS CORP. ("BIRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,201,250 Non Flow Through ("NFT") Warrants

382,666 Flow Through ("FT") Warrants



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 9, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 9, 2026



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,402,500 NFT shares and 765,332 FT shares with 2,201,250 NFT and 382,666 FT share purchase warrants attached, which was completed on June 9, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0320

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 30, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $295,400 Offering: 1,846,250 Listed Shares with 1,846,250 warrants



Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 116,550





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]