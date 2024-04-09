VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1032

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 8, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EOX 2 EUROMAX

RESOURCES LTD. Audited annual financial statements for the

year 2023/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year 2023/12/31





Annual information form for the year 2023/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1033

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the BC Securities Commission on April 8, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SMY 2 SEARCH MINERALS

INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/11/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/11/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/11/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/04/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1034

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,105,076 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 1,552,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,552,538 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 268,923 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 650,615



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,174.40 N/A 39,803 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1035

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 4, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,726,380 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from April 10, 2024 to April 9, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1036

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1037

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1038

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire 80% percent ownership of two concessions of gold and other precious metals claims located in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION - 39,999,984 Common Shares $2,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 7, 2022, September 20, 2022, February 23, 2023, and March 12, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1039

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 795,580 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 397,790 share purchase warrants to purchase 397,790 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period

$0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $700 N/A 14,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement on February 23, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1040

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,571,428 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per Common Share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $63,000 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1041

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1042

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1043

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Third Amending Agreement dated March 27, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length vendor whereby the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.03 in lieu of an advance royalty payment of $30,000 cash due on or before April 7, 2024, for the Cabin Lake Property, NWT.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 5, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1044

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. ("SBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,325,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,325,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period





$0.25 in the second year



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1045

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1046

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1047

TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP. ("TBLZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, April 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1048

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Bonus warrants for loan

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to enter into a loan agreement offering ("Offering") with various arm's length and Non-Arm's Length parties (together, the "Lenders") pursuant to the subscription agreements between the Company and the Lenders. Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the Lenders subscribed for 24,264 units of the Company ("Units") for an aggregate of $24,264,000USD in principal amount ("Principal"). Each Unit consists of unsecured gold-linked notes of $1,000 USD in Principal ("Notes"), and 710 detachable common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). The Notes bear a coupon rate of 12% per annum, calculated and payable quarterly in arrears, and will mature on December 31, 2029. Commencing January 1, 2026, the Company will cause gold to be placed in escrow on a quarterly basis into a gold trust account. The aggregate Principal of the Notes outstanding will be reduced by the Company on a quarterly basis (subject to Exchange approval), commencing on March 31, 2026, through the final payment on December 31, 2029. The Notes will amortize based on a guaranteed floor price of $1,800 USD per gold ounce ("Floor Price"), and any excess proceeds by which the gold price exceeds the Floor Price will be paid to Note holders as a premium. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.95 per Share, for a period of 60 months following their issuance.

The Offering was conducted by Raymond James Ltd. as sole bookrunner and lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Raymond James Ltd., the "Agents"). The Agents were paid a cash commission of $1,126,89 USD, calculated to be 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering.

For any further details, see the company's press release dated February 27, 2024; March 1, 2024; March 20, 2024; and April 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1049

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Debt Amendment Agreement dated April 3, 2024 ("Amending Agreement") and Conversion Election Notice, dated April 3, 2024, between the Company and a Non-Arm's length creditor ("Creditor"). The Company and the Creditor have agreed to amend the existing deferred consideration obligation owed by the Company to the Creditor in the amount of $2,901,631 USD, related to the acquisition of Pure Gold Mining Inc., originally announced on April 17, 2023. ("Deferred Consideration"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has issued to the Creditor an aggregate of 2,901 Units of the Company ("Debt Conversion Units") consisting of unsecured gold-linked notes of $1,000 principal amount ("Notes") and 710 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Note bears a coupon rate of 12% per annum, calculated and payable quarterly in arrears, and will mature on December 31, 2029. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.95 per Share, for a period of 60 months following their issuance. Upon issuance of the Debt Conversion Units, the Deferred Consideration has been extinguished.

In connection with the Amending Agreement and the issuance of the Debt Conversion Notes, the Company has paid a cash commission of $29,016 USD to a syndicate of agents led by Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]