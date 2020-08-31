VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletins dated August 27, 2020 and August 28, 2020, effective at market open on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on Monday, August 31, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $547,700 (2,738,500 common shares at $0.20 per share).

SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. ("SUPR")

[formerly Volt Energy Corp. ("VOLT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution dated August 20, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the common shares of Supernova Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Volt Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'precious metals exploration' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,467,712 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SUPR (new) CUSIP Number: 86846F 10 3 (new)

20/08/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 668,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $1.70 per share



Number of Shares: 1,578,948 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $1.90 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





0974052 B.C. Ltd. (Charles Fipke) Y 200,000 Northfield Capital Corporation Y 120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Primary Capital Inc. $22,491 cash payable.

Aspen Capital Corporation $13,000 cash payable.

Eight Capital $161,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:07 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated August 28, 2020 with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, the text of the bulletin should have identified the exercise price of the warrants as $0.075 instead of $0.75. The other information in our bulletin dated August 28, 2020 remains unchanged.

GLOBAL VANADIUM CORP. ("GLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares. The

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the common shares of the

Company trading on the Exchange are equal to, or exceeds $1.00 for ten

consecutive trading days.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 84 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 740,000 [7 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $21,400 in cash payment

Mackie Research Capital – $14,960 in cash payment

PI Financial Corp. – $20,800 in cash payment

Haywood Securities – $12,000 in cash payment

National Bank Financial – $10,200 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 27, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GRF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Share Repurchase Offer

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2020, between the Company and several shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"), whereby the Company and several buyers (the "Investor Group") agreed to purchase 26,210,527 common shares (the "Repurchased Shares") of the Company that were owned and held by the Selling Shareholders at $0.11 per share. The Company has bought for cancellation 14,974,133 common share, which was approved by Ontario Securities Commission as of August 19, 2020, and the Investor Group has acquired the remaining 11,236,394 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 27, 2020, August 25, 2020 and August 27, 2020.

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset sale agreement ("Agreement") dated June 30, 2020, between Purely Canada Terminals Corp. (the "Purchaser") and the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will sell its 19,000 square foot extraction facility located near Lajord, Saskatchewan to the Purchaser. As consideration, the Purchaser will provide the Company with $2,979,000 for the building, payable by a promissory note to be paid in cash within 60 days from the closing date of this transaction.

This transaction is considered at Non-Arm's Length as a result of Lionel Kambeitz being a mutual director and officer of both the Company and the Purchaser.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020, and August 28, 2020.

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,352,941 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 2,352,941 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,352,941 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a four year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROGUE RESOURCES INC. ("RRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,121,429 flow-through shares and 7,191,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through share and $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 8,313,095 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,313,095 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Stephan Delaney Y 250,000 Julie Ward Y 70,000 Paul Davis Y 40,000 Sean Samson Y 200,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Marcus Moser, Robin Dunbar, Anar Jahangirli and Ismayil Alakbarov received

an aggregate of $15,330 in cash and 250,833 finder's warrants, with each

warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.08 for a period of 36 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 11, 2020, July 10, 2020, August 7, 2020 and August 10, 2020.

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,520,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,520,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,520,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





McChip Resources Inc. Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issues a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 28, 2020.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: €500,000 (CDN$775,000) principal amount



Conversion Price: Principal amount outstanding convertible into common shares at CDN$0.40

following a termination of the proposed transaction with Adriatic Metals plc.



Maturity date: May 10, 2021



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities receives $5,880 payable to

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 20, 2020.

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated August 19, 2020 between Intouch with Health Inc. ('Intouch'), the shareholders of Intouch (collectively, the 'Vendors') and Vitalhub Inc. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendors an aggregate of approximately £3,850,000. In addition, the Company has agreed to certain additional cash payments up to a maximum of £800,000 to the shareholders of Intouch pursuant to an earn-out clause triggered on achievement of certain business milestones of Intouch in the proceeding three (3) year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020.

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2020 and August 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,280,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Peter Simeon Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANIES :

BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,428,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,357,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,357,143 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Allan Glowach Y 25,000 Satvir S. Dhillon Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 27, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,285,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

