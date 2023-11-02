VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APPULSE CORPORATION ("APL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc., to GEA Canada Inc. for $10,000,000 cash, subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2023 and November 1, 2023.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the open, Monday, November 6, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to Tier 2:

Classification

Tier 2 – Industrial Issuer

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 8, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Autorite des marches financiers dated September 7, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Réadmission à la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 novembre 2023

Bourse de croissance TSX – Société de groupe 2

Comme suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 8 septembre 2023, la Bourse a été informée de la révocation de l'interdiction d'opérations prononcée par l'Autorité des marchés financiers le 7 septembre 2023.

Dès l'ouverture de la séance du lundi 6 novembre 2023, la négociation des titres de la société sera rétablie.

__________________________________________

IOCASTE VENTURES INC. ("ICY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, November 6, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on November 1, 2023 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: November 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: November 7, 2023

________________________________________

23/11/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTE CORP. ("XX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 21, 2023, between Avante Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired 55% of the shares of North Star Support Group S.R.L., a risk management and security company operating globally. As consideration on closing, the Company will pay the Seller an aggregate of EUR 1,300,000 to be satisfied through the following: (i) the payment of EUR 1,200,000 cash payment on closing and (ii) the issuance of 154,301 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Additionally, the Company will enter into a Loan and Shareholders' Agreement with the Seller. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company will advance to the Seller a loan in principal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 for a term of 4 years, bearing interest at a rate equal to the Bank of Canada Prime Rate plus 1%, and repayable in 8 quarterly equal repayments starting on the date that is 24 months after the date of each drawdown under the loan.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 19, 2023.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective April 12, 2022 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"):

Original Convertible Debenture: the principal amount of CA$10,375,460.00



Replacement

Convertible Debenture: the principal amount of US$7,969,775.02 representing CA$10,887,509.66 from the Original Convertible Debenture, including principal and accrued and unpaid interest outstanding.



Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: CA$10,375,460.00 is convertible into 15,962,246 common shares at CA$0.65 per share for three years from the date of the issuance of the Original Convertible Debenture.



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: US$7,969,775.02 is convertible into 36,226,249 common shares at US$0.22 per share



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date: January 24, 2025, February 14, 2025, March 17, 2025 and March 30, 2025



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date: September 30, 2026



Original Convertible Debenture

Interest Rate: 8% per annum



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Interest Rate: 10% per annum, compounded annually on September 30, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash or shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 17, 2023 and October 19, 2023.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: the principal amount of US$7,438,264 (CA$10,161,412.45)



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 33,810,291 shares at US$0.22 per share of principal outstanding.







Maturity date: September 30, 2026



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: 10% per annum, compounded annually on September 30, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash or shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Principal Amount

of Convertible Debentures









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 US$7,438,264

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A















Finder's Fee: N/A

The Convertible Debenture represents a replacement of the Company's existing secured bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan") pursuant to a financing and security agreement dated October 20, 2022, as amended on February 17, 2023, April 17, 2023, and June 6, 2023, and a promissory note (the "Promissory Note") dated June 22, 2023. The Convertible Debenture's principal amount of US$7,438,264 (CA$10,161,412.45) consists of US$5,548,408 from the Bridge Loan and US$1,889,856 from the Promissory Note, including principal and accrued and unpaid interest outstanding.

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 19,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing, subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,133,333 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,500,333 common shares

The Company issued a news release on October 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,783,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 5,783,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,783,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 3,333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023 and October 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,043,481 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 3,043,481 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,043,481 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 956,522 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 869,565



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,000 N/A 156,522 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 28, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,290,929 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from November 07, 2023, to November 06, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated November 01, 2023, for further details.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, Nov. 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 1, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of November 6, 2023 to November 5, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2023.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,305,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Nov. 9, 2022, and extended to Nov. 9, 2023 New Exercise Date of Warrants: Nov. 9, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $ 0.15

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,305,000 shares with 6,305,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 6,305,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 10, 2020.

_____________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 525,600 Units to settle outstanding debt for $47,304. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 0.875 common share purchase warrant. Holders of whole common share purchase warrants are entitled to purchase one common share at $0.105 per share until February 14, 2025. The Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants should the shares trade at $0.30 for ten consecutive trading days following the expiry of the four-month hold period.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an NSR Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a non-arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,222,222 common shares to the Vendor in consideration for the purchase and cancellation of various net smelter return royalties as set out in the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 8, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and the Company's press releases dated May 30 2023, June 29, 2023, August 28, 2023, and September 28, 2023.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat d'actif ou convention d'achat d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : le 2 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la " Bourse ") a accepté le dépôt de document en vertu d'une convention d'achat de redevances nettes datée du 26 mai 2023 (la " convention ") avec un vendeur ayant un lien de dépendance (le " vendeur "). Conformément à la convention, la société a émis un total de 2 222 222 actions ordinaires au vendeur en contrepartie de l'achat et de l'annulation de diverses redevances de rendement net, comme indiqué dans la convention.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer à la Circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 8 septembre 2023 (déposée sur SEDAR), ainsi que les communiqués de presse de la société datés du 30 mai 2023, du 29 juin 2023, du 28 août 2023 et du 28 septembre 2023.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length membership interest purchase agreement ("Agreement"), between Voxtur Analytics U.S. Corp. ("Voxtur US"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company"), Accurate Group Holdings, LLC ("AGH") and Voxtur Services LLC ("Voxtur Services"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company, through Voxtur US, sold 100% of the outstanding membership interests in Voxtur Services to AGH for consideration of USD$30 million, with USD$26 million paid in cash on closing and an additional USD$4 million in earn-out consideration to be paid upon the achievement of certain financial targets as set forth in the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 1, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]