TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: August 25, 2023

Record Date: August 11, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 10, 2023

________________________________________

NEX Company:

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Suspended, Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

NEX Company

Remain Suspended

Further to the NEX Bulletin dated March 13, 2023, trading in the Company's securities remain suspended.

Plan of Arrangement:

NEX has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Transaction Agreement dated June 22, 2023 (the "Transaction") between Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (the "Company", or "DTGI") and its subsidiaries, Dynamic Attractions Ltd., Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd., Dynamic Structures Ltd. (the "Canadian Subsidiaries") and Dynamic Attractions Inc. ("DAI" and together with the Canadian Subsidiaries, the "Subsidiaries") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the Transaction, effective July 21, 2023, the Purchaser acquired: (1)(i) one (1) new Class "A" Common Share in the capital of the Company (the "DTGI Share") for a subscription price of $1.00, and all other issued and outstanding equity securities in the capital of the Company other than the DTGI Share will be cancelled, resulting in the Purchaser owning 100% of the issued and outstanding equity securities of the Company; (ii) all of the issued and outstanding equity securities in the capital of Dynamic Structures Ltd. ("DSL"), other than the equity securities of DSL held by persons other than the Company will be cancelled for no consideration, resulting in the Purchaser owning 100% of the issued and outstanding equity securities of DSL upon completion of the Transaction; (iii) all of the issued and outstanding equity securities in the capital of Dynamic Attractions Ltd.; and (iv) all of the issued and outstanding equity securities in the capital of Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd.; and (2) a newly formed United States subsidiary of the Purchaser acquired substantially all of the assets of DAI's parts and services business and its creative services division.

The consideration for the Transaction was: (i) a credit bid of approximately USD$14,200,000 of secured claims being a portion of the debt owed by the Company to the Purchaser; (ii) the set-off and cancelling of USD$1,900,000, being a portion of the debt owed by the Company to the Purchaser under the DIP loan agreement, including any accrued and unpaid interest on the entire DIP loan amount and any costs incurred by the Purchaser as interim lender; (iii) the payment of certain priority payables and wind-down costs estimated to be CAD$352,000; (iv) the assumption of certain retained liabilities, including the principal amount of USD$3,995,822, plus accrued interest thereon that is owed to a lender, by Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd.; plus (v) certain other retained liabilities enumerated in the Transaction Agreement which will continue to be liabilities of the Company and its Subsidiaries following completion of the Transaction.

Excluded liabilities and excluded assets of the Company and its Canadian Subsidiaries were vested out of the Company and its Canadian Subsidiaries and will be assumed and taken up by another separate legal entity referred to as a residual company ("ResidualCo") pursuant to the Court Order. All claims against the Company and its Canadian Subsidiaries that were not satisfied through the Transaction are now claims against ResidualCo and have the same priority against any of the excluded assets that are transferred into ResidualCo as they did against the Company and its Canadian Subsidiaries.

NEX has been advised that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta granted the final order approving the Transaction on June 23, 2023 (the "Court Order") pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada). The Court Order was the sole authorization required by the Company and its Subsidiaries to proceed with the Transaction in Canada.

NEX has been advised that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (the "US Court") granted an order on July 20, 2023 (the "Transaction Recognition Order") recognizing the Court Order, approving the Transaction, the transfer of the purchased assets free and clear of claims, liens and encumbrances, and approving the related relief, including the releases of the Company, the Subsidiaries, and the directors and officers. The Transaction Recognition Order was the sole authorization required by the Company and its Subsidiaries from the US Court to proceed with the Transaction.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Transaction, the Company's Common Shares will be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 the Common Shares under the symbol DTG.H of the Company will be delisted from NEX.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated June 13, 2023, June 27, 2023 and July 21, 2023.

________________________________________

23/07/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 9,685,580 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 24 mineral claims located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Vendor retains a 1% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase it at any time for $250,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $60,000 nil nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2023.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 128,157 common shares at $0.38 per share and 1,894,730 common shares at $0.37 per share to settle outstanding debt for $749,749.71.

Number of Creditors: 31 Creditors

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $78,750.43 $0.37 212,839

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of the remaining 20% ownership interest of Fab Nutrition, LLC ("FABCBD") not previously held by the Company via the exercise of a put option disclosed by the Company on May 10, 2021 (the "Put Option"). The Put Option granted the founder of FABCBD (the "Vendor") an option to put the remaining shares of FABCBD to the Company at an enterprise value equal to the trailing twelve months of EBITDA multiplied by six. The put option was exercised by the Vendor on September 20, 2022. As consideration for the remaining 20% of Fab Nutrition, LLC, the Company issued to the Vendor 386,035 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.9372 per share.

In connection with the transaction, the Company issued 37,552 common shares of the Company as a finder's fee to an arm's length party, at a deemed price of US$1.3189 per share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2021 and May 23, 2023.

________________________________________

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an unsecured loan in the amount of $33,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and a Non Arm's Length party (the "Lender"). The Loan shall mature 1 year from the date of issuance and carry an interest rate of 15% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 132,000 bonus shares to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 33,333,332 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 16,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 69 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 1,583,398 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,367,000 common shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 25,125 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 28, 2023, announcing the closing of each tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin Dated July 21, 2023, the Insider/Pro Group Participation stated in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

