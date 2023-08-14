VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SAMA RESOURCES INC. ("SME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the notice for filing for a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") in connection with the spin-out to Sama shareholders of Sama wholly-owned subsidiary, SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Sama shareholders are entitled to receive, in exchange for each Sama Share held prior to the Arrangement, one common share of Sama (the "New Sama Shares") and one tenth (1/10) of one common share of SRQ (a "SRQ Share").

The New Sama Shares will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange on the effective dates stated below in substitution for the currently listed common shares of Sama. At the same time, the common shares of Sama will be delisted. The New Sama Shares will continue trading under the name Sama Resources Inc. and the symbol "SME".

Listing Date of New Sama Shares: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Trading Commencement Date: The New Sama Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of business on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The closing of the Arrangement described below occurred on August 10, 2023.

The following events occurred on the closing date of the Arrangement (among other events fully described in the arrangement agreement dated as of May 17, 2023):

a) Sama shareholders received one (1) new common share (the "New Sama Shares") for each common share of Sama held prior to the Arrangement. The New Sama Shares have terms identical to those of the Sama common shares immediately prior to giving effect to the Arrangement;



b) Sama distributed to the Sama shareholders 0.1 of a SRQ common share for each Sama common share held prior to the Arrangement.

To receive the SRQ Shares and New Sama Shares under the Arrangement, each registered shareholder of Sama must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), which was referenced in Sama's Management Information Circular dated May 29, 2023 and made available on the Sama's SEDAR+ profile on June 28, 2023. The Letter of Transmittal is for use only by registered shareholders of Sama. Shareholders whose Sama shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, trustee or other nominee should contact that nominee for assistance in depositing those common shares and should follow the instructions of such nominee in order to deposit their New Sama shares and their SRQ common shares.

Sama Post-Arrangement:

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 219,768,440

common shares issued and outstanding



Escrow Nil share



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: SME (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 79588X101 (new)

For further information about the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 29, 2023, available on SEDAR+.

For more information on the listing of SRQ Shares on the Exchange, please refer to the SRQ Listing Application dated August 11, 2023, available on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of SRQ and to the Exchange's bulletin about the new listing of SRQ Shares dated August 14, 2023, available on the Exchange's website at www.tmx.com.

Company Contact: Mr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO Company Address: 1320 Graham Boulevard, Suite 132, Mont-Royal (Québec) H3P 3C8 Company Phone Number: (514) 726-4158 Company Website: www.samaresources.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

ReSSOURCES SAMA inc. (« SME »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Plan d'arrangement, Inscription substitutionnelle

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt d'avis de Ressources Sama inc. (« Sama » ou la « société ») relativement à un plan d'arrangement (« l'arrangement ») visant la scission de la filiale en propriété exclusive de Sama, Ressources SRQ inc. (« SRQ »), aux actionnaires de Sama. Aux termes de l'arrangement, les actionnaires de Sama ont le droit de recevoir, en échange de chaque action de Sama détenue avant l'arrangement, une action ordinaire de Sama (les « nouvelles actions de Sama ») et un dixième (1/10) d'une action ordinaire de SRQ (une « action de SRQ »).

Les nouvelles actions de Sama seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse aux dates indiquées ci-dessous en substitution des actions ordinaires présentement inscrites de Sama. Les actions ordinaires de Sama seront radiées. Les nouvelles actions de Sama continueront d'être négociées sous le nom de Sama Resources Inc. et le symbole « SME ».

Date d'inscription à la cote

des nouvelles actions de

Sama : Les actions ordinaires seront inscrites à la fermeture des marchés (17 h 01 HAE) le mardi 15 août 2023.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à l'ouverture des activités de la Bourse le mercredi 16 août 2023.

La clôture du plan d'arrangement a eu lieu le 10 août 2023.

Les événements suivants se sont produits à la date de clôture de l'arrangement (parmi d'autres événements décrits dans la convention d'arrangement datée du 17 mai 2023) :

a) Les actionnaires de Sama ont reçu une (1) nouvelle action ordinaire (les « nouvelles actions de Sama ») pour chaque action ordinaire de Sama détenue avant l'arrangement. Les nouvelles actions de Sama ont des conditions identiques à celles des actions ordinaires de Sama immédiatement avant la date effective de l'arrangement ;



b) Sama a distribué aux actionnaires de Sama 0,1 action de SRQ pour chaque action ordinaire de Sama détenue avant l'arrangement.

Pour recevoir les actions de SRQ et les nouvelles actions de Sama dans le cadre de l'arrangement, chaque actionnaire inscrit de la Sama doit remplir, signer, dater et retourner la lettre d'envoi, qui a été mentionnée dans la circulaire d'information de la direction de Sama datée du 29 mai 2023 et disponible sur le profil SEDAR+ de Sama depuis le 28 juin 2023. La lettre d'envoi est destinée à l'usage des actionnaires inscrits de Sama. Les actionnaires dont les actions de Sama sont enregistrées au nom d'un courtier, d'une banque, d'une société de fiducie, d'un fiduciaire ou d'un autre mandataire doivent contacter ce mandataire pour obtenir de l'assistance dans le dépôt de ces actions ordinaires et doivent suivre les instructions de ce mandataire afin de déposer leurs nouvelles actions de Sama ainsi que leurs actions de SRQ.

Sama post-arrangement :

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 219 768 440 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : aucun Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Vancouver Symbole au téléscripteur : SME (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 79588X101 (nouveau)

Pour plus de renseignements relativement à l'arrangement, veuillez-vous référer à la circulaire d'information de la direction de Sama datée du 29 mai 2023, qui est disponible sur SEDAR+.

Pour plus de renseignements relativement à l'inscription des actions de SRQ à la Bourse, veuillez-vous référer à la demande d'inscription (formulaire 2B) de SRQ datée du 11 août 2023, qui est disponible sur le site Internet de SEDAR+ au www.sedarplus.ca sous le profil de SRQ et au bulletin de la Bourse relativement à l'inscription des actions de SRQ daté du 14 août 2023, qui est disponible sur le site Internet de la Bourse au www.tmx.com.

Contact de la société : Mr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Président et Chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 1320 boulevard Graham, bureau 132, Mont-Royal (Québec) H3P 3C8 Téléphone de la société : (514) 726-4158 Courriel de la société : [email protected] Site internet de la société : https://samaresources.com/

SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the shares of SRQ Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "SRQ") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SRQ".

SRQ is classified as a "Nickel-copper ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212232).

SRQ was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on June 2, 2021, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama") (TSXV: SME). On August 10, 2023, the common shares of SRQ (the "SRQ Shares") were distributed to the shareholders of Sama, in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement entered into by Sama and SRQ on May 17, 2023, and the related Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Sama shareholders approved the Arrangement on June 29, 2023, and Sama obtained the final order with respect to the Arrangement from the Quebec Superior Court (Commercial List) on July 20, 2023.

Upon closing of the Arrangement, the following events occurred (among other events fully described in the Arrangement Agreement and the Plan of Arrangement):

on the closing date of the Arrangement Sama shareholders received:

c) 1 new common share (the "New Sama Shares") for each common share of Sama held prior to the Arrangement. The New Sama Shares have terms identical to those of the Sama common shares immediately prior to giving effect to the Arrangement; and



d) 0.1 of a SRQ Share for each Sama common share held prior to the Arrangement.

Sama does not own any SRQ Shares following completion of the Arrangement.

To receive the SRQ Shares and the New Sama Shares under the Arrangement, each registered shareholder of Sama must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), which was referenced in Sama's Management Information Circular dated May 29, 2023, and made available on the Sama's SEDAR+ profile on June 28, 2023. The Letter of Transmittal is for use only by registered shareholders of Sama. Shareholders whose Sama shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, trustee or other nominee should contact that entity and follow their instructions to deposit their New Sama Shares and their SRQ Shares.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 21,976,841 common shares were issued and outstanding upon closing of the Arrangement Escrowed Shares: Nil Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc., Montreal Trading Symbol: SRQ CUSIP Number: 85224M102

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application (Form 2B) dated August 11, 2023, which is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Please also refer to the Management Information Circular of Sama dated May 29, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Mr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 1320 Graham Boulevard, Suite 132, Mont-Royal (Québec) H3P 3C8 Company Phone Number: (514) 726-4158 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Web Site Address: https://www.srqexploration.com

ReSOURCES SRQ inc. (« SRQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription – Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Les actions ordinaires de SRQ Resources Inc. (la « société » ou « SRQ ») seront admises à la négociation de Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») sous le symbole « SRQ » à l'ouverture des marchés le mercredi 16 août 2023.

La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Extraction de minerais de nickel-cuivre » (numéro SCIAN : 212232).

SRQ a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions le 2 juin 2021, en tant que filiale en propriété exclusive de Sama Resources Inc. (« Sama ») (TSXV : SME). Le 10 août 2023, les actions ordinaires de SRQ (« actions de SRQ ») ont été distribuées aux actionnaires de Sama, conformément aux modalités de la convention d'arrangement conclue par Sama et SRQ le 17 mai 2023 et du plan d'arrangement connexe (« l'arrangement »). Les actionnaires de Sama ont approuvé l'arrangement le 29 juin 2023 et Sama a obtenu l'ordonnance finale relative à l'arrangement de la Cour supérieure du Québec (rôle commercial) le 20 juillet 2023.

À la clôture de l'arrangement, les événements suivants se sont produits (parmi d'autres événements décrits en détail dans la convention d'arrangement et dans le plan d'arrangement) :

c) Les actionnaires de Sama ont reçu une (1) nouvelle action ordinaire (les « nouvelles actions de Sama ») pour chaque action ordinaire de Sama détenue avant l'arrangement. Les nouvelles actions de Sama ont des conditions identiques à celles des actions ordinaires de Sama immédiatement avant de donner effet à l'arrangement ; et d) Sama a distribué aux actionnaires de Sama 0,1 action de SRQ pour chaque action ordinaire de Sama détenue avant la date effective de l'arrangement.

Sama ne détient aucune action ordinaire de SRQ suite à la clôture de l'arrangement.

Pour recevoir les actions de SRQ et les nouvelles actions de Sama dans le cadre de l'arrangement, chaque actionnaire inscrit de la Sama doit remplir, signer, dater et retourner la lettre d'envoi, qui a été mentionnée dans la circulaire d'information de la direction de Sama datée du 29 mai 2023 et rendue disponible sur le profil SEDAR+ de Sama le 28 juin 2023. La lettre d'envoi est pour les actionnaires inscrits de Sama. Les actionnaires dont les actions de Sama sont enregistrées au nom d'un courtier, d'une banque, d'une société de fiducie, d'un fiduciaire ou d'un autre mandataire devraient contacter ce mandataire et suivre ses instructions pour le dépôt de leurs nouvelles actions de Sama et de leurs actions de SRQ.

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 21 976 841 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation. Titres entiercés : aucun Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Montréal



Symbole au téléscripteur : SRQ Numéro de CUSIP : 85224M102

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la demande d'inscription (formulaire 2B) de la société datée du 11 août 2023, qui est disponible sur le site Internet de SEDAR+ au www.sedarplus.ca. Veuillez vous référer également à la circulaire d'information de la direction de Sama datée du 29 mai 2023, qui est également disponible sur SEDAR+.

Contact de la société : M. Marc-Antoine Audet, Président, chef de la direction et administrateur Adresse de la société : 1320 boulevard Graham, bureau 132, Mont-Royal (Québec) H3P 3C8 Téléphone de la société : (514) 726-4158 Courriel de la société : [email protected] Site internet de la société : https://www.srqexploration.com

23/08/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 383,333 non-flow-through common shares

513,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non-flow-through common share

$0.08 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 639,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 639,833 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 383,333 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 for period of two (2) years

256,500 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.12 for period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 1, 2023, July 6, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension of the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,261,327 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14, 2023 (as to 5,721,327 warrants)

September 01, 2023 (as to 6,540,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14, 2025 (as to 5,721,327 warrants)

September 01, 2025 (as to 6,540,000 warrants)



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,261,327 shares with 12,261,327 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 03, 2020.

________________________________________

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CORSA COAL CORP. ("CSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:11 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,048,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2023 (as to 1,654,000 warrants).

September 24, 2023 (as to 362,000 warrants). New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2025 (for remaining 1,048,000 warrants).



Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.15 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,032,000 (2,862,000 flow-through and 1,170,000 non-flow through) shares with 2,016,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 30, 2021. 968,000 warrants have been previously exercised.

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,998,510 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 31, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2023

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 10, 2023, the Company's Prospectus dated May 9, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 10, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 17, 2023, for gross proceeds of $55,000,000.

Agents: Bloom Burton Securities Inc.



Offering: 70,297,220 common shares

39,702,780 pre-funded warrants (each pre-funded warrant is exercisable into one common share at a nominal exercise price of $0.00001. The pre-funded warrants may be exercised on a net or cashless basis and do not expire).



Share Price: $0.50 per common share

$0.49999 per pre-funded warrant



Agents' Warrants: 7,383,919 non-transferable compensation options, with each option exercisable to purchase one share at $0.50 per share to May 17, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 17, 2023.

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

