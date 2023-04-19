TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")
[formerly Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("BASQ.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("Bastion") (to be renamed Aluula Composites Inc.) as described in its filing statement dated April 12, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, the trading symbol for Bastion will change from BASQ.P to AUUA and Bastion will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of all of the shares of Aluula Composites Inc. ("Aluula")
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 20, 2022, and an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated April 3, 2023 among Bastion, Aluula and 1391093 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bastion ("Bastion Subco"), Bastion has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Aluula and, in consideration of which, Bastion issued a total of 225,009,365 common shares to the shareholders of Aluula (including 175,009,365 common shares to existing shareholders of Aluula, 18,223,330 common shares on conversion of Subscription Receipts (defined below), and 6,776,670 common shares issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement referred to below).
On April 6, 2023 Bastion Subco completed a non-brokered private placement of 18,223,330 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.12 per Subscription Receipt for proceeds of $2,186,799.60. Each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted into one share of Bastion Subco immediately prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, and then each Bastion Subco share issued upon conversion of each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchanged for one share of the Resulting Issuer.
Aluula is a Canadian-based manufacturer of innovative soft composite materials that deliver extremely durable, light and strong composites to a wide range of applications across a broad range of industries. Aluula has customers in wind sports, sailing, outdoor packs and tents, and aerospace, with plans to expand to other market sectors.
For more information regarding Aluula, see the Filing Statement which is available under Aluula's profile (formerly Bastion) on SEDAR.
2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,776,670 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
Nil
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
Nil
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
6
|
3,333,335
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,000.03
|
N/A
|
N/A
3. Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Bastion on April 3, 2023 and the Certificate of Name Change dated April 14, 2023, Bastion has changed its name from Bastion Square Partners Inc. to Aluula Composites Inc. There is no consolidation of share capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, the common shares of Aluula Composites Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bastion Square Partners Inc. will be delisted.
The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
225,009,365
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
10,000,000
|
shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement
|
168,100,596
|
shares and 6,305,155 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AUUA (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
022317101 (new)
4. Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Aluula Composites Inc.
________________________________________
BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated September 30, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on April 20, 2023, the common shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
1,578,354
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares
|
are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BDGC (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
10170T307 (NEW)
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
________________________________________
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CYBE")
[formerly Hopefield Ventures Inc. ("HVI.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's qualifying transaction described in its filing statement dated March 31, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, April 24, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.
The arm's length Qualifying Transaction includes the following, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
Acquisition of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.
On April 12, 2023, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (the "Target") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 8, 2022, as amended. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 45,354,992 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per post-consolidation common share to the former shareholders of the Target. Holders of warrants and other securities convertible into the Target's shares are now entitled to receive the Company's shares on exercise of such convertible securities. The Company paid an arm's length finder the following finder's fee in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
250,000
|
N/A
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions were completed on April 12, 2023.
For further information, please see the Filing Statement and the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2022, December 9, 2023, February 27, 2023, April 4, 2023 and April 13, 2023, all of which are available on SEDAR.
Name Change and Consolidation:
Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on January 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3.87 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Hopefield Ventures Inc. to CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.
Effective at the opening of business on Monday, April 24, 2023, the common shares of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hopefield Ventures Inc. will be delisted.
|
Post-Consolidation and
|
Post-Transaction
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
55,354,993 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
27,760,062 shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (unchanged)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CYBE (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
23250C102 (NEW)
The Company is classified as a "Computer Systems Design and Related Services" company (NAICS Number: 541514).
|
Company Contact:
|
Sai Huda, Chairman and CEO
|
Company Address:
|
4445 Eastgate Mall, Suite 200
|
San Diego, CA USA 92121
|
Company Phone Number:
|
1-866-753-2923
|
Company Email Address:
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Monday, April 24, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.00125
Payable Date: May 15, 2023
Record Date: April 30, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: April 27, 2023
________________________________________
REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 20, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
TINY LTD. ("TINY")
[formerly WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tiny Capital Ltd.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ 0
|
146,429,569 Class A
Common Shares
|
Not Applicable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated March 6, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated April 18, 2023, April 11, 2023, February 23, 2023, and January 23, 2023.
Name Change, Symbol Change
Pursuant to the shareholders' resolution passed on April 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name to: TINY LTD. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Class A common shares of Tiny Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Class A common shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
177,219,339 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL Class A common shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TINY (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88770A100 (new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("HE.H")
[formerly HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on March 22, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital. The symbol of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on April 20, 2023, the common shares of Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,420,123
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HE.H (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
70470A101 (new)
________________________________________
23/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,783,561 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.95 per share
|
Warrants:
|
891,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 891,778 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.35 for a two (2) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
USD$208,320
|
N/A
|
142,685
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.35 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on March 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,851,800 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.37 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,925,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,925,900 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
71 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
232,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
6
|
1,576,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $94,443.99 cash and 324,943 compensation options
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $94,443.99 cash and 257,443 compensation options
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $23,611 cash and 64,361 compensation options
|
Research Capital Corporation - $23,611 cash and 64,361 compensation options
Each non-transferable compensation option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.37 per share for a three-year period.
The Company issued a news release on March 17, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,448,472 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.85 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,224,236 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,224,236 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.25 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finders' Fee:
|
$17,850
|
Nil Share
|
7,500 compensation
Compensation Warrants Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.85 at any time on or before March 24, 2026.
The Company issued news releases on March 24, 2023 and March 31, 2023, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 avril 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 13 février 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
2 448 472 unités. Chaque unité inclus une action ordinaire de la société et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'action ordinaire
|
Prix :
|
0,85 $ l'unité
|
Bons de souscription :
|
1 224 236 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 224 236 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
1,25 $ par action ordinaire pendant une période 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
29 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
17 850 $
|
Aucun
|
7 500 bons de souscription de
Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : chaque bon de souscription de courtier permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,85 $ à tout moment au plus tard le 24 mars 2026.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 24 mars 2023 et 31 mars 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$2,295,427.78 Canadian Dollars or $1,705,750 USD.
|
Conversion Price:
|
If conversion is pursuant to an equity raise of at least $2,000,000 million USD, the conversion price for the principal will be the higher of: 1) $0.12 and 2) subscription price per common share in the equity raise. The interest conversion price will be higher of: 1) subscription price per common share in the equity raise and 2) closing price of the common shares on the date immediately preceding conversion.
|
If no equity raise occurs before the maturity date, conversion price for the principal will be higher of: 1) $0.12 and 2) Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the common shares on TSXV for the 30 days prior to maturity date. The interest conversion will be higher of: 1) VWAP of the common shares on TSXV for 30 days prior to maturity and 2) closing price of the common shares on the date immediately preceding maturity date.
|
Maturity date:
|
February 29, 2024. Principal and interest are convertible on the earlier of: 1) Completion of an equity raise of at least $2,000,000 USD and 2) Maturity date of February 29, 2024.
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
Interest rate:
|
12.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
Up to 19,128,562 shares on
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,175 shares at a deemed price of $0.57 per share to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,530,000
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 5, 2024 and October 21, 2024
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.18
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,060,000 shares with 2,530,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 18, 2022.
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,333,332
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 28, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 28, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.27
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,666,664 shares with 8,333,332 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 4, 2021.
________________________________________
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,075,000 common shares and
|
5,025,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per common share and
|
$0.08 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,075,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Unit Warrants") and
|
2,512,500 common share purchase warrants (the "FT Warrants")
|
to purchase in the aggregate 11,587,500 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.09 per share for a 24-month period for the Unit Warrants and
|
$0.10 per share for a 24-month period for the FT Warrants
|
Number of Placees:
|
42 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
Insiders [3 placees]
|
Insider=Y/ProGroup=P
Y
|
# of Shares
800,000 common shares and
|
Pro Group
|
P
|
200,000 common shares and
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two arm's length finders received in the aggregate a cash commission of $17,465. Additionally, they received 22,750 Unit Finder Warrants and 201,250 FT Finder Warrants. Each Unit Finder Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a 24-month period following the date of issuance. Each FT Finder Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share for a 24-month period following the date of issuance.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 347,222 common shares at a deemed price of $0.072 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $25,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 13, 2023.
CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 347 222 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,072 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 25 000 $ :
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 avril 2023.
________________________________________
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 877,188 common shares at a deemed price of $0.114 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $100,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Non Arm's Length Party /
|
ProGroup Participation:
|
Insiders [1 Creditor] for 21 929 common shares
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 2, 2023.
CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 877 188 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,114 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 100 000 $ :
Nombre de créanciers : 7 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance /
Groupe Pro : Initiés [1 créancier] pour 21 919 actions ordinaires
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 mars 2023.
________________________________________
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into a maximum of 2,000,000 shares at a minimum conversion price of $0.25 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause. The holder may, at any time and, at its sole discretion, and even after receiving the redemption notice from the Company, require the conversion of the entire outstanding principal amount, exclusive of any interests, into 4,000 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the first 12 months period from the issue date or 2,000 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the second 12 months period from the issue date
|
Maturity date:
|
24 months after the closing of the Private Placement
|
Interest rate:
|
15.0 % per annum
|
Warrants:
|
412,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 412,500 common shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 per common share during the first year following the closing the Private Placement and $0.75 during the second year following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Insiders [1 Placee] for $500,000 of debenture and 412,500 common share purchase warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 2, 2023.
CORPORATION GEECKO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures Convertibles
DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé (le « placement privé ») sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Débenture convertible :
|
500 000 $
|
Prix de conversion :
|
Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,25 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération. Le détenteur peut, à tout moment et à sa seule discrétion, et même après avoir reçu l'avis de rachat de la société, exiger la conversion du montant principal restant, excluant les intérêts, en 4 000 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti durant les 12 premiers mois suivant la date d'émission ou 2 000 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti dans la deuxième période de 12 mois suivant la date d'émission
|
Date d'échéance :
|
24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Taux d'intérêt :
|
15 % par année
|
Bons de souscription :
|
412 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 412 500 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,50 $ par action durant la première année suivant la clôture du placement privé et 0,75 $ par action durant la deuxième année suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
1 souscripteur
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Initiés [1 souscripteur] pour 500 000 $ de débentures et 412 500 bons de souscription
|
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 2 mars 2023.
________________________________________
GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement entered into on February 28, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Arm's Length Vendor") for the arm's length acquisition of certain mining claims situated near east-central Quebec, 200 kilometres north of Baie Comeau (the "Ernst Lake Property"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Ernst Lake Property by making the following consideration over a period of four (4) years. The Arm's Length Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Ernst Lake Property, half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$130,000
|
1,850,000 Common Shares
|
$300,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
150,000,000 units ("Units") in the capital of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
112,500,000 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 112,500,000 common shares.
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
Each whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of three (3) months following the closing date of the offering, exercisable at $0.12 for the following nine (9) months and exercisable at $0.15 thereafter until 24 months following the date of closing of the offering.
|
Number of Placees:
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
110,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated March 1, 2023, between the Company and Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership, whereby the principal amount available to the Company will be increased to $5,000,000 from $4,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum and matures on August 31, 2023.
The Exchange also accepted engagement of a third-party as guarantor of the Loan and the Company's decision to remunerate them for the guarantee with 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a period of one year.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2 and March 3, 2023.
________________________________________
LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,976,264 shares at $0.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for $9,439,318.55.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$9,439.318.55
|
$0.45
|
20,976,264
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an Insider 590,000 retention securities at a deemed price of $1.78 per share as an inducement grant. This is in connection with the Insider's appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 10, 2023.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 10, 2023.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible at $1.7852, consisting of 840,241 common shares
|
Maturity date:
|
October 7, 2024.
|
Interest rate:
|
8.0% per annum (provided that the interest rate shall be 8.5% per annum for the period commencing October 1, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2023) plus a 1.5% per annum standby interest rate for any undrawn amounts.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
840,241
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________________
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,317,034 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $932,925.85.
Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$570,881.55
|
$0.025
|
22,835,262
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated April 17, 2023, the New Expiry Date has been corrected as follows:
|
Number of Amended Warrants:
|
6,273,250
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023
|
New Expiry Date:
|
April 19, 2024
|
Number of Amended Warrants:
|
1,487,777
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023
|
New Expiry Date:
|
April 19, 2024
All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.
__________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:51 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
