VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0001

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, January 6, 2025, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated October 28, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0002

CARLTON PRECIOUS INC. ("CPI")

[formerly NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders dated June 27, 2024 and a resolution passed by directors dated November 5, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 6, 2025, the common shares of Carlton Precious Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nubian Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,743,068 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: CPI (new) CUSIP Number: 14306B107 (new)

_______________________________________

25/01/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0003

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00 Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 5,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 15, 2024 and December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0004

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 23, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 7,490,221 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 3, 2025 to January 2, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Desjardins Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0005

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,597,222.04 Offering: 34,143,517 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares

5,000,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.12 per FT Listed Share

$0.10 per NFT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per NFT Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,892,180





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024, December 18, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0006

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,965,712 shares to settle outstanding debt for $133,457.02.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $87,500.025 $0.045 1,944,445 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 $45,957.015 $0.045 1,021,267

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0007

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $553,281.61.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0008

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $782,500.00



Offering: 15,650,000 Listed Shares with 15,650,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a three-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 455,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 12, 2024, November 22, 2024, December 2, 2024, December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0009

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,041,000.00



Offering: 3,470,000 Listed Shares with 3,470,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 235,900





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 30, 2024, November 13, 2024, December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0010

GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. ("GPAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,049,999.90



Offering: 11,222,222 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 5,611,109 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.45000 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 377,035





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 9, 2024 AND December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0011

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $408,546.89



Securities Issued: 4,085,461 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0012

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0013

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,000.00



Offering: 1,250,000 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,250,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08000 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.11 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 27, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0014

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,072,314 shares to settle outstanding debt for $144,762.39.

Number of Creditors: 20 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 10 $127,050.52 $0.135 941,115









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $2,918.70 $0.135 21,620

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0015

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $107,440,940.14



Offering: 277,051,466 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 138,525,733 warrants attached

64,215,117 Flow Through Common Shares with 32,107,558 warrants attached

6,111,112 Additional Flow Through Common Shares with 3,055,556 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.26 per Non-Flow Through Common Share

$0.50 per Flow Through Common Share

$0.54 per Additional Flow Through Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, December 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0016

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021, January 9, 2023 and December 29, 2023, the Exchange has accepted a third amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture with an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") originally dated May 6, 2021, first amended on December 15, 2022 and second amended on December 29, 2023. Pursuant to the third amending agreement, dated December 16, 2024, the parties agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of 1,600,000 bonus warrants until December 31, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021, December 29, 2022, December 29, 2023 and December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0017

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $525,000.00 Offering: 3,120,000 Flow-Through Shares

4,850,000 Non Flow-Through Shares with 7,970,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.075 per Flow-Through Shares

$0.06 per Non Flow-Through Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Non Flow-Through Shares for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 16, 2024 and December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0018

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:20 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0019

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:25 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0020

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:27 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0021

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0022

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0023

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 2, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0024

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 23, 2024, among Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired a working interest in the Patricia Assets (the "Assets") which are expected to produce approximately 82 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (492 mcf/d) of natural gas and is located near Brooks, Alberta. More specifically, the Company is acquiring two non-operated units (49% working interest) and eight non-unit wells (25% working interest) of 8% low-decline natural gas production, currently producing from the Milk River, Second White Specs and Medicine Hat zones. The acquisition provides multi-zone upside over 32 gross (16 net) sections of contiguous land at Patricia and Dinosaur areas located northeast of Brooks, Alta.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the company has agreed to purchase the assets from the Vendor for an aggregate consideration of $50,000, paid through the issuance of 500,000 common shares of the company at deemed share price $0.10 per common share.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, October 29, 2024 and December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0025

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $417,000.00



Offering: 4,170,000 Listed Shares with 2,085,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a 1-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 3, 2024, November 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0026

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $297,326.50 Securities Issued: 8,495,042 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.035 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 18, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0027

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $913,880.70



Offering: 15,231,345 Listed Shares with 15,231,345 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 3 Years, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 430,453





Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 1-Year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 17, 2024, November 27, 2024, December 3, 2024, and December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0028

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $400,000 Offering: 5,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 5,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 300,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 23, 2024, December 27, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]