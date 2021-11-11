TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, November 15, 2021, the common shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
27,876,044
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
commons shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DWS
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
252593801
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends:
Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.059
Distribution per Class U: US$0.059
Payable Date: January 15, 2022
Record Date: December 31, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2021
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20
Payable Date: December 1, 2021
Record Date: November 24, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: November 23, 2021
________________________________________
KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, November 15, 2021 under the symbol "KSI".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "KSI" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 12, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
__________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Private Placement - Non Brokered, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated October 28, 2021 (the "Prospectus") of Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (the "Fund") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, filed in Ontario and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, and filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and deemed to have been receipted by the securities regulator in each of these jurisdictions, pursuant to the provisions of the securities legislations in each of these jurisdictions.
The Class A Units and Class U Units (the "Listed Units") of the Fund will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
Gross proceeds to be received by the Fund in respect of the IPO will be for a minimum of US$99,300,000 and a maximum of US$304,200,000 of trust units, subject to an over-allotment option of 15% of the aggregate number of initial units distributed pursuant to the IPO granted by the Fund to the agents, expiring December 15, 2021, consisting of Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units and Class F Units to be issued at C$10 per trust unit and Class E Units, Class G Units and Class U Units to be issued at US$10 per trust unit, of which only Class A Units and Class U Units are to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Class C, D and F Units are convertible into Class A Units, and the Class A Units are convertible into Class D Units. The Class E and G Units are convertible into Class U Units and Class U Units are convertible into Class E and G Units. For further information regarding the conversion features and the formula, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated October 28, 2021.
The Fund is classified as a "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" issuer (NAICS Number: 531111).
Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 EDT) on November 12, 2021.
Commencement Date: The Listed Units will be halted at the opening on Monday November 15, 2021, and trading resumption will be pending on confirmation of the IPO closing and the closing of the acquisition of the Fund's Minimum Offering Portfolio, as described in the Prospectus. It is expected that the acquisition of the Minimum Offering Portfolio will be completed on November 15, 2021. A further bulletin will be issued disclosing the details and trading resumption.
Jurisdiction: Ontario
Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized trust units, including Class A Units at C$10 each. Based on the orders on hand before the closing of the IPO, it is expected that approximately 3,164,099 Class A Units and 999,600 Class U Units will be issued and outstanding at the time of the closing of the IPO. The exact number of Class A Units and Class U Units and each of the other classes of trust units issued and outstanding will be confirmed upon closing of the IPO.
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Class A Units
Class A Unit Price: C$10 per unit
Trading Symbol: SURF.A
CUSIP Number: 85555B204
Class U Unit Price: US$10 per unit
Trading Symbol: SURF.U
CUSIP Number: 85555B873
Agents: CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, TD Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.
Agent's Fees:
5.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class A, D, G and U Units and
2.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class E and F Units.
For further information, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated October 28, 2021.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
In addition to the IPO, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Class I Units as contemplated by the Prospectus dated October 28, 2021:
Number of Units: 3,500,000 Class I Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units)
Purchase Price: C$10 per Class I Unit
Number of Placees: 1 Placee
Company Contact: Evan Kirsh, President
Company Address: 3280 Bloor Street West, Centre Tower, Toronto, Ontario, M8X 2X3
Company Phone Number: (416) 234-8444
Company Fax Number: (416) 234-8445
Company Website: www.starlightinvest.com
Company Email Address: [email protected]
___________________________________________
WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening Monday, November 15, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a mineral exploration company.
The listing of the Company consists of 12,104,821 subordinate voting shares, of which 6,124,507 subordinate voting shares were issued in connection with a concurrent private placement of subscription receipts at $0.85 per receipt. In addition, there are 260,700 proportional voting shares, each share convertible into one hundred (100) subordinate voting shares for 26,070,000 subordinate voting shares.
Holders of proportional voting shares shall be entitled to receive notice of and to attend all meetings of shareholders, except meetings at which only holders of other classes or series of shares are entitled to attend, and at all such meetings shall be entitled to 100 votes in respect of each proportional voting share held. The holders of proportional voting shares shall be entitled to receive dividends if and when declared by the board of directors.
Only subordinate voting shares will be listed on the Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
subordinate voting shares and
|
12,104,821
|
subordinate voting shares are issued and
|
260,700
|
proportional voting shares are issued and
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,112,129
|
subordinate voting shares
|
143,390
|
proportional voting shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WAM
|
CUSIP Number:
|
957598 10 5
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 4, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.
Company Contact: Alex Tong, Chief Financial Officer
Company Address: 250-997 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1
Company Phone Number: (520) 200-1667
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ("CXA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business, Friday, November 12, 2021, the class B shares of Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The delisting of the Company's class B shares was approved by a simple majority of shareholders and a majority of the minority shareholders on September 21, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2021.
________________________________________
21/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:59 a.m. PST, November 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020, the Exchange has been advised of the following amendment:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$897,500 in cash, 30,000 common shares and 498,000 non-
All other information remains unchanged.
For more information, refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020, and the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020, September 20, 2020, October 14, 2020 and October 26, 2021.
________________________________________
CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
2,000,000 common share units ("Units") consisting of a Senior Secured
|
Conversion Price:
|
Not convertible within the first 12 months from the date of issuance. Thereafter,
|
Maturity Date:
|
2 years from the date of issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
15% per annum
|
Warrants:
|
The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.00. Each warrant will have a term
|
Additional Provisions:
|
Within six months from the date of closing, Unitholders may elect to purchase
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Vesta Global Stability Fund LP
|
(Jared Wolk)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Fortmuller Family Legacy Trust
|
(Jared Wolk)
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Bahlsen Investments Ltd.
|
(Jared Wolk)
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Cerulean Private Markets II LP
|
(Jared Wolk)
|
Y
|
750,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
__________________________________
DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,658,537 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.205 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,658,537 Warrants to purchase 3,658,537 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 per Warrant
|
Warrant Expiry:
|
2 years from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Darold H. Parken
|
Y
|
175,708
|
Alexander Parken
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Curtis Smith
|
Y
|
36,585
|
ProGroup Subscribers
|
[1 placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finders' Commissions:
|
$ 5,381.25 in Cash to PI Financial Corp.
|
$ 3,499.99 in Cash to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 29, 2021 and October 18, 2021.
__________________________________
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$2,650,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant
|
Maturity date:
|
Maturity date for first tranche is May 19, 2023 and second tranche will expire on June 4, 2023.
|
Warrants
|
Each warrant will have a term of 18 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum with interest payable in cash on an annual basis.
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $9,000 cash payment
|
CIBC Wood Gundy - $1,800 cash and 6,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant has the same terms as
|
noted above and expires on November 20, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 199,804 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.86 over a two (2) year period, in connection with an advisory agreement dated September 6, 2020 with an arm-length consultant.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
The Company issued a press release dated September 30, 2021 in connection with that transaction.
_______________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,450,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,225,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private
|
Number of Placees:
|
69 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees)
|
P
|
735,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Four finders received a cash commission totaling $70,525 and 352,625 common
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 19, 2021 and November 8, 2021.
STELMINE CANADA LTÉE (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
10 450 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,20 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
5 225 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 225 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,30 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
69 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (7 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
735 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 70 525 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 19 octobre 2021 et 8 novembre 2021.
________________________________________
THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
700,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 700,000 shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.48 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Forced Exercise Provision
|
In the event that the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Glenn Smith
|
Y
|
700,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
__________________________________
