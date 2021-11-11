VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 15, 2021, the common shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,876,044 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil commons shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DWS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 252593801 (NEW)

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.059

Distribution per Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: January 15, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20

Payable Date: December 1, 2021

Record Date: November 24, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 23, 2021

________________________________________

KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, November 15, 2021 under the symbol "KSI".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "KSI" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 12, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

__________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Private Placement - Non Brokered, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated October 28, 2021 (the "Prospectus") of Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (the "Fund") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, filed in Ontario and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, and filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and deemed to have been receipted by the securities regulator in each of these jurisdictions, pursuant to the provisions of the securities legislations in each of these jurisdictions.



The Class A Units and Class U Units (the "Listed Units") of the Fund will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.



Gross proceeds to be received by the Fund in respect of the IPO will be for a minimum of US$99,300,000 and a maximum of US$304,200,000 of trust units, subject to an over-allotment option of 15% of the aggregate number of initial units distributed pursuant to the IPO granted by the Fund to the agents, expiring December 15, 2021, consisting of Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units and Class F Units to be issued at C$10 per trust unit and Class E Units, Class G Units and Class U Units to be issued at US$10 per trust unit, of which only Class A Units and Class U Units are to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Class C, D and F Units are convertible into Class A Units, and the Class A Units are convertible into Class D Units. The Class E and G Units are convertible into Class U Units and Class U Units are convertible into Class E and G Units. For further information regarding the conversion features and the formula, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated October 28, 2021.



The Fund is classified as a "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" issuer (NAICS Number: 531111).



Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 EDT) on November 12, 2021.



Commencement Date: The Listed Units will be halted at the opening on Monday November 15, 2021, and trading resumption will be pending on confirmation of the IPO closing and the closing of the acquisition of the Fund's Minimum Offering Portfolio, as described in the Prospectus. It is expected that the acquisition of the Minimum Offering Portfolio will be completed on November 15, 2021. A further bulletin will be issued disclosing the details and trading resumption.



Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized trust units, including Class A Units at C$10 each. Based on the orders on hand before the closing of the IPO, it is expected that approximately 3,164,099 Class A Units and 999,600 Class U Units will be issued and outstanding at the time of the closing of the IPO. The exact number of Class A Units and Class U Units and each of the other classes of trust units issued and outstanding will be confirmed upon closing of the IPO.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Class A Units

Class A Unit Price: C$10 per unit

Trading Symbol: SURF.A

CUSIP Number: 85555B204



Class U Unit Price: US$10 per unit

Trading Symbol: SURF.U

CUSIP Number: 85555B873



Agents: CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, TD Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.



Agent's Fees:

5.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class A, D, G and U Units and

2.25% of the aggregate purchase price of Class E and F Units.



For further information, please refer to the Fund's Prospectus dated October 28, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered



In addition to the IPO, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Class I Units as contemplated by the Prospectus dated October 28, 2021:



Number of Units: 3,500,000 Class I Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units)



Purchase Price: C$10 per Class I Unit



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Company Contact: Evan Kirsh, President

Company Address: 3280 Bloor Street West, Centre Tower, Toronto, Ontario, M8X 2X3

Company Phone Number: (416) 234-8444

Company Fax Number: (416) 234-8445

Company Website: www.starlightinvest.com

Company Email Address: [email protected]

___________________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, November 15, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a mineral exploration company.

The listing of the Company consists of 12,104,821 subordinate voting shares, of which 6,124,507 subordinate voting shares were issued in connection with a concurrent private placement of subscription receipts at $0.85 per receipt. In addition, there are 260,700 proportional voting shares, each share convertible into one hundred (100) subordinate voting shares for 26,070,000 subordinate voting shares.

Holders of proportional voting shares shall be entitled to receive notice of and to attend all meetings of shareholders, except meetings at which only holders of other classes or series of shares are entitled to attend, and at all such meetings shall be entitled to 100 votes in respect of each proportional voting share held. The holders of proportional voting shares shall be entitled to receive dividends if and when declared by the board of directors.

Only subordinate voting shares will be listed on the Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited subordinate voting shares and

proportional voting shares with

no par value of which

12,104,821 subordinate voting shares are issued and

outstanding

260,700 proportional voting shares are issued and

outstanding (not listed)





Escrowed Shares: 2,112,129 subordinate voting shares

143,390 proportional voting shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: WAM CUSIP Number: 957598 10 5

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 4, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Alex Tong, Chief Financial Officer

Company Address: 250-997 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1

Company Phone Number: (520) 200-1667

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ("CXA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, November 12, 2021, the class B shares of Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's class B shares was approved by a simple majority of shareholders and a majority of the minority shareholders on September 21, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2021.

________________________________________

21/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:59 a.m. PST, November 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020, the Exchange has been advised of the following amendment:

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$897,500 in cash, 30,000 common shares and 498,000 non-

transferable agent warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood

Securities Inc., and Eight Capital. Each agent warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one Unit at CDN$1.50 for a twenty-four (24) month period

All other information remains unchanged.

For more information, refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020, and the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020, September 20, 2020, October 14, 2020 and October 26, 2021.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: 2,000,000 common share units ("Units") consisting of a Senior Secured

Convertible Note with a principal amount of $2.00 per Unit, one common share

of the company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant

("Warrant").



Conversion Price: Not convertible within the first 12 months from the date of issuance. Thereafter,

Units may be converted at $1.50 per Unit, and may be redeemed by the

Company upon payment of a 5% early redemption fee equal to the committed

principal and accrued but unpaid interest to the date of the redemption.



Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance



Interest Rate: 15% per annum



Warrants: The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.00. Each warrant will have a term

of 2 years from the date of issuance of the debentures and entitle the holder to

purchase one Common Share



Additional Provisions: Within six months from the date of closing, Unitholders may elect to purchase

additional Units ("Upsize Note") at a fixed pro-rata amount and subject to

Exchange approval. Upsize Notes are convertible at the market-price price on

the date of the conversion date.



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units





Vesta Global Stability Fund LP



(Jared Wolk) Y 500,000 Fortmuller Family Legacy Trust



(Jared Wolk) Y 375,000 Bahlsen Investments Ltd.



(Jared Wolk) Y 375,000 Cerulean Private Markets II LP



(Jared Wolk) Y 750,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,658,537 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.205 per Unit



Warrants: 3,658,537 Warrants to purchase 3,658,537 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per Warrant



Warrant Expiry: 2 years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Darold H. Parken Y 175,708 Alexander Parken Y 75,000 Curtis Smith Y 36,585 ProGroup Subscribers



[1 placee] P 100,000





Finders' Commissions: $ 5,381.25 in Cash to PI Financial Corp.

$ 3,499.99 in Cash to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 29, 2021 and October 18, 2021.

__________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $2,650,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant

at $0.30 per unit of principal outstanding over the term.



Maturity date: Maturity date for first tranche is May 19, 2023 and second tranche will expire on June 4, 2023.

The debenture contains an early redemption feature whereby, at the option of the Company,

up to 50% of the principal amount of the debenture may be repurchased on the day prior to

commencement of the conversion commencement date.



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of 18 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle

the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.30

over the term.



Interest rate: 8% per annum with interest payable in cash on an annual basis.



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $9,000 cash payment CIBC Wood Gundy - $1,800 cash and 6,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant has the same terms as noted above and expires on November 20, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 199,804 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.86 over a two (2) year period, in connection with an advisory agreement dated September 6, 2020 with an arm-length consultant.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated September 30, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 10,450,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 5,225,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 69 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees) P 735,000







Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $70,525 and 352,625 common

share purchase warrants to purchase 352,625 common shares at a price of

$0.20 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the

private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 19, 2021 and November 8, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 10 450 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 225 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 225 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 69 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (7 souscripteurs) P 735 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 70 525 $ et

352 625 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 352 625 actions ordinaires

à un prix de 0,20 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 19 octobre 2021 et 8 novembre 2021.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 700,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and

one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.36 per Unit.



Warrants: 700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 700,000 shares.



Warrant Price: $0.48 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Forced Exercise Provision In the event that the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common

shares as listed on the Exchange is greater than $1.50, WIL may accelerate the

expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such

case, the warrants will expire on the 10th day after the date on which such notice

is given.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Glenn Smith Y 700,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

__________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

