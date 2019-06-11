VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -



ESREY RESOURCES LTD.("ESR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 4, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order, issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission, dated April 3, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 13, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

[formerly Canvass Ventures Ltd. ("CVS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 15, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 13, 2019, the common shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NSCI".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 24, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 13, 2019 the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length amalgamation with Nanalysis Corp. for consideration of 47,811,530 shares at a deemed price of $0.60 per share.

13,860,321 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 4,125,000 common shares issued to Non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over an 18-month period. Additionally 578,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement with a Tier 1 Issuer Escrow Securities release schedule to be released over an 18-month period.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 23, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 13, 2019 the common shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canvass Ventures Ltd. will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,333,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 4,166,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 124 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Martin Burian Y 100,000 Werner Gartner Y 225,000 869563 Alberta Ltd. (Steve Meszaros) Y 238,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 667,700 (14 placees)

Finder's Fee: LB Financial Solutions VOF (Leon Van Dam), Greenbridge Resources Ltd. (Gaston Reymenants), Pertinax Capital BVBA (Thibaut Lepouttre), Leede Jones Gable, Haywood Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received, in aggregate, $288,030 cash and 357,400 warrants exercisable at $0.75 for one year

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period

$0.75 in the second year



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, June 13, 2019 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 24, 2019 which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an "Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing" company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,992,030 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,563,321 shares







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: NSCI (new) CUSIP Number: 63000Y 10 3 (new)

Company Contact: Sean Krakiwsky, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Bay 1, 4600 5 Street NE

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2E 7C3 Company Phone Number: 403-769-9499 Company Fax Number: 403-775-6683 Company Email Address: sales@nanalysis.com or service@nanalysis.com

________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 21, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 13, 2019, the shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,037,087 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86268E 30 3 (new)

________________________________________

19/06/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 167,932 common shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, in settlement of services having a deemed value of $21,831.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 1, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 11 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 167 932 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,13 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 21 831 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 mai 2019.

_______________________________________

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an agreement dated August 17, 2018 between Wafa Mining & Petroleum SA ("Wafa") and Kanosak Barbados Ltd. ("Kanosak"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algold Resources Ltd. ("Algold"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Kanosak disposed of an 88% interest in Société Mauritanienne d'Exploration ("SME") to Wafa in consideration for the cancellation of a debt in the amount of $200,000. At the time of the Agreement, Wafa was a Non-Arm's Length Party of Algold due to the presence on Algold's board of directors of Wafa's president, Mr. Brahim Ghadda.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2019 and May 1, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE ("ALG")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 janvier 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une entente datée du 17 août 2018 entre Wafa Mining & Petroleum SA (« Wafa ») et Kanosak Barbados Ltd. (« Kanosak »), une filiale à part entière de Les Ressources Algold Ltée (« Algold »). En vertu de l'entente, Kanosak a cédé un intérêt de 88 % dans Société Mauritanienne d'Exploration (« SME ») à Wafa en considération de l'annulation d'une dette au montant de 200 000 $. Lors de l'entente, Wafa était une partie ayant un lien de dépendance avec Algold étant donné la présence du président de Wafa au conseil d'administration de d'Algold, soit M. Brahim Ghadda.

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 2 avril 2019 et 1 mai 2019.

________________________________________

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,152,081 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2019 (as to 2,318,500), June 29, 2019 (as to

2,903,026 and August 16, 2019 (as to 30,555) New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2020, June 29, 2020 and August 16, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,252,081 shares with 5,252,081 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 30, 2017.

________________________________________

BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("BGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement between the Company and Jane Charmaine Ball whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a parcel of land situated on Williams Creek Cariboo District. The aggregate consideration is $450,000 and 400,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 27, 2019 (the "Agreement") between BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals") and Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. ("Thunder Mountain"). Under the Agreement, BeMetals has been granted an option to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of South Mountain Mines Inc. ("SMMI") which owns a 75% interest in the South Mountain Project located in southwest Idaho and has a right to acquire the remaining 25% interest.

In order to exercise the option, BeMetals must:

Make an initial cash payment of US$100,000 upon Thunder Mountain delivering voting support agreements from shareholders controlling over 50% of outstanding Thunder Mountain shares;



Purchase 2,500,000 common shares of Thunder Mountain at US$0.10 per share by way of private placement;



Issue 10,000,000 common shares of BeMetals to Thunder Mountain;



Make four cash payments of US$250,000 each on or before the 6, 12, 18 and 24 month anniversary dates, respectively, from when Thunder Mountain has satisfied certain conditions precedent and items 1 and 2 above have been completed;



Complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the South Mountain Project; and



Make a final payment to Thunder Mountain consisting of cash, common shares of BeMetals, or a combination of both, at the discretion of BeMetals. The final payment will be the greater of either US$10 million or 20% of the after-tax net present value of the South Mountain Project as calculated in a PEA study completed by an agreed independent author. The final payment will be decreased by US$850,000 to account for certain cash payments previously made under items 1 and 2 above, the value of the 10,000,000 BeMetals common shares issued under item 3 above, as well as certain liabilities of SMMI to be assumed on acquisition. The final value payment shall be capped at a maximum of 50% of the market capitalization of BeMetals as of the completion date of the acquisition. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, BeMetals will have two years to complete the Acquisition (subject to extension in certain limited circumstances).

Haywood Securities Inc. received 878,863 common shares of BeMetals in connection with financial advisory services provided in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information please see the news releases dated February 28, 2019, April 4, 2019, April 18, 2019 and May 7, 2019 which are available under BeMetal's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2019 and April 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the Company shares trade above $0.70 for 15

consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 170 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Clive Johnson Y 1,200,000 Roger Richer Y 400,000 Tom Garagan Y 400,000 John Wilton Y 120,000 Kristen Reinertson Y 40,000 Derek Iwanaka Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[18 placees] P 4,423,000







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $119,075.00

Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. - $35,500.00

Eight Capital - $25,000.00

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $475.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 7, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLOCKCHAIN POWER TRUST ("BPWR.UN") ("BPWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANEX METALS INC ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,399,990 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 4,399,990 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,399,990 shares



Warrant Price: $0.08 exercisable until June 6, 2022



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Altius Resources Inc



(Chad Wells) Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,700,000 [5 Placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: $9,749.98 cash commissions paid and 194,999 finders' warrants issued to

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finders' warrant

entitles the holder to purchase one common share and is exercisable at $0.05

per share until June 6, 2022

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 6, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the "at-the-market" offering that occurred during the months ended March 31, 2019, April 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, for gross proceeds of $10,043,680.60.

Agents: GMP Securities L.P



Offering: 2,565,100 shares in aggregate during the months ended March 31, 2019, April

30, 2019 and May 31, 2019



Share Price: Varying prices during the months ended March 31, 2019, April 30, 2019 and

May 31, 2019:





March 31, 2019: Average sales price of $4.0176





April 30, 2019: Average sales price of $4.2418





May 31, 2019: Average sales price of $3.6655



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $251,092.14 in aggregate for

the months ended March 31, 2019, April 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's notices of distribution dated April 3, 2019, May 6, 2019 and May 31, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED ("STAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,837,556 common shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $767,511.20.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share # of Shares ATMA Capital

Markets (Aneel

Waraich) Y $119,101.00 $0.20 595,505 Helston Capital Corp

(Jeremy South) Y $62,923.20 $0.20 314,616 Matthew Wood Y $274,649.60 $0.20 1,373,248 Luis Azevedo Y $115,225.60 $0.20 576,128 FFA Legal Ltd (Luis

Azevedo) Y $159,386.40 $0.20 796,932

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 2, 2018.

________________________________________

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,962,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 12, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 12, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.37 for 3,802,000 warrants

$0.45 for 160,000 warrants

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,122,000 shares with 3,962,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2018.

________________________________________

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

LGC CAPITAL LTD. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on January 24, 2019 and April 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 104,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Subscriber



Finders' Fees: A finder received 3,120,000 common shares

The Company has announced the closing of the Private Placement via press releases dated May 2, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

CAPITAL LGC ltée (« LG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel que annoncé le 24 janvier 2019 et 25 avril 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 104 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Honoraires d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu 3 120 000 en actions ordinaires

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie des communiqués de presse datés du 2 mai 2019 et le 31 mai 2019.

_________________________________

LGC CAPITAL LTD. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length subscription of a $4,000,000 secured convertible debenture of Tricho-Med Corporation ("Tricho-Med"), with 10% annual interest rate and 4 year maturity, convertible into a 49% interest in Tricho-Med and a 5% royalty on Tricho-Med's net sales.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 31, 2017 and January 8, 2018.

CAPITAL LGC ltée (« LG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une souscription sans lien de dépendance d'une débenture convertible garantie de 4 000 000 $ de Tricho-Med Corporation («Tricho-Med»), avec un taux d'intérêt annuel de 10% et maturité de 4 ans, convertible en une participation de 49% dans Tricho-Med, ainsi qu'une redevance de 5% sur les ventes nettes de Tricho-Med.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 31 octobre 2017 et le 8 janvier 2018.

_________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 9,090,909 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share



Warrants: 9,090,909 warrants to purchase a maximum of 9,090,909 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the

Private Placement



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Allan Rosenhek Y 800,000 Marcel Vienneau Y 272,727 Vincent Hogue Y 545,454 Johnny Hawa Y 272,727

The Company announced the closing of the Private Placement via the issuance of press release dated May 23, 2019.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 9 090 909 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0.055 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 9 090 909 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 090 909

actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du

placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs





Participation initié / Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Allan Rosenhek Y 800 000 Marcel Vienneau Y 272 727 Vincent Hogue Y 545 454 Johnny Hawa Y 272 727

La société a annoncé la clôture du placement privé par voie d'émission de communiqués de presse daté de 23 mai 2019.

_____________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, to settle outstanding debts of the company for a total amount of $12,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 1, 2019.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 250 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,05 $ par action, en règlement d'une somme de 12 500$ relié à plusieurs dettes de la société.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mai 2019.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 01, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$4,251,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.40 of principal amount

outstanding until maturity



Maturity date: Two (2) years from issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrants: 10,627,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,627,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a four (4) year period



Number of Placees: 34 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures David Lazovsky Y $50,000 Jean-Louis Malinge Y $70,000 Chris Tsiofas Y $100,000 Mohandas Warrior Y $70,000 Don Listwin Y $100,000 Peter Charbonneau Y $100,000 Thomas Mika Y $30,000 Suresh Venkatesan Y $100,000 Kevin Barnes Y $20,000 Rajan Rajgopal Y $70,000







Broker Commission: $164,550 in cash to IBK Capital Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated June 1, 2019 between Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the 'Company') and Software Integrators International Inc. (Vijay Jog, Lisa Yuki Jog, Emi Sakamoto-Jog and Sonia Aki Jog), pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Corporate Renaissance Group Inc. The consideration is as follows:

a) a $5,650,000 cash payment;



b) a $6,500,000 secured promissory note, which bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and has a three

year term;



c) 4,473,684 common shares; and



d) 19,500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.35 per

share for a period of 30 days prior to the maturity of the promissory notes

In addition, the Company may pay a contingent performance earn-out of up to $6,500,000, of which up to 50% may be paid in shares, subject to separate Exchange approval.

________________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated June 3, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (the "Company") Walker River Resources Corp. ("Walker River"), pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 50% interest in the Garfield Flats property, Nevada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement the Company can earn a 50% interest in the Property by funding exploration expenditures as follows:

(a) for an initial 25% interest in the Property, $300,000 in exploration expenditures within a one-year period| following closing; and



(b) for an additional 25% interest in the Property, $300,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the

second anniversary, following which a 50/50 joint venture will be formed between Walker River and the

Company. The Company may accelerate any of the above earn-in periods at its option

The Property is subject to an underlying 2% gross production royalty.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Christopher Hobbs and Michel David are directors of both the Company and Walker River.

For further details please refer to the company's news releases dated March 27, 2019 and June 7, 2019.

_______________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,298,428 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 14,298,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,298,428 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 47 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,203,143 [4 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Jean-David Moore receives $8,792 and 125,600 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.11 for 24 months

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $21,999.20 and 314,274 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.11 for 24 months

Gravitas Securities Inc. receives $8,064 and 115,200 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.11 for 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 15, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 125,000







Finder's Fee: Hampton Securities Inc $1,600.00 cash; 8,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: same as subscriber warrants

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,100,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.11 exercisable for a period of 24 months following closing



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: cash commissions equal to 7% of the proceeds of the offering and finders'

warrants ("Finders' Warrants") equal to 7% of the number of units sold under

the offering issued to Palette Investment Management Inc. and Canaccord

Genuity Corp. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common

share for a price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months following closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("STI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,086,956 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Number of Placees: 72 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Steven Brassard Y 87,000 Peter L. Hathaway Y 152,000 Scott Hicks Y 260,000 Martin Rip Y 326,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 7 Placee(s)]

530,000

________________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("STI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property agreement dated April 10, 2019, (the "Magnus Agreement"), between Strategic Resources Inc. (the "Company"), and Magnus Minerals Oy ("Magnus"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Akanvaara property, Finland (the "Magnus Property").

Magnus will grant Strategic the irrevocable and exclusive option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Magnus Property through a two stage earn-in agreement:

First Earn-In Terms for 70% interest in the Magnus Property:

Issue 2,500,000 shares and pay C$200,000 on the closing date;





on the closing date; Have spent C$750,000 of exploration expenditures before 24 months following the closing date; and





of exploration expenditures before 24 months following the closing date; and Grant a 0.7% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Magnus Property to Magnus.

Second Earn-In Terms for 30% interest in the Magnus Property:

Issue an additional 0.7 million shares; and





Have spent an additional C$1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before 36 months following the closing date; and





of exploration expenditures before 36 months following the closing date; and Grant an additional 0.3%NSR on the project, bringing the total NSR on the Magnus Property to 1.0%.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further details please refer to the company's news releases dated April 24, 2019 and June 10, 2019.

_______________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("STI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property agreement dated April 10, 2019, (the "Aurion Agreement"), between Strategic Resources Inc. (the "Company"), and Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silasselka property, Finland (the "Aurion Property").

Pursuant to the Aurion Agreement, Aurion will grant Strategic the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Aurion Property through a two stage earn-in agreement.

First Earn-In Terms for 75% interest in the Aurion Property:

Issue 3,000,000 shares and pay C$500,000 upon closing;





upon closing; Issue an additional 1,916,667 shares, and have spent C$1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before 12 months following the closing date; and





of exploration expenditures before 12 months following the closing date; and Issue an additional 1,916,667 shares and have spent an additional C$1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before 24 months following the closing date

Second Earn-In Terms for 25% in the Aurion Property:

Issue 1,166,666 shares and have spent an additional C$1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before 36 months following the closing date.

A third party holds a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on the Aurion Property. Aurion has the right to buy the entire Royalty for €4,000,000 at any time before May 2020. In the event Aurion acquires any or all of the Royalty, Strategic will have the option to purchase from Aurion up to one-half of such purchased Royalty, as it pertains to the Aurion Property, on a proportionate value basis. In the event Strategic exercises the Second Earn-in, and within five years thereafter it is determined that the Aurion Property contains at least 300,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated mineral resource category or better, then Strategic will issue an additional 3,000,000 shares to Aurion.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of 387,000 shares to Medalist Capital Ltd. in connection with the Aurion Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further details please refer to the company's news releases dated April 24, 2019 and June 10, 2019.

_______________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 29, 2019, the Exchange has accepted a clarification with respect to the completion of Reverse Takeover ('RTO') Change of Business transactions, announced June 11, 2019.

The Company will be issuing an additional 22,780 common shares in consideration of the short form prospectus offering completed as part of the RTO. These shares are being issued to a registered investment dealer as part of a finder's fee for a private placement that was conducted by Voleo, Inc. prior to closing.

Details of this clarification are disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 11, 2019

As such the revised numbers for

the Post – Consolidation & RTO

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

107,553,952 shares are issued and outstanding

All the rest of the information remains the same.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,084,918 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 542,459 share purchase warrants to purchase 542,459 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Hendrik van Alphen Y 175,000







Finder's Fee:

The Ivy Consulting Group LLC $21,000.00 cash; 52,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Finder Warrants, 7% of units placed, non-transferable

exercisable for 2 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,859,857 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per common share



Warrants: 1,429,928 warrants to purchase 1,429,928 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares G. William Felderhof Y 15,000 Investments & Technical Management Y 30,000 Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (2 Placees) P 175,000







Finder's Fee: 7% cash commission and 7% warrants, exercisable on the same terms as set

out above





Name of each broker / finder Cash Compensation Warrants Compensation Leede Jones Gable Inc $20,653.50 98,350 Haywood Securities Inc $1,470.00 7,000 Aligned Capital Partners Inc $4,336.50 20,750

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated June 5, 2019.

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 10, 2019, the following issuer name should have read as follows:

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

