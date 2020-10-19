VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

[formerly Boreal Metals Corp. ("BMX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 21, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 21, 2020, the common shares of Norden Crown Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Boreal Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

133,196,582 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NOCR (new) CUSIP Number: 6555PC103 (new)

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

[formerly East Asia Minerals Corporation ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated July 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name and trading symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 21, 2020, the common shares of Baru Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of East Asia Minerals Corporation will be delisted and the trading symbol will change from ('EAS') to ('BARU'). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

164,159,929 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BARU (new) CUSIP Number: 06968L100 (new)

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated September 18, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

[formerly MinKap Resources Inc. ("KAP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors October 9, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the common shares of Ophir Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of MinKap Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,279,597 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OPHR (new) CUSIP Number: 68374D106 (new)

________________________________________

20/10/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALMADEX MINERALS LTD. ("DEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 5,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 16, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,571,430 shares







Purchase Price: $0.175 per share







Warrants: 9,571,430 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,571,430 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 28 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Alastair McIntyre Y 57,150 Justin Bourassa Y 93,245 Jeremy Yaseniuk Y 140,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 130,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corp $17,854.36 cash; 102,024 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: same as PP units



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,875 shares at a deemed price of $0.16 per share and 51,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Services Agreement dated September 1, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on October 7, 2020 and October 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,076,664 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



3,461,836 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.26 per FT Unit



$0.26 per NFT Unit







Warrants: 7,500,168 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,168 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period







Number of Placees: 110 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of NFT Units and FT Units Stephen Stewart Y 76,923 Gautam Narayanan Y 38,462 Alexander Stewart Y 38,462 James Sykes Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 255,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities – $106,405.17 cash payment and 409,251 finder's warrants.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $16,587.48 cash payment and 63,798 finder's warrants.



PI Financial Corp. – $2,639.00 cash payment and 10,150 finder's warrants.



EDE Asset Management – 42,000.00 cash payment and 161,538 finder's warrants.



Accilent Capital Management Inc. – $14,000.00 cash payment and 53,851 finder's warrants.



Each finder's warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.26 for one common share of the Company for 24 months from the date of issuance.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Oct.19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 14, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,918,104 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 22, 2020 to October 21, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Oct.19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase and assignment agreement dated January 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arms-length party: Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd., a subsidiary of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (together "the Purchaser").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company sold its 5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Purchaser's 75% owned copper mine located near the town of Princeton, Southern British Columbia.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser acquired the NSR by agreeing to pay an aggregate cash consideration equal to CDN$5,000,000 over a one (1) year period, to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2020 and February 07, 2020.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 24, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated March 15, 2017 as amended May 11, 2017, April 30, 2018, October 30, 2018 and September 25, 2020 between Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and The J2 Syndicate whereby the Company may acquire the Empire property located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia. The Company has already paid consideration of $600,000 cash, 12,300,000 shares, 8,200,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.08 until July 17, 2022 and $3,200,000 in work expenditures. Additional amended consideration is:

SHARES WARRANTS WORK EXPENDITURES 1,700,000 1,700,000 $500,000

*Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.14 for a period of five years.

Finally, 4,100,000 common shares may be issued upon completion of a feasibility report by December 15, 2027.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 25, 2020.

_______________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 25,838,821 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.239 per common share



Warrants: 25,838,821 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,838,821 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.34 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 14, 2020.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement – Higginsville Royalty (the "Agreement") dated September 17, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), and Morgan Stanley Capital Group, Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an existing 27.5% price participation royalty interest on Karora Resources Inc.'s operating Higginsville gold mine located in Western Australia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the US$6.5 million purchase price was satisfied via the issuance of 828,331 common shares at a deemed value of US$7.847 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 16, 2020 and October 13, 2020.

________________________________________

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD. ("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 14, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,900,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from October 22, 2020 to October 21, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:06 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 9, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has corrected the acceptance of a Carried Interest Joint Venture Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company"), 2773728 Ontario Inc. (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) and Rupert Resources Ltd.

In consideration for the 80% interest in the Gold Centre Property, the Company will issue a total of 2,000,000 shares in stages and will undertake yearly exploration work of $2,000,000 for the first five years and $500,000 per year thereafter:



SHARES EXPLORATION WORK





Upon approval 500,000 nil





Year 1 500,000 $2,000,000





Year 2 500,000 $2,000,000





Year 3 500,000 $2,000,000





Year 4 nil $2,000,000





Year 5 nil $2,000,000





Each year thereafter nil $500,000

The acquisition is subject to an underlying 1.5% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 399,316 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $87,850:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares





JessomeLaw (Glenn Jessome) NP 128,181 3286285 Nova Scotia Limited (Michael Anaka) NP 17,045

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

ULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin dated October 1, 2020, the number of shares and warrants to be issued should have stated:

Number of Shares: 57,567,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 57,567,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,567,800 shares

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

