VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI") ("FRXI.WT")

formerly Good2GoRTO Corp. ("GRTO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Private Placement – Brokered and Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading, New Listing - Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Good2GoRTO Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its filing statement dated March 31, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of FRX Polymers, Inc. (the "Target") by way of: (a) a three-cornered amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act between FRX Polymer (Canada) Inc. ("Finco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Target, and 13448061 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company of the Target; and (b) a reverse triangular merger under the laws of the State of Delaware between the Company, the Target and G2G Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and issued 70,836,362 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company to the existing shareholders and convertible debenture holders of the Target and Finco (not including the common shares issued in the Financings (as defined below)).

A finder's fee of 636,781 common shares and 318,391 warrants on a post-consolidation basis (with exercise price of $1.15 and maturity date of May 16, 2024) was paid to Triorce Ventures S.A. and Mancala Mercantile Ltd. (a company controlled by James Cassina, a director of the Company) in connection with the Transaction.

Private Placement – Brokered and Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Finco completed brokered and non-brokered private placements of subscription receipts and convertible debentures (the "Financings") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 6,873,029 common shares

Purchase Price: $1 per common share

Warrants: 3,436,513 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,436,513 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 until May 16, 2024

Number of Placees: 102 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y/ProGroup=P # of units





Marc Lebel Y 15,643 Mark Lotz Y 20,000 James Cassina Y 25,000 Frank Hallam Y 45,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,713,250 15 placees





Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $400,050 cash commission and 417,550 agent warrants in connection with the brokered portion of the Financings. Each agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $1.00 per share for 24 months.

Finder's Fee: An arm's length finder received an aggregate of $9,040 cash commission and 9,040 finder warrants in connection with the non-brokered portion of the Financings. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $1.30 per share for 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The Company has issued a news release dated February 3, 2022 confirming the closing of the Financings and a news release dated May 16, 2022 confirming the closing of the Transaction.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its common shares on a 1 new for each 3.5 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to FRX Innovations Inc.

Effective at the opening Tuesday May 24, 2022, the common shares of FRX Innovations Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Good2GoRTO Corp. will be delisted.

Resume Trading, New Listing - Warrants

Post - Consolidation

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 80,003,312 common shares are issued and outstanding;

3,436,513 warrants, authorized by the warrant indenture dated May 16, 2022 of which 3,436,513 warrants are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 36,286,232 common shares, 159,195 warrants and 314,337 stock options

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol – Common Shares: FRXI (new)

CUSIP Number – Common Shares: 30326X 101 (new)

Trading Symbol – Warrants: FRXI.WT (new)

CUSIP Number – Warrants: 30326X 119 (new)

These warrants are issued under a warrant indenture dated May 16, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.30 per share expiring on May 16, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Resin and Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing" company (NAICS 325210)

Company Contact: Mr. Marc-Andre Lebel, President and Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 200 Turnpike Road, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, United States

Company Phone Number: 1-508-335-5215

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: www.frxpolymers.com

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, trading in the common shares will resume and the common share purchase warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

[formerly POCML 6 Inc. ("POCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Brokered Private Placement and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing POCML 6 Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated May 12, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lithium Ionic Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 71,710,001 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (not including the private placements described below) on May 18, 2022. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding options and warrants of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 1 pre-Consolidation common shares to 0.614504 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "POCML 6 Inc." to "Lithium Ionic Corp.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 28,700,001 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 4,916,033 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "All other metal ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212299).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resumption of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated January 7, 2022, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will be reinstated at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "POCC.P" to "LTH".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on March 28, 2022, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 1 pre-consolidation shares for 0.614504 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "POCML 6 Inc." to "Lithium Ionic Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the shares under the name Lithium Ionic Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares under the name POCML 6 Inc. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement (the "Lithium Financing") described in the February 7, 2022 and February 8, 2022 press releases. The Lithium Financing was comprised of subscription receipts at a price of $0.70 per subscription receipt. The subscription receipts were exchanged for the equivalent of one Resulting Issuer share.

In addition, the Company completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts of the Company on the same terms.

Resulting Issuer shares: 20,000,000



Purchase Price: $0.70 per Resulting Issuer share



Number of Placees: 119 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Name

Insider = Y / Pro Group = P

Number of Shares

14 Participants P 1,353191

In connection with the Lithium Financing, the Agents received a commission of $70,230.25 in cash and 1,064,845 subscription receipts of Lithium Ionic Corp. based on a price of $0.70 per subscription receipt. As additional consideration, Lithium Ionic Corp. issued 1,165,174 broker warrants to the Agents, each entitling the Agents to purchase one Lithium Ionic Share (and subsequently one Resulting Issuer Share) at $0.70 until May 19, 2024.

In connection with the Company Financing, the Company paid the Agents a commission of $29,609.50 in cash and issued 192,525 Company Subscription Receipts based on a price of $0.70 per subscription receipt. As additional consideration, the Company issued 234,825 broker warrants to the Agents, each entitling the Agents to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at $0.70 until May 19, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financings via a press release dated February 8, 2022.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 100,467,371 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 33,616,034 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: LTH (new)



CUSIP Number: 53680V107 (new)



Issuer Contact: Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer



Issuer Address: 36 Lombard Road, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X3



Issuer Phone Number: (416)-861-2267



Issuer Email: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/05/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,250,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: September 17, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 12,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 21, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 44,103 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,448.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2022.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 6, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,219,762 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 25, 2022 to May 25, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 28, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 12, 2022 for gross proceeds of $3,450,000, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 11,500,000 units (each, a "Unit"), including full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share.



Unit Price: $0.30 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.45 per share exercisable until May 12, 2025



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional Units, up to 15% of the Offering (being 1,500,000), for a period of 30 days from closing of the Offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was exercised in full and all Units under the option were issued at the closing of the Offering on May 12, 2022.



Agents' Commission: $241,500 in cash and 805,000 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's press release dated May 12, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,012,333 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,012,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,012,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Finder's Fee:

$14,715.00 and 49,050 broker warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.

$700.00 and 4,667 broker warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each broker's warrant is exercisable at $0.20 into one common share for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 18, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,662,306 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,084,771.12.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Deckland Inc.

(Graydon Kowal) Y $201,600.80 $0.0525 3,840,015









Guardian Helicoptors. Inc.

(Graydon Kowal) Y $511,689.42 $0.0525 9,746,465









Graydon Kowal Y $310,759.40 $0.0525 5,919,227

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:56 a.m. PST, May 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Limited Partnership Agreement of Fife Bay Financial LP (formerly Thomas Weichel Financial Services LP) (the "Agreement") dated January 18, 2019, as amended on May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Fife Bay Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,570,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2022.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Limited Partnership Agreement of Scugog Financial LP (the "Agreement") dated August 14, 2020, as amended on September 16, 2021 and May 1, 2022, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Scugog Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $782,413 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2022.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,940,185 total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,940,185 shares with 7,940,185 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2020.

________________________________________

OCRA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, May 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Anderson Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

