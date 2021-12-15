VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ECC VENTURES 5 CORP. ("ECCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 9, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 16, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, December 16, 2021, the Common

shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,650,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ECCV.P CUSIP Number: 268274 10 7 Sponsoring Member: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 3, 2021.

Company Contact: Doug McFaul Company Address: 1600 - 609 Granville Street

P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8505 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

FOUNTAINHALL CAPITAL CORP. ("FUN.P)

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 10, 2021, effective at the open of market December 16, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

KING GEORGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("KGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, December 23, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on October 7, 2021 authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")("NUMI.WT")("NUMI.WT.B")("NUMI.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on December 16, 2021, under the symbols "NUMI", "NUMI.WT" "NUMI.WT.B", "NUMI.WT.C".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "NUMI", "NUMI.WT" "NUMI.WT.B", "NUMI.WT.C" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 15, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

21/12/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,513,334 (includes 916,667 held by insiders) Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 Forced Exercise Provision: If the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares

is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their

warrants commencing on the day when the Company either

(i) disseminates a press release, or (ii) sends a written notice

to the holders announcing the reduced warrant terms.



# of Warrants remaining held by insiders: 653,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued after the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 9,166,667 shares with 9,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 4, 2021.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 13, 2021 the following information is corrected.

Number of Shares: 9,634,597 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.175 per share Warrants: 4,817,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,817,298 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period, on or before December 8, 2023



Number of Shares: 6,256,884 charitable flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.21 per share Warrants: 3,128,442 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,128,442 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period, on or before December 8, 2023







Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $196,490 cash and 1,056,404 finder's

warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $1,750 cash. Each finder's warrant

is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.175, at any time

on or before December 8, 2023.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2021 and December 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,664,936 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 1,332,468 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,332,468 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.82 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 133,334 [2 placees]



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd., Mine Equities Ltd., and PI Financial

Corp. received an aggregate cash commission equal to $77,810.06. 33,333

Finders Warrants (the "Finders Warrants") were issued to Qwest Investment

Fund Management Ltd. Each Finder Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one

common share of the Company at $0.82 for a 12-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,638,635 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 1,819,318 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,819,318 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period with an expiry date of December 9, 2023











Number of Placees: 6 placees







Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities - $48,900 cash

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $ 60,000 cash and 109,091 finder's

warrants Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common

share at $0.55 per share for a two-year period expiring December 9, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on December 13, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,597 common shares at a deemed price of $0.485 and 43,461 common shares at a deemed price of $0.52, in partial consideration of certain online marketing services provided to the company pursuant to the original agreement dated January 29, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,073 shares at a deemed price of USD$4.15 (CAD$5.16) per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company by BLIC Holdings LLC (Federico Urdaneta) for a three month period ending October 29, 2021 pursuant to an agreement dated February 18, 2021.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated December 7, 2021.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 5, 2021 between Charge Minerals, LLC, South Star Battery Metals Corp. and South Star Battery Metals Alabama Corp. (collectively the Company) and Hexagon Energy Materials Limited, Hexagon Holdings USA, Inc., US Critical Minerals LLC, Jesse, R. Edmondson, Carl Thoemmes and Albert J. Trousdale II (collectively the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 75% equity interest in a joint venture company to be formed to hold title to the mining rights, pursuant to underlying agreements, over the Ceylon Graphite Project, located in Coosa County, Alabama. Consideration is $250,000 in exploration expenditures each year for three years. The Vendors retain a 2% NSR.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 10, 2021, between the Company and Darryl L. Glade; Bjarne Haug; Hannah Huppi; Michael Eckert; Michael Walker; Jan Glade; Leonard Glade; Adrianne D. Achee; Sylvie and Henrik Madsen; Raymond Areaux and Neil Mock (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the units of Stilio LLC (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $19,099 and issue 349,828 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.85 per Common Share, in consideration for the acquisition of the Target.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 13, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 10 décembre 2021, entre la société et Darryl L. Glade; Bjarne Haug; Hannah Huppi; Michael Eckert; Michael Walker; Jan Glade; Leonard Glade; Adrianne D. Achee; Sylvie et Henrik Madsen; Raymond Areaux and Neil Mock (collectivement LLC; Bagmanden, LLC; Michael Eckert; Hannah Huppi et Marcus Burrell (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de la totalité des unités de Stilio LLC (la « cible »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 19 099 $ et émettre 349 828 actions ordinaires (les « actions ») à un prix de 0,85 $ par action, en compensation pour l'acquisition de la cible.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 décembre 2021.

___________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 10, 2021, between the Company and Darryl L. Glade; Bjarne Haug; Hannah Huppi; Michael Eckert; Michael Walker; Jan Glade; Leonard Glade; Adrianne D. Achee; Sylvie and Henrik Madsen; Raymond Areaux and Neil Mock (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the units of Stilio LLC (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $19,099 and issue 349,828 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.85 per Common Share, in consideration for the acquisition of the Target.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 13, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 10 décembre 2021, entre la société et Darryl L. Glade; Bjarne Haug; Hannah Huppi; Michael Eckert; Michael Walker; Jan Glade; Leonard Glade; Adrianne D. Achee; Sylvie et Henrik Madsen; Raymond Areaux and Neil Mock (collectivement LLC; Bagmanden, LLC; Michael Eckert; Hannah Huppi et Marcus Burrell (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de la totalité des unités de Stilio LLC (la « cible »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 19 099 $ et émettre 349 828 actions ordinaires (les « actions ») à un prix de 0,85 $ par action, en compensation pour l'acquisition de la cible.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 décembre 2021.

_______________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period. Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee:



iA Capital Markets - $3,000 cash and 20,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant has an exercise price of

$0.25 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

