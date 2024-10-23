VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 25, 2024, the securities of Ocean Shore Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2023, a news release was issued on October 1, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

BULLETIN V2024-3123

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 25, 2024, the common shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,318,185 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VRB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 921428306 (NEW)

24/10/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3124

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,594,100 Offering: 5,734,000 Listed Shares with 2,867,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $1.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.40 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 1, 2024, October 7, 2024, October 17, 2024, and October 18, 2024.



AMEX EXPLORATION INC. (« AMX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 6 594 100 $ Placement : 5 734 000 actions inscrites et 2 867 000 bons de souscription Prix offert : 1,15 $ par action inscrite Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 1,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois Commissions en titres : S.O. Communication de

l'information :

Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 1 octobre 2024, 7 octobre 2024, 17 octobre 2024, et du 18 octobre 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3125

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $50,000 Offering: 1,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a five-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 22, 2024, October 4, 2024, October 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3126

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 439,453 shares to settle outstanding debt for $112,500

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N.A.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3127

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,121,733.80 Offering: 14,144,892 Listed Shares with 7,072,445 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period. Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 731,591

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 10, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3128

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $20,115,000 Offering: 14,900,000 subscription receipts Offering Price: $1.35 per subscription receipts Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (Lead) N/a N/a Eight Capital N/a N/a Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated August 21, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3129

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 21, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $1,980,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 9,900,000

Listed shares with 9,900,000 warrants attached Conversion Price: $0.20 per Listed Share Maturity date: One (1) year from date of issuance Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable quarterly Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.25 per share for a 2-year period. Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A 73,500



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2- year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 22, 2024 and September 10, 2024 announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-3130

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 shares settle outstanding debt for $99,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-3131

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,054,507 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $52,725.35.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $52,725.35 $0.05 1,054,507



For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3132

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Subscription Agreement, dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Andean Belt Resources SpA (the "Target"), whereby the Company acquired 73.75% of the Target, which owns approximately 22,819 hectares across five different properties in Chile.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for US$4,000,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to Company's news releases dated February 6, 2024, June 17, 2024, and August 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3133

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to restructure the existing debt owed to a related party in an aggregate amount of $12,071,484.57 by issuing 126,191,410 common shares at an issuance price of $0.06 per common share, in satisfaction of up to $7,571,484.58 of the outstanding amount owed to the related party.

The balance of debt, being $4,500,000, was restructured into a long-term debt obligation bearing interest at a rate of 7% per annum (payable semi-annually), subject to the condition that the related party may not demand repayment for a period of two years.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $7,571,484.58 $0.06 126,191,410

For more information, please refer to Company's news releases dated February 6, 2024, June 17, 2024, and August 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3134

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $41,415,220.50 Offering: 55,220,294 Units with 55,220,294 Warrants attached Offering Price: $0.750 per Unit Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 3-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an Acceleration Right. Acceleration Right: If the 20-day volume-weights average price of the Listed Shares of the Company close at a price equal to or greater than $0.15, the Company will have the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days from the date that the Company announces the acceleration through a press release. Commissions in Securities: Finders (Aggregate) Finder Shares Finder Warrants





4 Finders NIL 152,800

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 3-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an Acceleration Right. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 19, 2024, and October 8, 2024.

