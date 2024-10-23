TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 25, 2024, the securities of Ocean Shore Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2023, a news release was issued on October 1, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3123

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 25, 2024, the common shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                                         

Unlimited       

shares with no par value of which

8,318,185

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                                   

nil                 

shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                         

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:                       

VRB                 (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                         

921428306        (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/10/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3124

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024     
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$6,594,100

Offering:                                   

5,734,000 Listed Shares with 2,867,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$1.15 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$1.40 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months

Commissions in Securities:     

N/A

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated October 1, 2024, October 7, 2024, October 17, 2024, and October 18, 2024.


AMEX EXPLORATION INC. (« AMX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN :  Le 23 octobre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement :               

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

Produit brut :                             

6 594 100 $

Placement :                               

5 734 000 actions inscrites et 2 867 000 bons de souscription

Prix offert :                               

1,15 $ par action inscrite

Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription :               

1,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois

Commissions en titres :    

S.O.

Communication de 
l'information :                           


Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 1 octobre 2024, 7 octobre 2024, 17 octobre 2024, et du 18 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3125

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$50,000

Offering:                                   

1,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants

Offering Price:                         

$0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.05 per Listed Share for a five-year period

Commissions in Securities:       

N/A      

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 22, 2024, October 4, 2024, October 17, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3126

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 439,453 shares to settle outstanding debt for $112,500

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N.A.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3127

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$2,121,733.80

Offering:                                   

14,144,892 Listed Shares with 7,072,445 warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$0.15 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period.

Commissions in Securities:       

                                   Shares                         Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)             0                          731,591        

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 10, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3128

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$20,115,000

Offering:                                   

14,900,000 subscription receipts

Offering Price:                         

$1.35 per subscription receipts

Commissions in Securities:                                                 

               Shares                    Warrants

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (Lead)                                           

                    N/a                              N/a     

Eight Capital                                                                         

                    N/a                              N/a

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release dated August 21, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3129

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 21, 2024:

Financing Type:                 

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering:                           

$1,980,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 9,900,000     

Listed shares with 9,900,000 warrants attached

Conversion Price:                     

$0.20 per Listed Share

Maturity date:                           

One (1) year from date of issuance

Interest rate:                             

10% per annum, payable quarterly

Warrant Exercise Terms:             

$ 0.25 per share for a 2-year period.

Commissions in Securities:                                                       

               Shares                          Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                                   

                    N/A                               73,500


Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2- year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 22, 2024 and September 10, 2024 announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3130

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 shares settle outstanding debt for $99,000.

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3131

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,054,507 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $52,725.35.

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$52,725.35

$0.05

1,054,507


For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3132

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Subscription Agreement, dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Andean Belt Resources SpA (the "Target"), whereby the Company acquired 73.75% of the Target, which owns approximately 22,819 hectares across five different properties in Chile.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for US$4,000,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to Company's news releases dated February 6, 2024, June 17, 2024, and August 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3133

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to restructure the existing debt owed to a related party in an aggregate amount of $12,071,484.57 by issuing 126,191,410 common shares at an issuance price of $0.06 per common share, in satisfaction of up to $7,571,484.58 of the outstanding amount owed to the related party.

The balance of debt, being $4,500,000, was restructured into a long-term debt obligation bearing interest at a rate of 7% per annum (payable semi-annually), subject to the condition that the related party may not demand repayment for a period of two years.

Number of Creditors:     1 Creditor

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$7,571,484.58

$0.06

126,191,410

For more information, please refer to Company's news releases dated February 6, 2024, June 17, 2024, and August 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3134

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$41,415,220.50

Offering:                                   

55,220,294 Units with 55,220,294 Warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$0.750 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per Listed Share for a 3-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an Acceleration Right.

Acceleration Right:                   

If the 20-day volume-weights average price of the Listed Shares of the Company close at a price equal to or greater than $0.15, the Company will have the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days from the date that the Company announces the acceleration through a press release.

Commissions in Securities:

Finders (Aggregate)                             Finder Shares                         Finder Warrants

4 Finders                                                      NIL                                            152,800

Commission Terms:                   

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 3-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an Acceleration Right.

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 19, 2024, and October 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

